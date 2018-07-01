Ersan Ilyasova reportedly agrees to three-year, $21 million deal with Bucks

Milwaukee needs shooting. They have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe (and Malcolm Brogdon and others) who can drive and dish, but they need to space the floor and have shooting to make new coach Mike Budenholzer’s system to work.
Enter Ersan Ilyasova.
The Turkish stretch four who shot 36 percent from three last season and helped the Philadelphia 76ers down the stretch and in the postseason is headed back to Milwaukee, where he started his career, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Ilyasova will come off the bench and provide a scoring punch for the Bucks, giving them a quality veteran who can fill it up and play a postseason role for them.
The interesting question: What does this mean for Jabari Parker? With a lot of players moving fast to grab money in a tight market, he could be a guy who is forced to take a one-year deal or something far less than he thought — maybe with the Bucks, maybe not, but they can low-ball him a little — because the market is drying up fast.
Trevor Ariza played a supporting role on the Rockets, who had the NBA’s best record last season.
Now, he’s going to become the highest-paid player on the Suns, who had the NBA’s worst record last season.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Phoenix has a bright future with Devin Booker and No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton. The Suns even traded up on draft night for small forward Mikal Bridges, one of the most polished rookies in this class-.
But that wasn’t enough for Phoenix, which has missed the playoffs the last eight seasons. That long of a drought can push teams into shortcuts when patience should take priority. Maybe that came from direct pressure from owner Robert Sarver. Maybe general manager Ryan McDonough just felt he needed to make a splash to save his job.
Ariza, 33, will help the Suns next season. Enough to make the playoffs? Doubtful. Enough to worsen their draft pick? Probable.
Even as a win-now move, this was odd. Phoenix needs a point guard. Second-round pick Elie Okobo probably isn’t ready. Brandon Knight hasn’t been good and healthy in years. And now most of the Suns’ cap space is gone.
For more than a week now, the trend had been Paul George was going to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers and Sixers wanted to talk, but the gamble the Thunder took a year ago that they could win George over seemed to be paying off.
It has.
Paul George is going to stay with Oklahoma City.
That player option is going to be after three years — a year later than expected, when he would have 10 years of service and can get a bump from 30 percent to 35 percent of the salary cap. However, for a guy who has been through a severe injury before, those extra years of security just in case matter. He gave the Thunder a break.
Russell Westbrook was part of winning George over, and threw a big party at his house tonight — 500 guests and NAS performing — to celebrate it all.
George didn’t even give the Lakers a meeting. That speaks to the job the Thunder organization did in being professional and winning him over in the past year. (It also could give teams thinking about getting in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes something to think about, but that’s another matter.)
The Thunder and the state of Oklahoma are partying tonight.
That hangover and the bill will come due, however. With Westbrook and now Paul under new contracts, Carmelo Anthony opting in ($27.8 million) and a new deal for Jermi Grant, things are going to get expensive. Like “the Lakers and Knicks would balk” expensive. Like pushing $300 million expensive.
A small forward who wants to stay in San Antonio.
Not Kawhi Leonard.
Rudy Gay.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Gay opted out of a contract that would have paid him $8,826,300 next season. So, he comes out ahead.
The Spurs have proven generous with players already in their system, and this is another example.
Gay had a fine season with San Antonio last year, and continuity is comfortable. This isn’t terribly out of line for Gay’s production.
Considering the league-wide cap conditions, could the Spurs have re-signed him for less if they squeezed harder? Maybe. Did that risk losing him entirely? Yes. Would that have been so bad?
Depends what happens with Leonard and whether the Spurs are rebuilding anyway.
The Mavericks pulled their qualifying offer for Doug McDermott, but he will be just fine.
Reported Pacers target Will Barton is re-signing with the Nuggets, and Indiana will be…
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Like many contracts agreed to this early in free agency, this seems like an overpay. McDermott is a good shooter, but limited otherwise – especially defensively.
At least McDermott will help on the court. He’ll share minutes at small forward with Bojan Bogdanovic. At 26, McDermott shouldn’t slip during this contract.
The questionable part is the value. Could Indiana have spent this money better elsewhere or at least paid McDermott less and saved some for another player?
To be fair, we all criticized the Pacers last offseason, and they proved us wrong. Kevin Pritchard has earned the benefit of the doubt on this signing.