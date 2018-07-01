Knicks will reportedly sign Mario Hezonja

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not to be outdone by the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James on Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the New York Knicks had come to terms with forward Mario Hezonja.

Man, free agency is getting wild.

Hezonja was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft selected by the Orlando Magic.

Via Twitter:

Let's CORRECT that: NEW YORK has agreed to a deal with Hezonja, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/h3Gz5HOca1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Hezonja will make an annual salary of $6.5 million, which is a bet on his talent as New York will continue to struggle in the Eastern Conference over the next few years.

The Knicks will likely be without Kristaps Porzingis for some time, and they aren’t looking to sign big name free agents this offseason. Now is the perfect opportunity to fill roster space with guys they think might turn out later on cheaper contract.

The Croatian wing hasn’t developed the way Orlando would have hoped after taking him with such a high lottery selection, but he does have some NBA skills the Knicks could benefit from.

Hezonja’s contract will put the Knicks right up against the salary cap, so it will be interesting to see if they are done dealing for now.