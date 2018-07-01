As expected, Nikola Jokic agrees to $148 million max deal with Denver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This was never in doubt, but it’s now done and official. Sort of. The deal can’t be signed until July 6, but it was never in doubt.

Nikola Jokic is signing a $148 million max contract to stay as the cornerstone of the Denver Nuggets.

Gifted young center Nikola Jokic is poised to accept a five-year, $148M maximum contract to stay with the Denver Nuggets shortly after midnight, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Jokic averaged 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, but maybe more important to Denver is the 6.1 assists per game — he is one of the best passing big men in the game and is the fulcrum of the Nuggets’ offense. He’s a borderline All-NBA level player who should be an All-Star in future years.

And he’s well worth the max, this is a guy you build a franchise around.