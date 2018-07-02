Julius Randle reportedly agrees to two-year contract with Pelicans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers like Julius Randle, but what they want more in building a team around LeBron James is flexibility — Los Angeles only wanted to sign him to a one-year contract. After his breakout year — 16 points and eight rebounds a game, using his strength to bully people inside — Randle rightfully wanted more.

The Lakers renounced their rights to Randle earlier on Monday (clearing the way for L.A. to sign Rajon Rondo).

The New Orleans Pelicans jumped in and grabbed Randle, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Julius Randle has agreed to a two-year, $18M deal with New Orleans, league sources tell ESPN. Player option second year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Anthony Davis' tenacious recruiting helped close the deal on Randle, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/8BzHoVYnT5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

That sum is the mid-level exception, which the Pelicans have to offer.

Anthony Davis and Randle with Nikola Mirotic makes a fierce frontcourt rotation that will fit beautifully in the modern NBA. This is a great pickup at that price for the Pelicans.

What does it mean for the future of DeMarcus Cousins? That is more wide open.