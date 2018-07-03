Report: Cavaliers actually open to trading Kevin Love

The Cavaliers put out word they wouldn’t trade Kevin Love, whether or not LeBron James stayed in Cleveland.
But with LeBron joining the Lakers…
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:
Despite insistence from the organization that they are not interested in trading Love, multiple sources from around the league insist they are indeed open to moving him.
The Cavs should explore trading Love. He’ll turn 30 before the season, and he’d make more sense on a team ready to win.
I doubt that’s the Cavaliers, though they might delusionally try to win now, anyway. That’s what they did last time LeBron left.
Love’s trade value is questionable. The Nuggets valued him highly last summer, but they’ve since signed another star power forward in Paul Millsap. And Love, a year older, is due $24,119,025 next season and holds a $25,595,700 player option for the following year.
The Cavs’ return might not be great. But they owe the Hawks a top-10-protected first-round pick either of the next two years. Love could easily put Cleveland in the wort possible range – missing the playoffs and conveying a late lottery pick. The Cavaliers must consider that when weighing a trade.
Philadelphia has been looking for a wing player to add to the roster this summer. They were swinging for the fences, but Paul George stayed in Oklahoma City, LeBron James went to Los Angeles, and the Spurs are slow playing the Kawhi Leonard trades waiting for a better offer.
So the Sixers went another direction and traded for Wilson Chandler from Denver. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.
For Denver, this was all about the money. They now can go ahead with the four-year, $54 million Will Barton extension and pay less of a price.
For the Sixers, they use up most of their cap space and get a workmanlike player who can fill a role. Chandler averaged more than 30 minutes a game last season, scored 10 points a night, and shot 35.8 percent from three. At age 31 his efficiency has started to dip, his defense isn’t what it once was (injuries played a role in that), but he’s a solid role player who can help them out on the court.
Plus, as Philly keeps looking for a home run, Chandler can be part of a trade for Leonard or another star.
This is not the move the Sixers fan base wants, it’s not exciting and challenging, but it’s not a disaster. It’s just solid.
Victor Oladipo‘s takeoff season hit turbulence when the Cavaliers double-teamed the Pacers star in their first-round series. Oladipo shot 7-for-35 in Game 4 and Game 5 losses. Though Oladipo wasn’t used to being trapped to that degree, Indiana also lacked a reliable secondary playmaker to exploit the advantage situation if Oladipo passed ahead.
Enter Tyreke Evans.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Evans was the top unrestricted free agent available. That crown now goes to Isaiah Thomas if you’re swinging for the fences or, if you prefer a safer bet, Luc Mbah a Moute, Wayne Ellington or Brook Lopez.
The Pacers also agreed to terms with Doug McDermott on a three-year, $22 million contract. They eagerly spent their cap space to upgrade a surprising 48-34 win team and still have the $4,449,000 room exception to use.
Taking another step forward could pay off even bigger next summer.
Evans, Thaddeus Young, Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph all have expiring contracts. Oladipo ($21 million salary) and McDermott are the only Indiana players due more than a rookie-scale salary. The Pacers could hit free agency hard again next year.
In the meantime, Evans can play all three perimeter positions, though he’s probably primarily a wing on this team. He might start at small forward, though I suspect Bogdanovic or McDermott will. The Pacers struggled whenever Oladipo sat, and Evans fits as a spark off the bench.
The Wizards played well when a pair of combo forwards, Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre, shared the court last season.
Washington can use those versatile lineups more often next year with another combo forward – Jeff Green – replacing Mike Scott, who’s more just a power forward.
David Aldridge of NBA.com:
This is a homecoming for Green, who grew up in Maryland and played collegiately at Georgetown.
The 31-year-old Green is coming off arguably the best season of his career. With the Cavaliers, he established value with his ability to defend multiple positions. When his 3-pointers are falling, he looks good. When they aren’t, he’s useful only when the matchup calls for switching defense.
And we know how much John Wall and the Wizards like to switch on defense.
The Rockets start two elite point guards in Chris Paul and James Harden. Houston also does a great job staggering those two, keeping at least one on the court during nearly all competitive minutes.
But it’s a long season, and the Rockets could use another decent point guard – like Michael Carter-Williams.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Carter-Williams career has trended downward in the four years since he won Rookie of the Year. His jump-shooting is a liability, and he’s too sloppy with the ball. It’s a tossup whether he makes Houston’s regular rotation.
But, at 6-foot-6, he defends pretty well. He could help in certain matchups and provides insurance if Paul or Harden get hurt.