Report: Magic re-sign Aaron Gordon to 4-year, $84 million contract

It looks like LeBron James was the domino that needed to fall for the rest of the NBA to get in on the action of the summer.
Hours after it was announced that James would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the Orlando Magic reportedly agreed to sign their own big-time free agent in Aaron Gordon.
Gordon’s deal is a 4-year, $84 million contract with no opt-outs. The contract will run through Gordon’s age 26 season.
This seems like a relatively safe bet for Gordon, who was also linked to the Indiana Pacers as a restricted free agent candidate. The Magic selected Gordon fourth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, and it’s a smart move to retain their own budding star in the face of the current NBA landscape.
The deal makes Gordon Orlando’s highest paid player by a few million, just ahead of Bismack Biyombo and Evan Fournier.
What Gordon’s signing means for the Magic is another thing. Orlando won just 25 games last season, and although James is now no longer atop the Eastern Conference, it’s not as though Orlando will be contending soon.
They have at several contracts on their books that don’t look good in hindsight, including that of Biyombo. Nikola Vucevic has been rumored to be on the trade block, so there is still lots of roster tinkering to be done in Central Florida before the Magic are contending for a playoff spot
Free agency in the NBA just keeps getting weirder and weirder.
On Sunday, after LeBron James agreed to head to the Los Angeles Lakers, the floodgates opened as it was announced that several more players had signed with various teams around the league.
But this one? This one is … odd.
According to several reports, Lance Stephenson will be signing with the Lakers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
Stevenson of course was LeBron’s foil when the former was playing with the Indiana Pacers as the two squared off time and time again in the playoffs.
James has of course had success over the past few years while Stephenson has bounced around quite a bit, playing with the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers have also signed their rookie Mo Wagner, and re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It’s unclear whether Los Angeles is still a potential destination for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, but it looks like the team around LeBron is taking shape.
Now, they just need to get Dwight Howard back in forum blue and gold.
Not to be outdone by the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James on Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the New York Knicks had come to terms with forward Mario Hezonja.
Man, free agency is getting wild.
Hezonja was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft selected by the Orlando Magic.
Hezonja will make an annual salary of $6.5 million, which is a bet on his talent as New York will continue to struggle in the Eastern Conference over the next few years.
The Knicks will likely be without Kristaps Porzingis for some time, and they aren’t looking to sign big name free agents this offseason. Now is the perfect opportunity to fill roster space with guys they think might turn out later on cheaper contract.
The Croatian wing hasn’t developed the way Orlando would have hoped after taking him with such a high lottery selection, but he does have some NBA skills the Knicks could benefit from.
Hezonja’s contract will put the Knicks right up against the salary cap, so it will be interesting to see if they are done dealing for now.
The dominoes are starting to fall in the 2018 NBA summer free agency period.
On Sunday afternoon, Klutch Sports announced that LeBron James would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This came after Paul George reportedly decided to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Meanwhile, the Lakers aren’t done dealing just yet. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers last season, also agreed to sign a $12 million deal just minutes after it was announced that LeBron would head to the City of Angels.
KCP was useful in 74 games for Los Angeles last season, although his development has started to waver as he enters his sixth year. More importantly for the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope takes up a significant amount of their remaining cap space. After signing KCP and James, Los Angeles will have something like $7 million left to go before they hit the cap.
No doubt the Lakers are still doing everything they can in their power to pry Kawhi Leonard away from the San Antonio Spurs, and now it’s up to Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka to fill out the roster and create a contender in the west with James that can combat the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
It’s moment we’ve all been waiting for. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.
James, 33, had his choice of teams this offseason, particularly between the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and others that could have obtained him either through trade or signing him out right.
Reports were that James was waiting until Kawhi Leonard had found his way out of the sticky San Antonio Spurs situation. However, on July 1st James decided to jump the gun and head to LA.
What’s more surprising is that LeBron decided to sign a 4-year contract with LA. In previous seasons, LeBron had held leverage by maintaining his own flexibility with short deals with the Cavaliers.
Now with four years to go in Los Angeles, there is lots of time for the team to build around him. Leonard could still be on the table at this point, although the Lakers still have some cap space and they will no doubt be able to entice top-flight talent while James is in purple and gold.
This is a huge shift not just for the Western Conference, but for the entire NBA.
James’ deal is huge, and during the final year he will earn a whopping $41 million per season. Even with the first year coming in at $35.65 million, Los Angeles still just has something like $82 million committed in salary next year. That gives the Lakers $19 million or so to spend in free agency if they do not make a trade.
Leonard still wants to be in LA, apparently, and the Lakers might not be done dealing just yet. Leonard could absolutely join LeBron at Staples next season, and seems the most likely candidate now that Paul George has reportedly decided to stay in Oklahoma City.