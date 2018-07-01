AP

Report: Devin Booker upset with Suns after they waived Tyler Ulis

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
2 Comments

NBA free agency has already been pretty weird and it’s only July 1st. Things have wavered when it comes to LeBron James heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers are pursuing Kawhi Leonard, and now it appears that one young star isn’t too happy with his front office after a recent roster move.

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker reportedly is upset with team brass after Phoenix waived guard Tyler Ulis.

Ulis and Booker are very good friends (the two played together at Kentucky and have known each other for a while) and while Phoenix makes way for salary cap absorption they didn’t see space for the former Wildcats point guard.

Via Twitter:

If history tells us anything in the NBA, it’s that players playing favorites toward guys they like isn’t a viable way to make your team better. Just look at just about every roster LeBron James has played on. Putting undue influence on a team to keep a player you are friendly with regardless of skill-set or roster contact is a bad look.

Booker sort of has the Suns over a barrel, especially given how well he has played and is projected to grow over the next couple of years. Phoenix has had a hard time signing or trading for a big star, something it seems they are always rumored to be in the works for. In the meantime, the Suns have a lot of dead weight along with Booker and Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

Then again, Booker isn’t necessarily good enough to make a demand that a friend be kept on the roster. Few NBA players actually are. For now this seems like NBA drama being aired openly, potentially to gain leverage later. There’s no worry that Booker will turn down any kind of max deal from Phoenix this early in his career. At least, not yet.

LeBron James’ people (but not LeBron) to meet with Philadelphia Sunday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers have always been a dark horse in the LeBron James sweepstakes (and in a Kawhi Leonard trade, and that’s part of this story). If LeBron wants to win titles and stay in the East, the Sixers with him — combined with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — would be a ready-made challenger to the existing powers of Boston/ Golden State/Houston. However, the City of Brotherly Love never seemed to be on the top of LeBron’s list.

That said, LeBron’s management team is set to meet with the Sixers on Sunday, a story reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, league sources told ESPN.

James isn’t expected to attend the meeting, which is the first significant chance for the 76ers to make case a free-agent case to James, league sources said. Ownership and possibly interim president of basketball operations/coach Brett Brown are expected to lead the meeting with James’ representatives, sources said.

The Sixers can offer a max contract, so they meet that basic requirement.

What will be discussed in this meeting? To start with, LeBron’s role with the team and the plans to fill out the roster — a LeBron/Embiid/Simmons core needs a lot of shooting around it and the Sixers did not retain Ersan Ilyasova or Marco Belinelli, plus J.J. Redick is a free agent. How would the Sixers get the shooting and depth needed to maximize those elite talents?

Then there is Kawhi Leonard — the Sixers believe they are seriously in the mix to land him. Whether that is true or San Antonio just want to use Philly for leverage is up for debate, but the Sixers are at least at the table.

After that, there will be a discussion of organizational philosophy, marketing plans for LeBron, and just the two sides getting a sense of what the other really wants.

It’s unlikely that LeBron ends up in Philly, but if nothing else the meeting is a reminder to the Lakers they are not alone in chasing No. 23 — he has options. It puts a little more pressure on L.A. to make the moves LeBron wants.

Fred Van Vleet reportedly agrees to two-year contract to return to Raptors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
1 Comment

Fred Van Vleet came in third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting for last season. While his counting stats were not mind-blowing — 8.6 points and 3.2 assists per game — he was the high-energy face of the best second unit in the league in Toronto. He was an essential part of their identity.

And he’ll be back, something broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

That’s a good deal for both sides, it’s right around the league average salary, one that brings a fan favorite back to Toronto. For VanVleet, who has been in the league two years on a minimum salary, this is his first real payday.

This does come with a price tag for the Raptors, however.

 

Portland adds shooting with Nik Stauskas on reported one-year contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Portland went into free agency with their hands largely tied due to being up against the luxury tax. Opening night they made a couple of minor moves. They let backup center Ed Davis walk to Brooklyn, putting the ball squarely in Zach Collins court to fill that role.

And the Trail Blazers reached a contract agreement with the spicy Sauce Castillo, er… Nik Stauskas, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Stauskas brings shooting, he hit 40 percent from three last season between Philly and Brooklyn. He has strong offensive games, like the time he went 7-of-10 from three for Brooklyn against New Orleans, or the 22 points he racked up in his Nets debut. However, he was inconsistent with them — as he has been throughout his career — including going through a shooting slump for a stretch last season.

The Nets re-signed Joe Harris instead.

One year for the league minimum is not a bad deal for Portland with Stauskas. It’s also no game changer. It’s nice, but it doesn’t move the needle on a team looking to do just that this summer.

Gerald Green reportedly to return to Houston on one-year contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gerald Green is staying home.

The Houston native — who relished playing for the Rockets — is going to be back for at least one more season after reaching a fast deal with the team in free agency, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Green scored 12.1 points per game and shot 36.9 percent from three last season — he was solid overall. At this point in his career Green is what he is: A streaky scorer capable of huge plays and big nights, but also rough ones, and sometimes he gets played off the floor due to his defense or matchups. That said, he can knock down threes and we know Mike D’Antoni likes that.

At this price, it’s a good signing for the Rockets. It’s not a game changer, but he can play a role and loves doing it in his hometown.