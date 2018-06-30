Getty Images

Speculation swirls with LeBron James in Los Angeles

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Don’t read too much into this. By itself, it doesn’t say much.

With that disclaimer, LeBron James is in Los Angeles. The city at the front of the line to have him playing for them next season (the Lakers, not the Clippers).

We know this because the NBA Twitter star and must follow @World_Wide_Wob was on the case, tracking LeBron’s private plane from his vacation rental in Anguilla to the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

Which in turn had other people heading to the airport to confirm this and…

Again don’t read too much into this: LeBron owns homes and spends his summers in Los Angeles anyway, being close to his entertainment company business interests, enjoying the weather and working out. L.A. is the unofficial off-season home of the NBA anyway, it’s where a lot of players are, it’s where the runs happen and trainers flock.

Also, for free agency, Los Angeles becomes a hub. A lot of agents and players set up in Los Angeles, teams send representatives, and everyone can meet with a short drive rather than a cross-country flight. Plus, when free agency starts at midnight on the East Coast, it’s just 9 p.m. in L.A. — you can get your business done and still go out for a drink/late meal.

That said, it feels different when you combine LeBron flying to L.A. today with all the other sources around the league (not just mine but every NBA reporter) saying LeBron wants to be a Laker, and the Lakers’ efforts to land Kawhi Leonard as a second star with LeBron (and maybe Paul George, although he is leaning toward staying with the Thunder according to the buzz around the league). It just seems to all be coming together for the Lakers.

Cap-strapped Minnesota in tricky spot for summer improvement

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves made major strides this season in ending their 13-year absence from the NBA playoffs after a franchise-altering trade for All-Star Jimmy Butler.

With cornerstones Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in their early 20s and veterans Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague coming off productive debuts in Minnesota, there is a sturdy starting lineup in place around Butler to ideally take the Timberwolves deeper in the next postseason.

Advancement is easier stated than consummated.

The Wolves, even with coach Tom Thibodeau’s preference to give his first-teamers heavy minutes, need to add depth this summer with defense and 3-point shooting atop the skill-set wish list. There is no clear way to acquire more of it, though, after making the logical first moves by drafting versatile wing players Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop last week .

Wiggins will begin playing on his maximum contract in 2018-19, with a $25 million-plus salary that will account for more than 20 percent of the team’s cap and push the Timberwolves close to the luxury tax threshold. That means they won’t be spending aggressively in free agency, with the negotiation period set to start on Sunday. They’ll have to find some candidates on the market willing to sign for less, perhaps for the veteran minimum, to fill out the bench.

“With some players they may not have the deal that they initially wanted,” Thibodeau said, “but this may be the best opportunity in terms of the playing and the winning and then that sets it up for the following year.”

With Towns and Butler beginning the final year of their deals, salary cap management is going to be a challenge, too. Butler has to be convinced, too, that the cast in place will be strong enough for him to chase a championship with in the rugged Western Conference. Thibodeau said he’s comfortable if Butler plays the upcoming season without an extension in place, as several of the league’s stars did in 2017-18.

“Every day we work at it. We know how important he is, and we feel he’s one of the best players in the league,” Thibodeau said. “I know he loves living here. The winning is important to him, I know.”

Thibodeau said the Wolves have options for extending Butler, staying under the tax level and continuing to enhance the roster, but he predictably declined to be specific. So what about another headliner deal, using Wiggins to clear cap space and bring back some valuable players in return?

“Good players, they’re always going to be talked about as a possibility, but when you look at who Andrew is and what he’s accomplished at a very young age, we think he’s critical,” Thibodeau said. “So we’ll always talk to people, but we like Andrew a lot here.”

Nemanja Bjelica (restricted), Jamal Crawford (unrestricted) and Derrick Rose (unrestricted) are set to become free agents, leaving only Gorgui Dieng and Tyus Jones as reserves who regularly played last season and are assured of returning unless they’re traded. Given his history with Butler and Thibodeau, Rose could be one of those veterans the Wolves would court with a team-friendly contract.

Even if there’s more money to be made elsewhere, Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden spoke confidently this week of what they’re selling: a vibrant city, a winning track and popular teammates.

“We feel we’re in good position there,” Thibodeau said, “and we’ll have some good opportunities.”

Report: LeBron James not going to meet with Cavaliers in person to start free agency

AP Photo
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
LeBron James does not want to sit through elaborate pitch meetings for this free agency. More than that, he has let his agent Rich Paul and the rest of his team handle dealings with teams (although LeBron himself has reached out to players he wants to team up with — player-to-player is not tampering under the NBA’s rules).

That said, LeBron is expected to have some conversations — likely in person — not long after July 1 with whatever team he is going to sign with. The Lakers remain at the front of that line.

LeBron is not meeting in person with the Cavaliers to start free agency, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

When NBA free agency officially opens up Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers will not meet in person with LeBron James or his representatives, sources told ESPN.

James’ camp and the Cavs front office has been in regular dialogue since the season ended, sources said, and James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, informed the Cavs on Friday morning that the four-time MVP would not be opting in to the final year of his contract with Cleveland worth $35.6 million.

Paul, who represents several other players entering into free agency — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nerlens Noel among them — will conduct all his business over the phone when free agency begins, sources told ESPN.

What does this mean? Nothing we didn’t already know, it’s just a confirmation.

Cleveland is LeBron’s fallback option. He’s trying to get to the Los Angeles Lakers, ideally with another star or two in tow (LeBron is not afraid to be first to sign, but he doesn’t want to be alone, according to sources). Philadelphia is not entirely out of the picture. If nothing else quite works, LeBron may return to Cleveland and he can meet with them then.

The first days of free agency are about his preferred choice and if that can be worked out.

With Mavericks pushing for Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins more likely to stay with Pelicans

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Dallas was every free agent big man’s fall back heading into free agency. The Mavericks had cap space — around $28 million — and the need for a center. For the other big men in free agency, that’s leverage.

Now the Mavericks are going hard at DeAndre Jordan, who will be an unrestricted free agent. They most likely make a deal (that this time will stick).

That leaves those other free agents with less leverage.

For DeMarcus Cousinswho had been tied to the Mavericks — it leaves the Pelicans as by far the most likely team to sign (or in this case re-sign) him, according to the buzz from teams around the league. That was always the most probable outcome, but it’s becoming more evident when talking to teams. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN emphasized that on SportsCenter last night.

Cousins is immensely talented, but coming off a torn Achilles it becomes a question of years. The money will not be the max, but it will still likely be in mid $20 million a year range. The question is how many years does the Pelicans, or any team want to committed to Cousins fully guaranteed? Because the history of big men, especially those who rely on their quickness as part of their game, coming back from this injury is not good.

Most likely this is a two-year deal. There could be a third year with Joel Embiid-style incentives — hitting thresholds of minutes and games played — but that’s probably the max.

Cousins wants more. Before this injury the Pelicans were going to lock him up with a five-year max deal, to have that and see it fall away is hard. Cousins was hoping to use Dallas and anyone else interested as leverage, but that is slipping away. Instead, the Pelicans are bidding against themselves and they are not going to overdo it.

From Cousins’ perspective, he just has to look forward. Put in the work on recovery. Can he bounce back? How close to his old form can he get? Because he is really playing for his next contract starting this September.

Report: Cavaliers won’t trade Kevin Love if LeBron James leaves

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
With every passing hour (and every tracked plane flight), it looks more and more like LeBron James is leaving Cleveland this summer. Probably for Los Angeles, but one way or another he seems gone.

Maybe owner Dan Gilbert is good with that, but it begs the question: What’s next?

One consistent report was echoed again by Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: They are not planning to trade Kevin Love. Also, they may try to bring back Jeff Green.

Sources told cleveland.com this week that the Cavs would not trade Love, a five-time All-Star who is owed about $50 million over the next two seasons, if James leaves as a free agent. Sources say James is strongly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

“There is no reason to go backwards,” one source said, describing the Cavs’ situation….

Cleveland has a $5.3 million exception to the salary cap, and can go over the cap to re-sign restricted free agent Rodney Hood. The team is also interested in Jeff Green coming back. Green played on a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum last season.

The Cavaliers may come around to trading Love, who has one year ($24.1 million) plus a player option year ($25.5 million) on his contract. There is no reason for the Cavaliers to start a fire sale the minute LeBron announces his new home, but the Cavaliers will be heading into a full-on rebuild, and they should start considering options through the rest of the summer and heading into the trade deadline. Kyle Korver would be a trade target by playoff teams looking for shooting. If a team ends up needing a veteran point guard maybe George Hill draws interest, but at $19 million he will difficult to move.

The challenge with trading Love would be finding a team that would take on that much salary when most are capped out. While some fans like to malign him, Love brings skills — he’s an All-Star who averaged 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game, is strong on the glass and who can score inside and out.

As for Green, bringing him back should depend upon the price. Get him at the veteran minimum or something close to that again, go for it. He can be a decent if inconsistent part of the rotation. However, if another team steps up with more money, let him walk.