NBA reacts to LeBron James agreeing to 4-year deal with Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s official. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron’s agency, Klutch Sports, tweeted out the announcement on Sunday afternoon just as fans were ramping up for a long week heading into July 4th. James decided to flip the script on the waiting game when it came to free agency, pulling the trigger and wrapping things up before week’s end.

Of course, news that James was heading to the City of Angels rocked the NBA world as folks figured out that things were going to be much different in the Western Conference from here on out.

Around the league, current and former players (as well as big-name fans) decided to tweet out their reactions to the news. Chief among them was former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who said he was excited to see James playing in purple and gold at Staples next year.

Bron gonna be a free agent just in time to play with his son . That’s a bar ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 2, 2018

I also love Bron to the Lake Show. Whenever the big markets have a superstar it’s always good for the league. Geographical and financial freedom for superstars is A1. ✊🏾🙌🏾 — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) July 2, 2018

Interesting year in LA :))))👍🏻👊🏻 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) July 2, 2018

Dawg fight in the west!!!

✌🏿 — Ekpe Udoh (@EkpeUdoh) July 2, 2018

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) July 2, 2018

Whoaaaa….Lebron gone?!? Out the East too lol — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 2, 2018

The Lakers are now worth 200 billion dollars — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) July 2, 2018

Congrats to @KingJames on agreeing to a new contract with the @Lakers. — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) July 2, 2018

The perfect setup……see the entire master plan….:.that boy smart — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) July 2, 2018

😳 — Shabazz Napier (@ShabazzNapier) July 2, 2018

👀 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) July 2, 2018

Bron gonna be a free agent just in time to play with his son . That’s a bar ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 2, 2018

How about you? How are you feeling now that James will be in the Western Conference trying to beat the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets before the NBA Finals?