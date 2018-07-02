Report: Warriors loading up super team with DeMarcus Cousins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers had All-Stars at four of five positions:

And now Golden State will add an All-Star center in DeMarcus Cousins.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3M deal with Warriors, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/LaTLH3oOTB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

Cousins – recovering from an Achilles tear – wasn’t getting the offers he desired in free agency. The Pelicans are signing Julius Randle. The Mavericks are signing DeAndre Jordan. The Lakers are signing a pu pu platter of players to surround LeBron James. Few other spending teams need centers.

He probably could have gotten more than the $5,337,000 non-taxpayer mid-level exception Golden State will pay him, but Cousins wasn’t getting a better chance at a ring and environment to prove himself. Remember, Cousins has never played in the playoffs. He can gain so much next season – except a high salary. But, if all goes well, he’ll generate massive demand in 2019 free agency.

This is a low-risk, high-reward swing for the Warriors. Cousins’ attitude could disrupt their ecosystem, but they’ve dealt with difficult personalities before – maybe more than we realize.

Cousins could also clash with Golden State’s up-tempo, quick-decision preferences, but these Warriors can play multiple styles. Especially as their veterans age, they might embrace slowing the pace.

This will be a fascinating experiment, and – chemistry aside – the floor is a championship-caliber team with Jordan Bell at center. The ceiling? It’s a lot higher than Cousins can jump right now.

LeBron and the Lakers’ moment lasted barely a full day. Golden State is staking an even stronger case as the greatest team of all-time.