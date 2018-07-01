Getty Images

LeBron James agrees to four-year, $154M deal with Lakers

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 8:14 PM EDT
It’s moment we’ve all been waiting for. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, 33, had his choice of teams this offseason, particularly between the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and others that could have obtained him either through trade or signing him out right.

Reports were that James was waiting until Kawhi Leonard had found his way out of the sticky San Antonio Spurs situation. However, on July 1st James decided to jump the gun and head to LA.

What’s more surprising is that LeBron decided to sign a 4-year contract with LA. In previous seasons, LeBron had held leverage by maintaining his own flexibility with short deals with the Cavaliers.

Now with four years to go in Los Angeles, there is lots of time for the team to build around him. Leonard could still be on the table at this point, although the Lakers still have some cap space and they will no doubt be able to entice top-flight talent while James is in purple and gold.

This is a huge shift not just for the Western Conference, but for the entire NBA.

James’ deal is huge, and during the final year he will earn a whopping $41 million per season. Even with the first year coming in at $35.65 million, Los Angeles still just has something like $82 million committed in salary next year. That gives the Lakers $19 million or so to spend in free agency if they do not make a trade.

Leonard still wants to be in LA, apparently, and the Lakers might not be done dealing just yet. Leonard could absolutely join LeBron at Staples next season, and seems the most likely candidate now that Paul George has reportedly decided to stay in Oklahoma City.

Knicks will reportedly sign Mario Hezonja

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Not to be outdone by the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James on Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the New York Knicks had come to terms with forward Mario Hezonja.

Man, free agency is getting wild.

Hezonja was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft selected by the Orlando Magic.

Hezonja will make an annual salary of $6.5 million, which is a bet on his talent as New York will continue to struggle in the Eastern Conference over the next few years.

The Knicks will likely be without Kristaps Porzingis for some time, and they aren’t looking to sign big name free agents this offseason. Now is the perfect opportunity to fill roster space with guys they think might turn out later on cheaper contract.

The Croatian wing hasn’t developed the way Orlando would have hoped after taking him with such a high lottery selection, but he does have some NBA skills the Knicks could benefit from.

Hezonja’s contract will put the Knicks right up against the salary cap, so it will be interesting to see if they are done dealing for now.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly signs $12 million deal with Lakers

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
The dominoes are starting to fall in the 2018 NBA summer free agency period.

On Sunday afternoon, Klutch Sports announced that LeBron James would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This came after Paul George reportedly decided to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Lakers aren’t done dealing just yet. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers last season, also agreed to sign a $12 million deal just minutes after it was announced that LeBron would head to the City of Angels.

KCP was useful in 74 games for Los Angeles last season, although his development has started to waver as he enters his sixth year. More importantly for the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope takes up a significant amount of their remaining cap space. After signing KCP and James, Los Angeles will have something like $7 million left to go before they hit the cap.

No doubt the Lakers are still doing everything they can in their power to pry Kawhi Leonard away from the San Antonio Spurs, and now it’s up to Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka to fill out the roster and create a contender in the west with James that can combat the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Rumor: Dwight Howard wants to play with the Warriors (or LeBron)

By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
We now know where Paul George will play next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward decided to re-sign with his team, staying with Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile, we are still waiting on LeBron James and whatever happens with Kawhi Leonard.

And so NBA free agency is underway, with several players already agreeing to sign after the moratorium ends on July 6th. Yet one player whose fate is still up in the air is Dwight Howard.

After being traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Brooklyn Nets, Howard is getting ready to complete a buyout with his new team.

Howard reportedly has interest in signing with a contender, which makes sense given his age. The former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is eyeing the Golden State Warriors, as well as anywhere that LeBron ends up.

Via USA Today:

Eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard, who has yet to complete an expected buyout with Brooklyn, has serious interest in joining the Warriors. But there remains skepticism within the Warriors’ walls about whether he would be a good fit, with Howard also known to be interested in joining LeBron James (wherever he winds up), New Orleans and Washington.

Considering coach Steve Kerr just secured a three-year extension that reportedly brought his salary to eight-figure territory annually, it’s safe to assume he’ll have a significant voice here. And if Howard could find a way to allay the concerns about chemistry, this could give Golden State the kind of rim protector they need — especially considering JaVale McGee is also a free agent and may not return.

At age 32, Howard can still be a usable rotation player in the NBA. He’s not the player he once was, and therein lies the issue with Howard. It’s unclear whether he would accept a reduced role, particularly as a backup big man, his likely position while playing for the Warriors.

Howard has been notoriously difficult during his career in terms of demands, particularly when it comes to post touches and his value within an NBA offense. Golden State were rumored to have some behind-the-scenes issues this past year, but on the floor they were able to share the ball and play their system effectively. Howard has the potential to put a kink in the line both on and off the court for any squad, so joining the Warriors feels like a stretch.

Following LeBron wherever he goes is questionable as well. It’s possible that James ends up back where Howard once played, in Los Angeles, and it’s unclear whether the Lakers would be willing to take him back into the organization.

It’s always interesting when former top players enter the ring chasing era of their career, and a guy who has so thoroughly burnt bridges over the course of his time in the NBA like Howard might have a hard time finding a landing spot at this stage.

Report: Thunder angling for seven more seasons of Paul George

Getty Images
By Dane CarbaughJul 1, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Paul George‘s staying in Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future. The Thunder forward has reportedly agreed to sign a massive 4-year, $137 million contract once the free agent moratorium is over on July 6.

But for the Thunder, the plan could be to keep George even longer.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder apparently entered into their most recent deal with George expecting him to be able to opt out and then sign another extension after two years.

The money in the deal will vary based off of where the NBA salary cap ends up in the year he signs that future extension, but the real kicker for Oklahoma City is that they could have George for seven more seasons.

This contract, plus a 5-year extension in two seasons time, would take George through his 35th birthday before expiring. That’s huge for the Thunder, who apparently were not scared to offer George his deal and bite the bullet on a skyrocketing salary cap figure.

Aging veteran forward Carmelo Anthony comes off the books after next year, which should give some relief for Oklahoma City. However, moving forward the core of the Thunder will be Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and George. Those three alone will take up something like $100 million each and every season.

It’s rare to get a star of George’s caliber, either through the draft or through free agency, for a franchise like Oklahoma City. Pulling the trigger on George’s deal(s) isn’t a terrible idea, although it does perhaps feel a bit reactionary after the team lost both Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Many teams out west don’t seem to feel the fear of the Golden State Warriors. Teams are still spending money on their own players and locking down stars despite the general cultural overtone of hopelessness in the face of how good the Warriors are.

Will the Thunder be good enough to knock off the Warriors or Houston Rockets over the next three or four seasons? That’s hard to say, but signing George is announcing OKC’s explicit intention to do so.