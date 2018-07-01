Report: Doug McDermott signing three-year, $22 million contract with Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mavericks pulled their qualifying offer for Doug McDermott, but he will be just fine.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with Indiana, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Like many contracts agreed to this early in free agency, this seems like an overpay. McDermott is a good shooter, but limited otherwise – especially defensively.

At least McDermott will help on the court. He’ll share minutes at small forward with Bojan Bogdanovic. At 26, McDermott shouldn’t slip during this contract.

The questionable part is the value. Could Indiana have spent this money better elsewhere or at least paid McDermott less and saved some for another player?

To be fair, we all criticized the Pacers last offseason, and they proved us wrong. Kevin Pritchard has earned the benefit of the doubt on this signing.