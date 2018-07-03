Report: Devin Booker and Suns moving toward finishing a five-year max contract

We got word out of Phoenix last week that star Devin Booker wasn’t too excited about the Suns passing on keeping friend Tyler Ulis on the roster. Then again, we knew that there was no way that Booker was going to let personal preferences alter his decision when it came to signing a five-year maximum deal with the team that drafted him.

Now it appears Booker and the Phoenix Suns are getting closer on a deal which will reportedly be ready when the free agent moratorium ends on July 6th.

According to ESPN, Booker and the Suns are working on a five-year, $158 million contract extension that could come this week.

Via Twitter:

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are progressing toward finalizing a 5-year, $158M maximum contract extension as soon as the weekend, league sources tell ESPN. Suns presented the offer to Booker in Los Angeles today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

Since its inception, no player has refused a max deal coming off their rookie contract with their current team. Booker obviously was not going to be an exception to that even after the Suns decided to get rid of longtime friend Ulis.

Devin Booker's projected salaries on max contract extension: 2019-20: $27,250,000

2020-21: $29,430,000

2021-22: $31,610,000

2022-23: $33,790,000

2023-24: $35,970,000 — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) July 3, 2018

As they stand now, Phoenix has a salary figure of around $84 million including Booker’s current deal. Signing Booker this offseason will raise that cap figure by about $24 million by itself, which will put Phoenix over the line but under the luxury.

The Suns will also be out from under the contracts of Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley after next season, so they will still have some cap space to spare. It also seems unlikely that the Suns are done dealing this offseason as they try to grow along with 2018 No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Signing Booker is a no-brainer for Phoenix, and the real interest will be in Ayton’s development and what moves the Suns can make moving forward.