Report: Clippers signing Mike Scott

The Clippers have a pair of better combo forwards in Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari, but Scott should figure into the rotation as a stretch four. He revived his career in Washington last year. I’m curious how much he’ll earn.
Bryant will count less toward the luxury tax if he sticks. His salary is still unguaranteed for a few more days, but he hasn’t proven he belongs on an NBA team. If the Wizards keep him, it’s on a flier.
Pistons reportedly sign Jose Calderon, add point guard depth
The Detroit Pistons are set at point guard. At least they hope they are. Reggie Jackson is the starter and the main man (that sound you year is coach Dwane Casey knocking on wood that he stays healthy). Behind him is Ish Smith. Langston Galloway can play some point guard, although Stan Van Gundy used him more at the two.
Now the Pistons have added veteran Jose Calderon to the bench, reports Michael Scotto of The Athletic.
The Detroit Pistons and guard Jose Calderon have agreed to a 1-year, $2.4 million deal, a league source told The Athletic.
Calderon, at age 36, is entering his 14th NBA season (but he is not a billionaire). This is a return to Detroit, he played 28 games for the team after being traded there in 2013. Last season in Cleveland Calderon played in 57 games, started 32, and on the positive side what he brings is some consistency and three-point shooting (he hit 46.4 percent on the 1.8 threes per game he took.
If Calderon is the third point guard on the Pistons, the guy Casey turns to for limited minutes and some run when injuries hit, this pickup is fine. Ask any more than that and it will be a disappointment. He doesn’t have a lot of athleticism left (and that was not his calling card a decade ago), he’s not going to defend all that well, but he will make good decisions with the ball and not turn it over.
Is Calderon the third point guard, or does this signing mean the Pistons are more willing to trade Smith or Galloway if the opportunity presents itself? Something to watch.
Lakers sign Rajon Rondo to one-year contract, renounce rights to Julius Randle
As the Lakers continue to reshape their roster around LeBron James — keeping maximum flexibility going forward, although putting together an interesting mix of players that lack shooting — the Lakers made two fast moves Monday afternoon.
First, they renounced the rights to power forward Julius Randle, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Lakers have renounced Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent, league source tells ESPN.
The Lakers have turned their focus away from trying to land Kawhi Leonard in a trade — those talks are still ongoing, but the Lakers don’t feel the same pressure to get a deal done fast with LeBron James locked down for four years. Los Angeles can be patient, get the trade they want or add the free agents next summer, and in the meantime see which of their young core fits with that. The goal is to put together a roster than will challenge the Warriors and Rockets.
However, the team the Lakers are assembling for 2018-19 is an odd fit — Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo are all Lakers next season, which is going to make for a “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” locker room. That’s a roster that lacks enough shooting, although Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helps out there some. The same is true defensively. That said, all those guys are all on one-year deals, the Lakers have maintained flexibility long term.
The Laker experiment this season is going to be fascinating to watch.
Report: Timberwolves pull Nemanja Bjelica’s qualifying offer, signing Anthony Tolliver for $5M-$6M
Depending on the exact terms of Tolliver’s contract, the Timberwolves might now be in line to pay the luxury tax. However, they have until the final day of the regular season to trim salary. Whatever their willingness to spend, they clearly didn’t want Bjelica accepting his $4,937,499 qualifying offer and adding to their payroll.
The 33-year-old Tolliver is better than Bjelica, and that’s what drove this. Tolliver is a good 3-point shooter with an improved ability to attack closeouts. He defends hard, though his mediocre athleticism limits him on that. He’ll take Bjelica’s place as Minnesota’s stretch four behind Taj Gibson.
Tolliver will also provide a unifying voice in what can be a tense locker room that just lost Jamal Crawford and Cole Aldrich. Tolliver is well-respected by his peers, and that’s part of his value.
Bjelica should find suitors on the open market. He’s a capable stretch four with a decent all-around game. After just three seasons in the NBA, he’s already 30, though.
The best part of this sequence: A chance to post this video of Michael Beasley rubbing the wrong knee – Tolliver’s – during Tolliver’s first stint with the Timberwolves:
Report: Nerlens Noel signing 1+1 contract with Thunder
Not sure if this is out there yet, but can confirm Nerlens Noel is signing with the Thunder on a minimum deal. Giving him a player option will cause the Thunder to have to spend more this year, though (the option means it doesn't fall under the minimum exception).
Giving Noel a player option next year rather than signing someone to the one-year minimum, based on their current roster, will cost the Thunder an extra $1,775,001 this season – $244,828 in salary and $1,530,173 in luxury tax. Noel will count at the five-years-experience minimum salary rather than the two-years-experience minimum salary for most players on one-year minimum contracts. Oklahoma City has until the final day of the regular season to lower its payroll and reduced its repeater-luxury-tax bill, though.
Noel’s stock has hit rock bottom, but he’s just 24 and still has the agility and length to become a versatile defender. His offensive role should be narrow, but he works as a pick-and-roll and rebounding specialist. Perhaps, he takes to Oklahoma City’s culture and improves his work ethic and image.
Noel certainly wants to hit the market again next summer. The Thunder wanted his talent in their system – to the point they’re paying relatively big to allow him the flexibility to become a free agent next summer.