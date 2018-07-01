Thibodeau reportedly bringing Derrick Rose back to Timberwolves on one-year deal

In NBA free agency, there really are no terrible one-year contracts. Well, unless you’re Tyus Jones in Minnesota and you just want some playing time.
Tom Thibodeau loves his veterans and is loyal, and he is running it back with Derrick Rose for one more year, according to multiple reports.
Rose played nine games and a total of 112 minutes for the Timberwolves, scoring 5.8 points a game when he did get on the court. When he was on the court, he played as more of a two-guard, off the ball next to Jones (who should get more run) and he had a couple of good games (against Houston and Memphis) and some disastrous ones as well. In the playoffs he shot 50.9 percent, hit 7-of-10 from three and was at the very worst solid.
That’s not to say there are no issues. He’s had series of injuries (he missed six games with Minnesota after a sprained ankle) and the fact he left his team in the middle of both of the past seasons to attend to personal matters.
With Jamal Crawford likely gone as a free agent, Rose may absorb some of his minutes, but he is not the scorer Crawford is. Can Rose sustain what he showed in the playoffs? I seriously doubt it. Will Tom Thibodeau keep playing him anyway? Probably. If that starts to take away minutes from more effective and efficient players, that’s not good.
But one year at basically the minimum, that’s not a bad deal, either.
As Kawhi Leonard has thrown the Spurs into crisis, they’re coping with comfort.
Continuing a trend from last summer, San Antonio is showing how much it values continuity. The Spurs have already agreed to re-sign Rudy Gay, and they’ll also bring back Marco Belinelli, who helped them win the 2014 title.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
At 32, Belinelli remains a dangerous 3-point shooter. His defense is lacking, though.
San Antonio’s depth chart at shooting guard is getting crowded – Danny Green, Manu Ginobili, Lonnie Walker and now Belinelli. Considering how much Gregg Popovich values resting veterans, maybe that will work out just fine.
The 76ers have now lost both their big midseason acquisitions, Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova (who also returned to a prior team, the Bucks). Philadelphia will need to find shooting, which could include but shouldn’t be limited to re-signing J.J. Redick.
Two years ago, Joe Harris signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Nets trying to revive his career.
I’d say he has.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The 26-year-old Harris is a good 3-point shooter who works well off the ball and at least defends hard. He has also developed as a ball-handler, allowing him to expand his offensive responsibilities.
I’m a little surprised Brooklyn cut so deeply into its 2019 cap space for Harris. But the Nets will try to sell free agents on their culture, and Harris exemplifies all the positives of it. It’ll be nice to keep him around.
The Thunder infamously traded James Harden, at least in part, to dodge the luxury tax.
Oklahoma City doesn’t appear to be worried about spending big any longer.
In addition to agreeing to re-sign Paul George to a max contract, the Thunder are also bringing back Jerami Grant on a lucrative deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Based on those terms, Grant’s salary next season will be between $8,333,333 and $9,782,609. Let’s assume it’s on the low end (most likely). Let’s also assume the Thunder sign their three second-round picks to minimum contracts and sign one more veteran (maybe re-signing Raymond Felton, though the specific player doesn’t matter here) to a minimum contract.
Oklahoma City would be in line for a $150,152,424 luxury-tax bill!
The largest luxury tax paid in NBA history was $90,570,781 by the 2014 Nets. That looks paltry next to the Thunder’s slated amount.
However, the luxury tax isn’t assessed until the final day of the regular season. The Thunder have plenty of time to trim salary. They can stretch Kyle Singler, trade Patrick Patterson or even move bigger names like Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams.
Or suck it up and pay big to maximize Russell Westbrook‘s supporting cast.
Between Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Tom Thibodeau, there is plenty of drama in Minnesota.
But that doesn’t mean the Timberwolves want to let the sometimes combatively competitive Butler opt out and leave next summer.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Minnesota could give Butler a four-year extension this summer that starts after next season and pays:
- 2019-20: $24,534,935
- 2020-21: $26,497,730
- 2021-22: $28,460,524
- 2022-23: $30,423,319
That’d be a total of $109,916,508 ($27,479,127 average annual salary).
If Butler plays out next season and opts out, he could re-sign for a projected $190 million over five years (about $38 million annually). Even if he opts out to leave, he could get a projected $141 million over four years (about $35 million annually) from another team.
Obviously, that’s far more than his largest-possible extension this summer.
And Butler is very good. His current production warrants a huge salary.
But his heavy load under Thibodeau is already taking a toll on his body. He’ll turn 30 before the first season of his next deal.
It takes only one team to pay him, and teams tend to value present over future in free agency. But there’s a real risk in signing him to a full max contract next summer. All teams with cap space might realize that.
For that reason, Butler ought to at least consider signing an extension now.