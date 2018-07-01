Lance Stephenson is reportedly joining LeBron James on Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Free agency in the NBA just keeps getting weirder and weirder.

On Sunday, after LeBron James agreed to head to the Los Angeles Lakers, the floodgates opened as it was announced that several more players had signed with various teams around the league.

But this one? This one is … odd.

According to several reports, Lance Stephenson will be signing with the Lakers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Via Twitter:

Stevenson of course was LeBron’s foil when the former was playing with the Indiana Pacers as the two squared off time and time again in the playoffs.

James has of course had success over the past few years while Stephenson has bounced around quite a bit, playing with the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

LIVE LOOK AT THE LAKERS LOCKER ROOM pic.twitter.com/TKrGTz51Zv — Trillblazin. The Brand (@TRILLBLAZIN) July 2, 2018

When Luke Walton calls a play next year pic.twitter.com/xFR3E5MdSU — LeRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 2, 2018

The Lakers have also signed their rookie Mo Wagner, and re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It’s unclear whether Los Angeles is still a potential destination for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, but it looks like the team around LeBron is taking shape.

Now, they just need to get Dwight Howard back in forum blue and gold.