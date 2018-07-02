Lakers renounce rights to Julius Randle, sign Rajon Rondo to one-year contract

Julius Randle will not be back with the Lakers.
Rajon Rondo will be wearing Forum blue and gold.
As the Lakers continue to reshape their roster around LeBron James — keeping maximum flexibility going forward, although putting together an interesting mix of players that lack shooting — the Lakers made two fast moves Monday afternoon.
First, they renounced the rights to power forward Julius Randle, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Why? To free up the $12.5 million cap hold so they could chase other players and hand out slightly oversized one-year contracts. Which they are doing with Rajon Rondo.
Randle is headed to New Orleans.
The Lakers have turned their focus away from trying to land Kawhi Leonard in a trade — those talks are still ongoing, but the Lakers don’t feel the same pressure to get a deal done fast with LeBron James locked down for four years. Los Angeles can be patient, get the trade they want or add the free agents next summer, and in the meantime see which of their young core fits with that. The goal is to put together a roster than will challenge the Warriors and Rockets.
However, the team the Lakers are assembling for 2018-19 is an odd fit — Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo are all Lakers next season, which is going to make for a “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” locker room. That’s a roster that lacks enough shooting, although Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helps out there some. The same is true defensively. That said, all those guys are all on one-year deals, the Lakers have maintained flexibility long term.
The Laker experiment this season is going to be fascinating to watch.
NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K19 standard edition video game.
The two-time NBA All-Star known as the “Greek Freek” is the first international player to be featured on the cover.
Antetokounmpo says he has “worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K10 is a dream come true.”
NBA 2K19 will be available Sept. 11.
LeBron James was previously announced as the cover star for the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition available on Sept. 7.
The Lakers like Julius Randle, but what they want more in building a team around LeBron James is flexibility — Los Angeles only wanted to sign him to a one-year contract. After his breakout year — 16 points and eight rebounds a game, using his strength to bully people inside — Randle rightfully wanted more.
The Lakers renounced their rights to Randle earlier on Monday (clearing the way for L.A. to sign Rajon Rondo).
The New Orleans Pelicans jumped in and grabbed Randle, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
That sum is the mid-level exception, which the Pelicans have to offer.
Anthony Davis and Randle with Nikola Mirotic makes a fierce frontcourt rotation that will fit beautifully in the modern NBA. This is a great pickup at that price for the Pelicans.
What does it mean for the future of DeMarcus Cousins? That is more wide open.
The Detroit Pistons are set at point guard. At least they hope they are. Reggie Jackson is the starter and the main man (that sound you year is coach Dwane Casey knocking on wood that he stays healthy). Behind him is Ish Smith. Langston Galloway can play some point guard, although Stan Van Gundy used him more at the two.
Now the Pistons have added veteran Jose Calderon to the bench, reports Michael Scotto of The Athletic.
That’s a veteran minimum contract.
Calderon, at age 36, is entering his 14th NBA season (but he is not a billionaire). This is a return to Detroit, he played 28 games for the team after being traded there in 2013. Last season in Cleveland Calderon played in 57 games, started 32, and on the positive side what he brings is some consistency and three-point shooting (he hit 46.4 percent on the 1.8 threes per game he took.
If Calderon is the third point guard on the Pistons, the guy Casey turns to for limited minutes and some run when injuries hit, this pickup is fine. Ask any more than that and it will be a disappointment. He doesn’t have a lot of athleticism left (and that was not his calling card a decade ago), he’s not going to defend all that well, but he will make good decisions with the ball and not turn it over.
Is Calderon the third point guard, or does this signing mean the Pistons are more willing to trade Smith or Galloway if the opportunity presents itself? Something to watch.
The Wizards keep seeing their bigs go to the Clippers.
First, Washington traded Marcin Gortat to L.A. Now, Mike Scott is following.
The Wizards are rebounding with Thomas Bryant from Los Angeles (though the Lakers).
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The Clippers have a pair of better combo forwards in Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari, but Scott should figure into the rotation as a stretch four. He revived his career in Washington last year. I’m curious how much he’ll earn.
Bryant will count less toward the luxury tax if he sticks. His salary is still unguaranteed for a few more days, but he hasn’t proven he belongs on an NBA team. If the Wizards keep him, it’s on a flier.