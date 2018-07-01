Glenn Robinson III reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Pistons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Forget LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard for a minute. There are still smaller contracts to be handed out around the NBA as teams try to fill out their rosters and develop young talent.

Apparently feeling as though they needed some young guard help, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a contract with Glenn Robinson III. Robinson, son of former NBAer Glenn Robinson, last played with the Indiana Pacers.

Robinson has played for three teams in four seasons in the NBA, making Detroit his next stop.

Free agent Glenn Robinson III is finalizing a deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Sources: Robinson will sign a two-year, $8.3M deal with the Pistons, including team option. Robinson has financial security and Detroit gets talented wing. https://t.co/TS1Q8r52fV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Although not a starting-level player just yet, Robinson’s advance numbers have shown some promise as he has progressed over the past few seasons. In the wake of letting Mike Van Gundy go, Detroit is trying to both rebuild its roster and reset a team culture under new superstar Blake Griffin.

The contract is pretty friendly at $4 million a year, and the Pistons get a team option in the second year to get rid of Robinson if they decide he’s not up to snuff or if they simply want to go in another direction.

Robinson should get the opportunity for some nice run, and for Detroit they get to save some of their mid-level exception. It’s a low-risk, win-win signing.