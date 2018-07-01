Ersan Ilyasova reportedly agrees to three-year, $21 million deal with Bucks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Milwaukee needs shooting. They have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe (and Malcolm Brogdon and others) who can drive and dish, but they need to space the floor and have shooting to make new coach Mike Budenholzer’s system to work.

Enter Ersan Ilyasova.

The Turkish stretch four who shot 36 percent from three last season and helped the Philadelphia 76ers down the stretch and in the postseason is headed back to Milwaukee, where he started his career, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ersan Ilyasova has agreed to a 3 year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Year 3 of Ilyasova's deal is non-guaranteed, per league sources. https://t.co/9h3I64GaNA — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 1, 2018

Ilyasova will come off the bench and provide a scoring punch for the Bucks, giving them a quality veteran who can fill it up and play a postseason role for them.

The interesting question: What does this mean for Jabari Parker? With a lot of players moving fast to grab money in a tight market, he could be a guy who is forced to take a one-year deal or something far less than he thought — maybe with the Bucks, maybe not, but they can low-ball him a little — because the market is drying up fast.