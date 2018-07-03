PBT Extra: LeBron James is coming to L.A., what is next for Lakers?

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2018, 12:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James has further tilted the NBA’s axis toward the West.

But that wasn’t the big surprise — rather it was how he chose to do it, giving the Lakers a four-year contract. The Cavaliers only got two years after a title. It gives the Lakers time to build smartly, rather than overpay in a Kawhi Leonard trade or for veteran free agents.

What are the Lakers doing with that? In a word, flexibility. In a few words, thinking about the summer of 2019.

I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra.

Trae Young laid bricks, Jaren Jackson Jr. got buckets in Summer League debuts

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2018, 11:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

SALT LAKE CITY — Trae Young did not enter the draft NBA ready. He needs space to make mistakes and learn. He can shoot the rock, but the adjustment to the speed and length of the NBA — and how to get his dangerous shot off in that environment — is going to take some time. Atlanta, both as a fanbase and as a rebuilding team, will give him that space. They’re not going to kill Young and his confidence when his shot is off for a night.

Which is good, because in his debut his shot was off.

Way off. Airball off.

Young missed his first 10 shots, including going 0-of-7 from three with a couple of airballs, in his Summer League debut in Utah Monday night, before finishing the game 4-of-20 with 16 points (1-of-11 from three).

And that didn’t bother anybody on the Hawks.

“I don’t know if you guys expected that, but I expected that,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said (the new head coach is taking on Summer League duties for a year). “That’s the beauty of having young guys, I just told them in the locker room, I said ‘I’ve done this 11 years now, you come out for your first Summer League game and everybody thinks it’s going to be a home run, a success. Then you see I’ve got a lot of work to do.’”

Through it all, Pierce told him to just keep shooting. Be himself.

“I’m excited for Trae, he got 20 shots up. He can get his shot off,” Pierce said. “He’s gonna make a lot of shots, we’re going to be fine.”

“I definitely didn’t want this, but overall it’s a process,” Young said after the game. “This is just the first one of Summer League, I definitely felt a lot more comfortable in the second half. I guess I can just carry that over to tomorrow, getting better each and every day.”

Young’s slow start was a stark contrast to the No. 4 pick Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies, who drained two threes in the first 50-seconds on pick-and-pops. He showed it all — a smooth jumper, handles and ability to score inside — on his way to dropping 29 points and hitting 8-of-13 from three in that same game. Jackson also blocked two shots at the rim.

After the game, Jackson was dancing down the corridor out to the bus, belting out some T.I. for all to hear. During the game, he was shimmying on the court.

“I like shooting threes,” Jackson said after the game. “When you’re open, you got to take it. There’s 24 seconds on the clock, you may not get a better shot sometimes. Coach told me, ‘If I get a good look, just shoot it.'”

He did and it was an impressive performance for the former Michigan State star some scouts thought was the big who best fit the modern NBA game in this draft. But it was just one game.

Which is what Young was saying.

“My shot’s going to fall, my shots going to fall eventually,” Young said. “I’m not too worried about it. It’s just one game.”

Young had a better second half and had his moments.

What Pierce wanted to see was getting Young into more playmaking, for him to be a point guard, and from there, his shot will be in the flow of the game.

“We practiced for four days, and the biggest thing his teammates enjoyed with Trae is he’s just finding them, on the pick and roll, rolling to the basket, he found guys behind the three-point line,” Pierce said. “That’s his strength, that’s going to be his blueprint, and we just couldn’t get him in enough pick-and-rolls early on.”

They will try that in Game 2. It’s just Summer League, and it’s all going to take some time.

• Two other guys stood out in this first game. For the Grizzlies, second-round pick Jevon Carter was the guy locking up Young early and causing problems. He is tenacious on defense, has a great motor, and showed potential. Can he do it against the quicker point guards of a regular NBA game remains to be seen, but there was promise there.

For the Hawks, No. 30 pick Omari Spellman moved well, had some buckets (11 points), a couple of blocks, and just seemed to make smart plays. How much time he’s going to get behind John Collins — who was efficient and didn’t get fed the rock enough — is a question for another day. But it was a good debut.

NBA Twitter reacts — and overreacts — to DeMarcus Cousins with Warriors

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Golden State Warriors reached a deal with DeMarcus Cousins.

NBA Twitter reacted with its usual measured, well thought out approach we have come to love and expect.

The Warriors did not ruin the NBA with this signing. Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles (an injury that has ruined many a big man), will not play until around the All-Star break (he says earlier, but the Warriors are not about to rush him), was not a guy known for his conditioning before this, and with the up-and-down style of the Warriors Cousins will be used mostly in specific matchups. He’s an upgrade over JaVale McGee/Zaza Pachulia, but we don’t really know how good Cousins will be when he comes back.

NBA Twitter acted like the Warriors just added prime Michael Jordan to the roster.

It started with players:

Warriors players liked it more. Shockingly. Remember that Cousins, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson all played on the same Olympics team and know each other.

As for the rest of NBA Twitter, it looked a lot like this.

Report: Celtics were runner-up to Warriors for DeMarcus Cousins

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By Dan FeldmanJul 2, 2018, 9:57 PM EDT
9 Comments

DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Warriors, the best team in the NBA.

His backup plan? Signing with the Celtics, the best team in a post-LeBron James Eastern Conference.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

The Celtics probably could have squeezed Cousins into the $8,641,000 non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but that would have compromised the rest of the roster. Boston might have also been offering the $5,337,000 taxpayer mid-level exception (which Golden State will pay Cousins).

It seems Cousins – recovering from a torn Achilles – came to terms with a tepid market this year and wanted to play for a winner while rebuilding his stock. The question became where.

Cousins was linked to the Celtics repeatedly before the Kings traded him to the Pelicans, and he would have been an interesting high-upside addition in Boston. But he went where he’d make the biggest splash, and if he gets healthy, he might help render the playoffs a dull romp for Golden State.

Today, though, Cousins’ choice makes the NBA far more interesting.

Report: Warriors loading up super team with DeMarcus Cousins

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanJul 2, 2018, 8:52 PM EDT
52 Comments

The Warriors had All-Stars at four of five positions:

And now Golden State will add an All-Star center in DeMarcus Cousins.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Cousins – recovering from an Achilles tear – wasn’t getting the offers he desired in free agency. The Pelicans are signing Julius Randle. The Mavericks are signing DeAndre Jordan. The Lakers are signing a pu pu platter of players to surround LeBron James. Few other spending teams need centers.

He probably could have gotten more than the $5,337,000 non-taxpayer mid-level exception Golden State will pay him, but Cousins wasn’t getting a better chance at a ring and environment to prove himself. Remember, Cousins has never played in the playoffs. He can gain so much next season – except a high salary. But, if all goes well, he’ll generate massive demand in 2019 free agency.

This is a low-risk, high-reward swing for the Warriors. Cousins’ attitude could disrupt their ecosystem, but they’ve dealt with difficult personalities before – maybe more than we realize.

Cousins could also clash with Golden State’s up-tempo, quick-decision preferences, but these Warriors can play multiple styles. Especially as their veterans age, they might embrace slowing the pace.

This will be a fascinating experiment, and – chemistry aside – the floor is a championship-caliber team with Jordan Bell at center. The ceiling? It’s a lot higher than Cousins can jump right now.

LeBron and the Lakers’ moment lasted barely a full day. Golden State is staking an even stronger case as the greatest team of all-time.