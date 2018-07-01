Report: Chris Paul re-signing with Rockets on max four-year contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

So much for tension between Chris Paul and the Rockets on his next contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

All-Star Chris Paul will sign a four-year, $160M max contract to stay with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Paul:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS…RUN IT BACK 🤘🏾🚀 pic.twitter.com/KwWcsp6lx6 — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 1, 2018

A four-year max contract will pay Paul $159,730,592. He was eligible for a fifth year that would have paid $47,063,478, but good for Houston for avoiding that.

This is still a lot to pay Paul, 33. He remains an elite player, but he’s at an age most players decline. The final years of even this four-year deal could get ugly.

That said, the Rockets are going for it now, and Paul is instrumental to that. He, James Harden and a well-crafted supporting cast can challenge the Warriors. The present value is well worth the potential future downside for Houston.