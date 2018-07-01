Report: Trevor Ariza leaving Rockets for one-year, $15 million contract with Suns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trevor Ariza played a supporting role on the Rockets, who had the NBA’s best record last season.

Now, he’s going to become the highest-paid player on the Suns, who had the NBA’s worst record last season.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Houston free agent Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year, $15M deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Phoenix has a bright future with Devin Booker and No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton. The Suns even traded up on draft night for small forward Mikal Bridges, one of the most polished rookies in this class-.

But that wasn’t enough for Phoenix, which has missed the playoffs the last eight seasons. That long of a drought can push teams into shortcuts when patience should take priority. Maybe that came from direct pressure from owner Robert Sarver. Maybe general manager Ryan McDonough just felt he needed to make a splash to save his job.

Ariza, 33, will help the Suns next season. Enough to make the playoffs? Doubtful. Enough to worsen their draft pick? Probable.

Even as a win-now move, this was odd. Phoenix needs a point guard. Second-round pick Elie Okobo probably isn’t ready. Brandon Knight hasn’t been good and healthy in years. And now most of the Suns’ cap space is gone.