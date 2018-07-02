Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo cover athlete for NBA 2K19

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K19 standard edition video game.
The two-time NBA All-Star known as the “Greek Freek” is the first international player to be featured on the cover.
Antetokounmpo says he has “worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K10 is a dream come true.”
NBA 2K19 will be available Sept. 11.
LeBron James was previously announced as the cover star for the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition available on Sept. 7.
Shabazz Napier had a nice season as the Trail Blazers backup point guard, but they didn’t even extend him a qualifying offer $3,452,308.
Instead, luxury-tax-conscious Portland will sign a cheaper alternative – Seth Curry.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Curry missed all of last season with a leg injury. When healthy, the 27-year-old is a solid reserve. He shoots 3-pointers well and has just enough of an all-around to play point guard – a near necessity considering his 6-foot-2 height. He’ll slide behind Damian Lillard on the depth chart.
The Lakers like Julius Randle, but what they want more in building a team around LeBron James is flexibility — Los Angeles only wanted to sign him to a one-year contract. After his breakout year — 16 points and eight rebounds a game, using his strength to bully people inside — Randle rightfully wanted more.
The Lakers renounced their rights to Randle earlier on Monday (clearing the way for L.A. to sign Rajon Rondo).
The New Orleans Pelicans jumped in and grabbed Randle, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
That sum is the mid-level exception, which the Pelicans have to offer.
Anthony Davis and Randle with Nikola Mirotic makes a fierce frontcourt rotation that will fit beautifully in the modern NBA. This is a great pickup at that price for the Pelicans.
What does it mean for the future of DeMarcus Cousins? That is more wide open.
The Detroit Pistons are set at point guard. At least they hope they are. Reggie Jackson is the starter and the main man (that sound you year is coach Dwane Casey knocking on wood that he stays healthy). Behind him is Ish Smith. Langston Galloway can play some point guard, although Stan Van Gundy used him more at the two.
Now the Pistons have added veteran Jose Calderon to the bench, reports Michael Scotto of The Athletic.
That’s a veteran minimum contract.
Calderon, at age 36, is entering his 14th NBA season (but he is not a billionaire). This is a return to Detroit, he played 28 games for the team after being traded there in 2013. Last season in Cleveland Calderon played in 57 games, started 32, and on the positive side what he brings is some consistency and three-point shooting (he hit 46.4 percent on the 1.8 threes per game he took.
If Calderon is the third point guard on the Pistons, the guy Casey turns to for limited minutes and some run when injuries hit, this pickup is fine. Ask any more than that and it will be a disappointment. He doesn’t have a lot of athleticism left (and that was not his calling card a decade ago), he’s not going to defend all that well, but he will make good decisions with the ball and not turn it over.
Is Calderon the third point guard, or does this signing mean the Pistons are more willing to trade Smith or Galloway if the opportunity presents itself? Something to watch.
The Wizards keep seeing their bigs go to the Clippers.
First, Washington traded Marcin Gortat to L.A. Now, Mike Scott is following.
The Wizards are rebounding with Thomas Bryant from Los Angeles (though the Lakers).
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The Clippers have a pair of better combo forwards in Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari, but Scott should figure into the rotation as a stretch four. He revived his career in Washington last year. I’m curious how much he’ll earn.
Bryant will count less toward the luxury tax if he sticks. His salary is still unguaranteed for a few more days, but he hasn’t proven he belongs on an NBA team. If the Wizards keep him, it’s on a flier.