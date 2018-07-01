DeAndre Jordan reportedly agrees to one-year contract with Mavericks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

They mean it this time. It’s going to happen.

DeAndre Jordan is going to be a Dallas Maverick. No team meetings or chairs on doors will get in the way this time.

DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks have verbally agreed on a one-year deal approaching the $24.1 million option with the Clippers for next season that Jordan relinquished Friday, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

No deal can formally be signed until July 6, so both the Mavs and their new center will have to endure plenty of barbs and skepticism until then after what happened in 2015. But Jordan-to-Dallas has been trending this way all week since @NYTSports reported the teams' trade talks https://t.co/G0JodHu7P3 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

Jordan himself has sort of confirmed via emoji.

🤠 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) July 1, 2018

As noted, this is not a surprise, the two sides have been working toward this for weeks.

This works for both sides. Jordan is the kind of big the Mavs have wanted — one of best rim protectors on defense in the league. On offense, he’s a rim runner who is strong when paired with a strong pick-and-roll ball handler and Dallas has Dennis Smith Jr. and now Luka Doncic. This could be something that really fits and Dallas looks like a playoff threat in the West.

For Jordan, he gets to raise his stock, then hit the free agent market again next year.