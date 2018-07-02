Getty

Why didn’t Neil Olshey and the Blazers re-sign Ed Davis?

By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Ed Davis is no longer a member of the Portland Trail Blazers after signing a $4.4 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Blazers are still $9 million over the salary cap, and with looming deals for Jusuf Nurkic and a sizable trade exception that expires at the end of July, the team is likely headed over the luxury tax line of $123.7 million before the summer is over.

So the question is, why would Portland get rid of Davis if they are already headed toward the luxury tax?

Damian Lillard made headlines this past season when he requested a meeting with Portland owner Paul Allen to talk about the direction of the team, and for good reason. Olshey’s tenure at the helm as been a mixed bag, and the Blazers haven’t yet solidified their position in the tier below Houston and Golden State in the West. There is also some doubt externally whether the Lillard-CJ McCollum pairing can work long-term, but the elephant in the room is that salary tax line — threatened each offseason by the contracts of Evan Turner, Meyers Leonard, and to a lesser extent, Moe Harkless.

All three were given massive new deals in the summer of 2016 — along with the departed Allen Crabbe — totaling nearly $35 million per season. None have played up to their potential (although Harkless has in spurts) and the culmination of that summer was a sweep by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs this year.

All of this is to say that Portland has pressure to succeed during Lillard’s prime, and not necessarily against the Golden States and Houstons of the world. The rest of the Western Conference keeps getting better — LeBron James is now with the Lakers — and free agent spending has apparently not been limited by the worry that battling the Warriors is all but hopeless.

Blazers general manager Neil Olshey has already spent himself into a hole, and the likes of Turner and Leonard are sunk costs. The only counteraction of which is to continue to make smart basketball decisions, with luxury tax payment concern coming secondary.

Spend money effectively in the future because you can’t change the past.

That brings us back to the question of Davis, whose contract was something at first glance that the Blazers could have easily swallowed. But if we consider the absence of a Davis contract as an indication of Olshey’s intentions, it might give us a better look at where Portland is going.

Some quick back-of-napkin math puts the Trail Blazers at around $121 million salary figure after an estimated $12 million Nurkic RFA match and Nik Stauskasminimum salary contract. That keeps Portland under the 2018-19 salary tax line of $123.7 million. Rotationally, this roster would be extremely soft up front, but it would avoid penalties.

But let’s say we assume a scenario where Olshey uses both the full $13 million trade exception from the Crabbe swap and his $5.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception. In that case, the cost of Davis’ contract becomes exorbitant. Portland’s salary figure jumps to around $139.2 million before factoring $4.4 million Davis earned from Brooklyn. Thanks to the graduated penalties of the luxury tax, Portland would incur about $30 million in tax.

After adding Davis into the mix — and crossing another graduated tax threshold — Portland would pay a whopping $46.25 million in tax.

Put it this way: after Nurkic, the taxpayer exception, and the Crabbe trade exception, you could account signing Davis for one season at a total cost of $20 million for one year. It doesn’t work that way, of course — salary is cumulative and luxury tax isn’t tied to one specific player — but the Blazers might have seen Davis’ contract this way.

Since the front office in Portland is notoriously tight-lipped (not to mention defensive) we can only speculate about the direction the Blazers are planning to take. Lillard and McCollum quickly voiced their displeasure with the decision. Portland has given up rotational stability as well as significant cultural favor by not re-signing Davis, a fan favorite. In doing so, Olshey has perhaps tipped his hand, or created an expectation that he is going to use those exceptions and the matching of a Nurkic RFA contract to bolster the team while reducing or eliminating their luxury tax bill.

Of course, the gambit with this strategy is that Olshey must now act, and he can’t miss. Failing to find a suitor for that trade exception, or falling through on one of these other proposed ways to strengthen the roster would be a dramatic failure in the face of losing Davis so cheaply to the Nets. That is a big ask considering Olshey doesn’t have the best free agent track record outside of Al-Farouq Aminu, and just how important Davis was to the team.

The Blazers have famously struck out on big name free agents, and during Olshey’s time with the team some of the rumored targets — the Dwight Howards and your Pau Gasols of the world — have seemed like odd fits.

The Blazers are a good team who caught a bad break during the playoffs last year. They will still be competitive and fun to watch over the course of Lillard and McCollum’s careers, and contention for a championship during the era of the Warriors is going to be hard to obtain. But staying competitive while the rest of the West adds stars means Portland and Olshey can’t sit tight.

Passing on Davis perhaps signals that Neil Olshey is ready to take yet another big swing. Whether he makes contact or strikes out like he did in the summer of 2016 is yet to be seen.

Celtics’ first-round pick misses flight to Boston, first Summer League practice

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Robert Williams wants to shake his “Ebby Calvin ‘Nuke’ LaLoosh” reputation — a million dollar arm (game) and a five-cent head. He wants to prove wrong those that said he is not mature, has a low motor, and deserved to fall all the way down to No. 27 in the NBA Draft despite top-10 talent. Boston’s head man Danny Ainge has Williams’ back.

But Williams is making that hard to do.

First, he overslept and was an hour late to his phoned-in introductory conference call.

Now this — Williams missed a flight to make his first Summer League practice, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

After oversleeping which delayed his introductory conference call on June 22, Williams was a no-show at practice on Sunday after missing his flight.

“Everyone’s disappointed,” said Celtics summer league coach Jay Larranaga following a 2 ½ hour practice. “You want to get off to a good start the first day. We’ll handle that internally and move forward.”

Disappointed is kind.

Plenty of players who had character red flags heading into the draft have lived “up” to those concerns before, but has any done it as fast as Williams?

It’s far too early to write Williams off. He’ll get more chances. And, since the Celtics drafted him at No. 27 (a position where teams just hope a player might develop into part of the rotation in a few years), there is not a lot lost if it doesn’t work out. This was a low risk, high reward pick.

So far, however, it’s been about the risk. Williams is not changing the narrative about him. In the least.

 

 

LeBron James alters face of NBA again, bets he can add to legacy in Los Angeles

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2018, 2:39 AM EDT
6 Comments

It was a Tweet of a press release, but it felt a lot like the legendary Michael Jordan “I’m back” fax.

LeBron James changed the landscape of the NBA in just one sentence.

What that sentence brings for the NBA is the kind of drama the league thrives on — the game’s biggest star and best player has planted his flag in Los Angeles. Fans will love it or hate it, but they will not be shy about expressing how they feel. Debate will rage.

LeBron has chosen to play for the NBA’s biggest brand in its most glamorous market — that comes with pressure, and hard questions. Can the combined drawing power of playing with LeBron and playing for the Lakers in Los Angeles draw in another star or two and rebuild the Lakers into a contender? And if so, how fast? What happens if they fall short?

LeBron has bet part of his legacy that he can hang a banner — or banners — in Staples Center.

He has bet he can lead a proud franchise back to the mountaintop, despite the fact that the league’s Mt. Everest resides less than 400 miles to the north. With the Lakers, you are not judged by trips to the conference finals or even making the Finals eight years in a row — it’s titles or bust. The Lakers don’t hang division/conference championship banners. It only hoists the kind LeBron wants.

It was the Golden State Warriors that has kept LeBron from more titles in recent years, and he knew he needed a new home and a new approach to beat them.

He has signed a four-year contract (he can opt out after three) — he never did that for the Cavaliers. In Cleveland, it was a series of one-year contracts, and even when he brought the first title to that city in more than five decades in 2016 he only signed a two-year deal. LeBron never fully trusted Dan Gilbert and the Cavaliers organization.

He does trust Magic Johnson. He does trust owner Jeanie Buss. He trusts that, in the mold of the late Jerry Buss, they will do what it takes and spend whatever is needed to win. LeBron has bet big on the Lakers. And they on him.

LeBron’s decision has a lot of ramifications around the NBA.

The West — which already has Golden State and Houston, the two best teams in the NBA last season, plus teams on the rise such as Utah and Minnesota — is about to become a nightly bloodbath. Think of it this way: Even the worst team in the West last season, the Phoenix Suns, has gotten considerably better this off-season already. LeBron has walked into a nightly challenge — something he’s used to, his teams always have a target on their back. But the level of competition is about to jump.

In the East, Brad Stevens and the Celtics’ brass are going to open the good single malt scotch bottle tonight and enjoy a toast. The man who has dominated the East and represented the conference in the Finals for eight consecutive years is out of the picture. Sure, Philadelphia and others are not just going to roll over, but the road to the finals just got a lot less congested.

Another impact of LeBron’s decision: As if Los Angeles was not enough of a destination for players, it just became moreso.

Players are going to want to flock to the Lakers. Even more than normal. Los Angeles and its brand (not to mention good weather, nightlife, connections to Hollywood) have always been a draw for free agents. That just got multiplied by 23. While the Lakers are rounding out the roster (with one-year contracts, to keep flexibility for next summer) and bringing in some veterans to help the young core grow up and win faster, other players are clamoring to get to Los Angeles. Perform well in that market on that stage, and when free agency comes around the next time players values will be higher. Players around the league locked down with contracts are asking their agents to arrange trades to Los Angeles now.

That includes Kawhi Leonard — and LeBron’s early decision impacts that, too. If LeBron was hesitating, it gave the Spurs some leverage with the Lakers (“if you want to be sure to get LeBron, you’ve got to get Kawhi, and we need a better offer”). LeBron has jumped in with both feet. The Lakers won free agency. For the Spurs the big picture doesn’t change, they can play it slow until they get an offer they really want. They can try to squeeze the 76ers for leverage. But the Lakers landed the big fish, they are not going to make any panic moves now.

This move is a huge gamble for LeBron on two fronts, but both ultimately tied to his legacy.

He’s betting he can build a title team up in Los Angeles — something never easy to do, despite the advantages of Los Angeles. LeBron knows that him alone plus the existing Lakers’ core — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, etc. — is at best the three seed in the West, probably more like a four/five seed, with a second-round ceiling. LeBron wants rings, he wants a banner at Staples Center and his jersey retired there with the other greats. LeBron has done the “carry an inferior team” thing, he’s past the point in his career where he wants to keep doing it. He’s banking that both role players — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (who shares an agent with LeBron), Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee have already come on board — and another superstar or two will join him in L.A. Maybe not immediately this summer, but that it will happen. Sooner rather than later.

LeBron’s biggest bet is possibly tarnishing his legacy itself.

Wilt Chamberlain came to the Lakers and won a ring. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar forced his way to Los Angeles via trade, and he won rings and MVPs. Shaquille O’Neal came to the Lakers and won rings. Their legends and stars grew because they were Lakers.

That’s the bar. Making the Lakers into a threat to the Warriors that just can’t get over the hump the next four or five years is not good enough. Win a title or two and LeBron adds to his legacy as one of the greats the game has ever seen (a legacy that is now secure, the only question is just how high people ultimately rank him). He can grow his brand and his star.

Fall short and that will stain his legacy. Not indelibly, but when the comparisons come to Kobe Bryant and the other Lakers/NBA greats, the rings argument will come up. Fair or not. That is life in Los Angeles.

LeBron believes he is ready for it.

He’s bet a lot that he’s right.

Dan Gilbert has “nothing but appreciation and gratitude” for LeBron James

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2018, 1:45 AM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and this time there’s no letter written in Comic Sans by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

The announcement of James’ departure from Ohio came on Sunday through his agency, Klutch Sports. What came next was a cascade of signings by the Lakers, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, and Lance Stephenson.

Now, the Cavaliers must rebuild their organization after the best NBA player on the planet left for the second time. Obviously, we all know the story of the last time James left the Cavaliers. This time, owner Gilbert was a bit more graceful.

In a letter published on the team website, Gilbert said he was grateful for everything that LeBron had done for northeast Ohio and the team. For his part, LeBron left a nice note on his Instagram story for the time being. Word is James will make a formal announcement later in July about leaving Cleveland.

The fact that LeBron joined the Lakers may upset folks around the league, as it may seem like the easy way out. However, Gilbert being cordial as James exits the Cavaliers yet again is a nice way to start the breakup.

Now, we have to focus on what happens in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are carrying a significant salary figure and don’t have many players left that will garner them win in the Eastern Conference next year. Is Kevin Love on the move? What do the Cavaliers do now that James is no longer wearing wine and gold? How can they rebuild a franchise that leveraged their future for multiple NBA Finals appearances?

Los Angeles will be infinitely interesting next season, but so too will LeBron’s old team.

NBA reacts to LeBron James agreeing to 4-year deal with Lakers

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
6 Comments

It’s official. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron’s agency, Klutch Sports, tweeted out the announcement on Sunday afternoon just as fans were ramping up for a long week heading into July 4th. James decided to flip the script on the waiting game when it came to free agency, pulling the trigger and wrapping things up before week’s end.

Of course, news that James was heading to the City of Angels rocked the NBA world as folks figured out that things were going to be much different in the Western Conference from here on out.

Around the league, current and former players (as well as big-name fans) decided to tweet out their reactions to the news. Chief among them was former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who said he was excited to see James playing in purple and gold at Staples next year.

How about you? How are you feeling now that James will be in the Western Conference trying to beat the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets before the NBA Finals?