Fred Van Vleet reportedly agrees to two-year contract to return to Raptors

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Fred Van Vleet came in third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting for last season. While his counting stats were not mind-blowing — 8.6 points and 3.2 assists per game — he was the high-energy face of the best second unit in the league in Toronto. He was an essential part of their identity.

And he’ll be back, something broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

That’s a good deal for both sides, it’s right around the league average salary, one that brings a fan favorite back to Toronto. For VanVleet, who has been in the league two years on a minimum salary, this is his first real payday.

This does come with a price tag for the Raptors, however.

 

LeBron James’ people (but not LeBron) to meet with Philadelphia Sunday

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers have always been a dark horse in the LeBron James sweepstakes (and in a Kawhi Leonard trade, and that’s part of this story). If LeBron wants to win titles and stay in the East, the Sixers with him — combined with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — would be a ready-made challenger to the existing powers of Boston/ Golden State/Houston. However, the City of Brotherly Love never seemed to be on the top of LeBron’s list.

That said, LeBron’s management team is set to meet with the Sixers on Sunday, a story reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, league sources told ESPN.

James isn’t expected to attend the meeting, which is the first significant chance for the 76ers to make case a free-agent case to James, league sources said. Ownership and possibly interim president of basketball operations/coach Brett Brown are expected to lead the meeting with James’ representatives, sources said.

The Sixers can offer a max contract, so they meet that basic requirement.

What will be discussed in this meeting? To start with, LeBron’s role with the team and the plans to fill out the roster — a LeBron/Embiid/Simmons core needs a lot of shooting around it and the Sixers did not retain Ersan Ilyasova or Marco Belinelli, plus J.J. Redick is a free agent. How would the Sixers get the shooting and depth needed to maximize those elite talents?

Then there is Kawhi Leonard — the Sixers believe they are seriously in the mix to land him. Whether that is true or San Antonio just want to use Philly for leverage is up for debate, but the Sixers are at least at the table.

After that, there will be a discussion of organizational philosophy, marketing plans for LeBron, and just the two sides getting a sense of what the other really wants.

It’s unlikely that LeBron ends up in Philly, but if nothing else the meeting is a reminder to the Lakers they are not alone in chasing No. 23 — he has options. It puts a little more pressure on L.A. to make the moves LeBron wants.

Portland adds shooting with Nik Stauskas on reported one-year contract

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Portland went into free agency with their hands largely tied due to being up against the luxury tax. Opening night they made a couple of minor moves. They let backup center Ed Davis walk to Brooklyn, putting the ball squarely in Zach Collins court to fill that role.

And the Trail Blazers reached a contract agreement with the spicy Sauce Castillo, er… Nik Stauskas, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Stauskas brings shooting, he hit 40 percent from three last season between Philly and Brooklyn. He has strong offensive games, like the time he went 7-of-10 from three for Brooklyn against New Orleans, or the 22 points he racked up in his Nets debut. However, he was inconsistent with them — as he has been throughout his career — including going through a shooting slump for a stretch last season.

The Nets re-signed Joe Harris instead.

One year for the league minimum is not a bad deal for Portland with Stauskas. It’s also no game changer. It’s nice, but it doesn’t move the needle on a team looking to do just that this summer.

Gerald Green reportedly to return to Houston on one-year contract

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Gerald Green is staying home.

The Houston native — who relished playing for the Rockets — is going to be back for at least one more season after reaching a fast deal with the team in free agency, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Green scored 12.1 points per game and shot 36.9 percent from three last season — he was solid overall. At this point in his career Green is what he is: A streaky scorer capable of huge plays and big nights, but also rough ones, and sometimes he gets played off the floor due to his defense or matchups. That said, he can knock down threes and we know Mike D’Antoni likes that.

At this price, it’s a good signing for the Rockets. It’s not a game changer, but he can play a role and loves doing it in his hometown.

Report: Marco Belinelli returning to Spurs on two-year, $12 million contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2018, 2:10 AM EDT
As Kawhi Leonard has thrown the Spurs into crisis, they’re coping with comfort.

Continuing a trend from last summer, San Antonio is showing how much it values continuity. The Spurs have already agreed to re-sign Rudy Gay, and they’ll also bring back Marco Belinelli, who helped them win the 2014 title.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

At 32, Belinelli remains a dangerous 3-point shooter. His defense is lacking, though.

San Antonio’s depth chart at shooting guard is getting crowded – Danny Green, Manu Ginobili, Lonnie Walker and now Belinelli. Considering how much Gregg Popovich values resting veterans, maybe that will work out just fine.

The 76ers have now lost both their big midseason acquisitions, Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova (who also returned to a prior team, the Bucks). Philadelphia will need to find shooting, which could include but shouldn’t be limited to re-signing J.J. Redick.