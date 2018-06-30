Report: Warriors will take longshot chance to recruit DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan did not pick up his option year with the Clippers, he is an unrestricted free agent. Most sources have him landing with the Dallas Mavericks, who tried to sign him three years ago, tried to trade for him days ago, and is clearing out cap space to land him.
But one suitor is going to make a longshot bid — the Golden State Warriors. From Marc Stein of the New York Times.
If you’re the Warriors, you take your shot. Why not?
While Golden State will not land Jordan, that $5.3 taxpayer midlevel is going to net them somebody of quality in what is a tight market. After the handful of big names at the top of the board getting max deals (LeBron James, Paul George, Chris Paul, etc.) there are a lot of good players on the market who are not going to get the money they expect — not that many teams have cap space, and a number don’t even have the full $9 million mid-level exception because they are too close to the tax line. For a good role player who can’t find the payday they hoped for, the Warriors are a chance to win and raise your profile.
One name I have heard tied to them: Jamal Crawford. That could even be for a league minimum deal, leaving the tax-payer midlevel for Golden State to add even more depth to their roster.
Nobody sober really thought Enes Kanter was going to opt out of the last year of his deal. Despite what he said. That money was never going to be out there for him in the tight open market.
Still, when reports started coming out he was opting in, Kanter pushed back a little.
Then he opted in, like we all expected.
Kanter detailed that — and that he took a $20 million insurance policy out on himself — speaking to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.
“I’ve seen all the fans’ reaction; of course, the Knicks, the city and everything,” he told The Athletic. “I think it was the right choice because also this market is terrible. Just wait and play. See what can happen next year.”
Kanter had hoped to sign a long-term deal but said if any talks were had they would have been between Bartelstein and the Knicks front office, not him. To mitigate the risk of playing a year without any certainty going forward, Kanter told The Athletic that he took out an insurance policy that would pay him $20 million in case he suffered a career-ending injury.
Kanter has good offensive value on the court, giving the Knicks 14.1 points and 11 rebounds a game last season. He’s a beast on the glass. His defense has improved… but it’s still not good. He is the kind of big who is still going to get played off the court at the end of games and in the postseason because of his defense.
However, with Kristaps Porzingis likely out for most if not all of next season, the Knicks will need what Kanter brings.
Dirk Nowitzki is going to end his career as a Dallas Maverick.
That is not in question — Mark Cuban will do what it takes to keep his friend and franchise talisman happy.
What is in question is the team around Nowitzki next season. What is that going to look like?
The Mavericks like their young core (Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, Harrison Barnes) and what they want to do is add DeAndre Jordan to the mix for a few years. Jordan is a free agent after declining his option with the Clippers. Dallas needs maximum financial flexibility to pull all this off.
Meaning Dallas will not pick up the $5 million option for Nowitzki for next season, instead using that cap space to work a deal with Jordan (and maybe other free agents), then re-signing the big German. Marc Stein of the New York Times breaks it all down.
The Dallas Mavericks on Friday night declined Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 million team option for next season to make him a free agent and maximize their financial flexibility this off-season, according to two people familiar with the decision.
The move was mutual, and a new contract for Nowitzki is expected in July, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.
Dallas will have up to $28 million in cap space to go after Jordan and any other free agents. They have Nowitzki’s Bird rights and plenty of options on how to re-sign him after the team is rounded out.
Dallas also will likely spend July trying to unload Wesley Matthews ($18.6 million, although he still provides value on the court) and Dennis Powell ($9.6 million). That is not going to be easy, there are a lot of teams that want to dump salary and only a few (Atlanta, Sacramento, Chicago possibly, Phoenix possibly) who could take on those deals — the price in sweeteners is going to go up. Simple supply and demand.
The Kings have lured a few notable veterans over the last few years by overpaying them.
They usually wind up unhappy in Sacramento, anyway.
The Kings gave Garrett Temple a contract that included an $8 million player option for next season. Yet, the 32-year-old merely fine player took until option-deadline day to exercise it.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
This is the choice I would’ve advised Temple to make. He’ll never earn nearly that high a salary again in his life. Make that money while he can, and get to a more favorable situation later.
Maybe the Kings will trade him. They’re extremely unlikely to win this year, anyway. But they also already dealt their first-round pick, giving them minimal incentive to tank. (They’ll have the lower of their own and the Bucks’ second-rounders.) If Temple has to spend the year mentoring the young super team while making $8 million, it could be worse.
The Kings project to have about $19 million in cap space to accept salary dumps and/or chase restricted free agents like Zach LaVine.
The Warriors are going to take care of their core. Stephen Curry got paid last summer, Kevin Durant will get his this summer, and the days are coming for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
There’s also Steve Kerr.
The coach that was the architect of the style that has changed the league, the guy with the rings who has the respect of his players and knows when to push the right buttons, is part of that core, too. And now he is going to get paid as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
“Highest paid” means he’s going to be making at least $7 million a year, although we don’t know the details.
Kerr has said he loves coaching this team, which is why he keeps coming back. He missed time a couple of years ago with a back issue, which forced Luke Walton to coach during the season. Mike Brown has had to step up into the big chair as well at times for Kerr.
Kerr loves this team, these players, and the challenge of coaching an all-time great team. He likes coming up with ways to keep them engaged and fresh (even if it frustrates him at times). He loves the challenge of teams rising up to go at them, from Cleveland and LeBron James through Houston this season. Kerr doesn’t want to walk away from it. Not yet.
The Warriors are making sure he doesn’t have to.