Report: Timberwolves offering Jimmy Butler largest possible contract extension, which would be worth nearly $110 million over four years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Between Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Tom Thibodeau, there is plenty of drama in Minnesota.

But that doesn’t mean the Timberwolves want to let the sometimes combatively competitive Butler opt out and leave next summer.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Timberwolves began free agency by informing star guard Jimmy Butler that they intend to offer him a maximum contract extension valued in the four-year, $110 million range as soon as he's eligible to sign the deal on July 9, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

Minnesota could give Butler a four-year extension this summer that starts after next season and pays:

2019-20: $24,534,935

$24,534,935 2020-21: $26,497,730

$26,497,730 2021-22: $28,460,524

$28,460,524 2022-23: $30,423,319

That’d be a total of $109,916,508 ($27,479,127 average annual salary).

If Butler plays out next season and opts out, he could re-sign for a projected $190 million over five years (about $38 million annually). Even if he opts out to leave, he could get a projected $141 million over four years (about $35 million annually) from another team.

Obviously, that’s far more than his largest-possible extension this summer.

And Butler is very good. His current production warrants a huge salary.

But his heavy load under Thibodeau is already taking a toll on his body. He’ll turn 30 before the first season of his next deal.

It takes only one team to pay him, and teams tend to value present over future in free agency. But there’s a real risk in signing him to a full max contract next summer. All teams with cap space might realize that.

For that reason, Butler ought to at least consider signing an extension now.