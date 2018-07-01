Report: Pelicans come to terms with Elfrid Payton on one-year deal

There were big names flying everywhere in the Western Conference on Sunday. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and JaVale McGee.
Meanwhile, some other rivals out West are simply filling out their roster. As the weekend came to a close, it was reported that the New Orleans Pelicans had agreed to terms with former Phoenix Suns point guard Elfrid Payton.
Via Twitter:
Payton spent his first several seasons in Orlando after being drafted by the Magic with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Payton was traded to the Phoenix Suns during the last season, where he had some struggles.
Still, Payton is a good defensive player and hopefully his shooting will be better now that he has cut his hair. He’s also still very young, at age 24, heading into his fifth season.
The Pelicans still want to try to re-sign starting point guard Rajon Rondo, but Payton should be a nice backup for Alvin Gentry.
It’s official. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron’s agency, Klutch Sports, tweeted out the announcement on Sunday afternoon just as fans were ramping up for a long week heading into July 4th. James decided to flip the script on the waiting game when it came to free agency, pulling the trigger and wrapping things up before week’s end.
Of course, news that James was heading to the City of Angels rocked the NBA world as folks figured out that things were going to be much different in the Western Conference from here on out.
Around the league, current and former players (as well as big-name fans) decided to tweet out their reactions to the news. Chief among them was former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who said he was excited to see James playing in purple and gold at Staples next year.
How about you? How are you feeling now that James will be in the Western Conference trying to beat the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets before the NBA Finals?
The Los Angeles Lakers just keep adding to their roster. After it was announced that LeBron James would sign with the Lakers earlier on Sunday, a cascade of players have been linked to Los Angeles.
The Lakers have agreed to terms with the likes of both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson. Now, LA has reportedly agreed to sign former Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee.
Via Twitter:
McGee has reformed from his Shaqtin’ A Fool days, and was a useful cog in Golden State’s rotation as a backup big man.
More importantly, we are getting a better idea of who will be playing around LeBron as he enters his first season playing in the Western Conference. The Lakers have so few players under contract for next season, it was always likely that we were going to see a lot of moves in Los Angeles after the first big free agent signing.
Does McGee move the needle in the Western Conference for Los Angeles? Is he a starting-caliber player? Yes to the former and no to the latter. The Lakers still have work to do if they want to contend in the Western Conference against the likes of the Warriors and Houston Rockets.
Is Kawhi Leonard still on the table? Is DeMarcus Cousins still in LA’s crosshairs? Those are the big questions left even as the roster filling moves keep rolling in.
Free agency in the NBA just keeps getting weirder and weirder.
On Sunday, after LeBron James agreed to head to the Los Angeles Lakers, the floodgates opened as it was announced that several more players had signed with various teams around the league.
But this one? This one is … odd.
According to several reports, Lance Stephenson will be signing with the Lakers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
Via Twitter:
Stevenson of course was LeBron’s foil when the former was playing with the Indiana Pacers as the two squared off time and time again in the playoffs.
James has of course had success over the past few years while Stephenson has bounced around quite a bit, playing with the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers have also signed their rookie Mo Wagner, and re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It’s unclear whether Los Angeles is still a potential destination for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, but it looks like the team around LeBron is taking shape.
Now, they just need to get Dwight Howard back in forum blue and gold.
It looks like LeBron James was the domino that needed to fall for the rest of the NBA to get in on the action of the summer.
Hours after it was announced that James would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the Orlando Magic reportedly agreed to sign their own big-time free agent in Aaron Gordon.
Via Twitter:
Gordon’s deal is a 4-year, $84 million contract with no opt-outs. The contract will run through Gordon’s age 26 season.
This seems like a relatively safe bet for Gordon, who was also linked to the Indiana Pacers as a restricted free agent candidate. The Magic selected Gordon fourth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, and it’s a smart move to retain their own budding star in the face of the current NBA landscape.
The deal makes Gordon Orlando’s highest paid player by a few million, just ahead of Bismack Biyombo and Evan Fournier.
What Gordon’s signing means for the Magic is another thing. Orlando won just 25 games last season, and although James is now no longer atop the Eastern Conference, it’s not as though Orlando will be contending soon.
They have at several contracts on their books that don’t look good in hindsight, including that of Biyombo. Nikola Vucevic has been rumored to be on the trade block, so there is still lots of roster tinkering to be done in Central Florida before the Magic are contending for a playoff spot