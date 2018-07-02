Report: Clippers signing Mike Scott

The Detroit Pistons are set at point guard. At least they hope they are. Reggie Jackson is the starter and the main man (that sound you year is coach Dwane Casey knocking on wood that he stays healthy). Behind him is Ish Smith. Langston Galloway can play some point guard, although Stan Van Gundy used him more at the two.

Now the Pistons have added veteran Jose Calderon to the bench, reports Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

The Detroit Pistons and guard Jose Calderon have agreed to a 1-year, $2.4 million deal, a league source told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 2, 2018

That’s a veteran minimum contract.

Calderon, at age 36, is entering his 14th NBA season (but he is not a billionaire). This is a return to Detroit, he played 28 games for the team after being traded there in 2013. Last season in Cleveland Calderon played in 57 games, started 32, and on the positive side what he brings is some consistency and three-point shooting (he hit 46.4 percent on the 1.8 threes per game he took.

If Calderon is the third point guard on the Pistons, the guy Casey turns to for limited minutes and some run when injuries hit, this pickup is fine. Ask any more than that and it will be a disappointment. He doesn’t have a lot of athleticism left (and that was not his calling card a decade ago), he’s not going to defend all that well, but he will make good decisions with the ball and not turn it over.

Is Calderon the third point guard, or does this signing mean the Pistons are more willing to trade Smith or Galloway if the opportunity presents itself? Something to watch.