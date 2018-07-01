Getty Images

Report: Thunder angling for seven more seasons of Paul George

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Paul George‘s staying in Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future. The Thunder forward has reportedly agreed to sign a massive 4-year, $137 million contract once the free agent moratorium is over on July 6.

But for the Thunder, the plan could be to keep George even longer.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder apparently entered into their most recent deal with George expecting him to be able to opt out and then sign another extension after two years.

The money in the deal will vary based off of where the NBA salary cap ends up in the year he signs that future extension, but the real kicker for Oklahoma City is that they could have George for seven more seasons.

This contract, plus a 5-year extension in two seasons time, would take George through his 35th birthday before expiring. That’s huge for the Thunder, who apparently were not scared to offer George his deal and bite the bullet on a skyrocketing salary cap figure.

Aging veteran forward Carmelo Anthony comes off the books after next year, which should give some relief for Oklahoma City. However, moving forward the core of the Thunder will be Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and George. Those three alone will take up something like $100 million each and every season.

It’s rare to get a star of George’s caliber, either through the draft or through free agency, for a franchise like Oklahoma City. Pulling the trigger on George’s deal(s) isn’t a terrible idea, although it does perhaps feel a bit reactionary after the team lost both Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Many teams out west don’t seem to feel the fear of the Golden State Warriors. Teams are still spending money on their own players and locking down stars despite the general cultural overtone of hopelessness in the face of how good the Warriors are.

Will the Thunder be good enough to knock off the Warriors or Houston Rockets over the next three or four seasons? That’s hard to say, but signing George is announcing OKC’s explicit intention to do so.

Dallas expected to re-sign Dirk Nowitzki after inking DeAndre Jordan

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
It looks like Dirk Nowitzki will be headed back to the Dallas Mavericks. I know, you’re shocked.

The German superstar and future hall-of-famer had his team option declined before free agency as a way to give the Mavericks some flexibility heading into the summer.

Of course, Dallas immediately used that flexibility to sign former Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal, using up most of their cap space. Since Nowitzki is already a player under Mavericks control, they can then use whatever cap space they deem fit to sign him after adding Jordan.

This is the move most expected for the Mavericks. Nowitzki has been helping the team out for some time, either signing lower-value contracts or waiting until the team can sign free agents to finish his own deals.

Nowitzki and Jordan will be part of a team that also has young talent on the wing, including 2018 No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. The Mavericks will be an interesting team in the Western Conference next year, and they are yet another example of the several teams apparently not feeling the despair created by the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

No doubt Dallas will be better than their record of 24-58 from 2017-18. How many wins will Jordan and Donic add, and how many years does Nowitzki have left? Those are the big questions remaining in Big D.

Glenn Robinson III reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Pistons

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Forget LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard for a minute. There are still smaller contracts to be handed out around the NBA as teams try to fill out their rosters and develop young talent.

Apparently feeling as though they needed some young guard help, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a contract with Glenn Robinson III. Robinson, son of former NBAer Glenn Robinson, last played with the Indiana Pacers.

Robinson has played for three teams in four seasons in the NBA, making Detroit his next stop.

Although not a starting-level player just yet, Robinson’s advance numbers have shown some promise as he has progressed over the past few seasons. In the wake of letting Stan Van Gundy go, Detroit is trying to both rebuild its roster and reset a team culture under new superstar Blake Griffin.

The contract is pretty friendly at $4 million a year, and the Pistons get a team option in the second year to get rid of Robinson if they decide he’s not up to snuff or if they simply want to go in another direction.

Robinson should get the opportunity for some nice run, and for Detroit they get to save some of their mid-level exception. It’s a low-risk, win-win signing.

Report: Devin Booker upset with Suns after they waived Tyler Ulis

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
NBA free agency has already been pretty weird and it’s only July 1st. Things have wavered when it comes to LeBron James heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers are pursuing Kawhi Leonard, and now it appears that one young star isn’t too happy with his front office after a recent roster move.

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker reportedly is upset with team brass after Phoenix waived guard Tyler Ulis.

Ulis and Booker are very good friends (the two played together at Kentucky and have known each other for a while) and while Phoenix makes way for salary cap absorption they didn’t see space for the former Wildcats point guard.

If history tells us anything in the NBA, it’s that players playing favorites toward guys they like isn’t a viable way to make your team better. Just look at just about every roster LeBron James has played on. Putting undue influence on a team to keep a player you are friendly with regardless of skill-set or roster contact is a bad look.

Booker sort of has the Suns over a barrel, especially given how well he has played and is projected to grow over the next couple of years. Phoenix has had a hard time signing or trading for a big star, something it seems they are always rumored to be in the works for. In the meantime, the Suns have a lot of dead weight along with Booker and Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

Then again, Booker isn’t necessarily good enough to make a demand that a friend be kept on the roster. Few NBA players actually are. For now this seems like NBA drama being aired openly, potentially to gain leverage later. There’s no worry that Booker will turn down any kind of max deal from Phoenix this early in his career. At least, not yet.

LeBron James’ people (but not LeBron) to meet with Philadelphia Sunday

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers have always been a dark horse in the LeBron James sweepstakes (and in a Kawhi Leonard trade, and that’s part of this story). If LeBron wants to win titles and stay in the East, the Sixers with him — combined with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — would be a ready-made challenger to the existing powers of Boston/ Golden State/Houston. However, the City of Brotherly Love never seemed to be on the top of LeBron’s list.

That said, LeBron’s management team is set to meet with the Sixers on Sunday, a story reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, league sources told ESPN.

James isn’t expected to attend the meeting, which is the first significant chance for the 76ers to make case a free-agent case to James, league sources said. Ownership and possibly interim president of basketball operations/coach Brett Brown are expected to lead the meeting with James’ representatives, sources said.

The Sixers can offer a max contract, so they meet that basic requirement.

What will be discussed in this meeting? To start with, LeBron’s role with the team and the plans to fill out the roster — a LeBron/Embiid/Simmons core needs a lot of shooting around it and the Sixers did not retain Ersan Ilyasova or Marco Belinelli, plus J.J. Redick is a free agent. How would the Sixers get the shooting and depth needed to maximize those elite talents?

Then there is Kawhi Leonard — the Sixers believe they are seriously in the mix to land him. Whether that is true or San Antonio just want to use Philly for leverage is up for debate, but the Sixers are at least at the table.

After that, there will be a discussion of organizational philosophy, marketing plans for LeBron, and just the two sides getting a sense of what the other really wants.

It’s unlikely that LeBron ends up in Philly, but if nothing else the meeting is a reminder to the Lakers they are not alone in chasing No. 23 — he has options. It puts a little more pressure on L.A. to make the moves LeBron wants.