Report: Pelicans come to terms with Elfrid Payton on one-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were big names flying everywhere in the Western Conference on Sunday. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and JaVale McGee.

Meanwhile, some other rivals out West are simply filling out their roster. As the weekend came to a close, it was reported that the New Orleans Pelicans had agreed to terms with former Phoenix Suns point guard Elfrid Payton.

Via Twitter:

Payton will sign a one-year deal with Pelicans, a return to his hometown. https://t.co/2UWOKSCLBK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

The Pelicans remain hopeful of re-signing point guard Rajon Rondo, league sources say, even after coming to terms tonight with free-agent guard Elfrid Payton — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2018

Payton spent his first several seasons in Orlando after being drafted by the Magic with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Payton was traded to the Phoenix Suns during the last season, where he had some struggles.

Still, Payton is a good defensive player and hopefully his shooting will be better now that he has cut his hair. He’s also still very young, at age 24, heading into his fifth season.

The Pelicans still want to try to re-sign starting point guard Rajon Rondo, but Payton should be a nice backup for Alvin Gentry.