Report: Rudy Gay to re-sign with Spurs for one year, $10 million

A small forward who wants to stay in San Antonio.

Not Kawhi Leonard.

Rudy Gay.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent forward Rudy Gay has committed on a one-year, $10 million deal to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Gay opted out of a contract that would have paid him $8,826,300 next season. So, he comes out ahead.

The Spurs have proven generous with players already in their system, and this is another example.

Gay had a fine season with San Antonio last year, and continuity is comfortable. This isn’t terribly out of line for Gay’s production.

Considering the league-wide cap conditions, could the Spurs have re-signed him for less if they squeezed harder? Maybe. Did that risk losing him entirely? Yes. Would that have been so bad?

Depends what happens with Leonard and whether the Spurs are rebuilding anyway.