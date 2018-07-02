Report: Trail Blazers signing Seth Curry to 1+1 contract with $2.75M starting salary

Shabazz Napier had a nice season as the Trail Blazers backup point guard, but they didn’t even extend him a qualifying offer $3,452,308.
Instead, luxury-tax-conscious Portland will sign a cheaper alternative – Seth Curry.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Curry missed all of last season with a leg injury. When healthy, the 27-year-old is a solid reserve. He shoots 3-pointers well and has just enough of an all-around to play point guard – a near necessity considering his 6-foot-2 height. He’ll slide behind Damian Lillard on the depth chart.
DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Warriors, the best team in the NBA.
His backup plan? Signing with the Celtics, the best team in a post-LeBron James Eastern Conference.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
The Celtics probably could have squeezed Cousins into the $8,641,000 non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but that would have compromised the rest of the roster. Boston might have also been offering the $5,337,000 taxpayer mid-level exception (which Golden State will pay Cousins).
It seems Cousins – recovering from a torn ACL – came to terms with a tepid market this year and wanted to play for a winner while rebuilding his stock. The question became where.
Cousins was linked to the Celtics repeatedly before the Kings traded him to the Pelicans, and he would have been an interesting high-upside addition in Boston. But he went where he’d make the biggest splash, and if he gets healthy, he might help render the playoffs a dull romp for Golden State.
Today, though, Cousins’ choice makes the NBA far more interesting.
The Lakers had All-Stars at four of five positions:
And now Golden State will add an All-Star center in DeMarcus Cousins.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Cousins – recovering from an Achilles tear – wasn’t getting the offers he desired in free agency. The Pelicans are signing Julius Randle. The Mavericks are signing DeAndre Jordan. The Lakers are signing a pu pu platter of players to surround LeBron James. Few other spending teams need centers.
He probably could have gotten more than the $5,337,000 non-taxpayer mid-level exception Golden State will pay him, but Cousins wasn’t getting a better chance at a ring and environment to prove himself. Remember, Cousins has never played in the playoffs. He can gain so much next season – except a high salary. But, if all goes well, he’ll generate massive demand in 2019 free agency.
This is a low-risk, high-reward swing for the Warriors. Cousins’ attitude could disrupt their ecosystem, but they’ve dealt with difficult personalities before – maybe more than we realize.
Cousins could also clash with Golden State’s up-tempo, quick-decision preferences, but these Warriors can play multiple styles. Especially as their veterans age, they might embrace slowing the pace.
This will be a fascinating experiment, and – chemistry aside – the floor is a championship-caliber team with Jordan Bell at center. The ceiling? It’s a lot higher than Cousins can jump right now.
LeBron and the Lakers’ moment lasted barely a full day. Golden State is staking an even stronger case as the greatest team of all-time.
NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K19 standard edition video game.
The two-time NBA All-Star known as the “Greek Freek” is the first international player to be featured on the cover.
Antetokounmpo says he has “worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K10 is a dream come true.”
NBA 2K19 will be available Sept. 11.
LeBron James was previously announced as the cover star for the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition available on Sept. 7.
The Lakers like Julius Randle, but what they want more in building a team around LeBron James is flexibility — Los Angeles only wanted to sign him to a one-year contract. After his breakout year — 16 points and eight rebounds a game, using his strength to bully people inside — Randle rightfully wanted more.
The Lakers renounced their rights to Randle earlier on Monday (clearing the way for L.A. to sign Rajon Rondo).
The New Orleans Pelicans jumped in and grabbed Randle, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
That sum is the mid-level exception, which the Pelicans have to offer.
Anthony Davis and Randle with Nikola Mirotic makes a fierce frontcourt rotation that will fit beautifully in the modern NBA. This is a great pickup at that price for the Pelicans.
What does it mean for the future of DeMarcus Cousins? That is more wide open.