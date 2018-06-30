Getty Images

Report: Nuggets likely to bring back free agent Will Barton

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Will Barton had a strong season in Denver — he finished fourth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaged 15.7 points per game while shooting 37 percent from three and playing quality defense.

Which is why Indiana and a few other teams that needed wing help had targeted Barton heading into free agency, but when the calendar flips to July 1 in a few hours expect the Nuggets to hold on to Barton, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Expect this to be one of the early deals to fall in free agency.

What is Indiana going to do instead? As Wojnarowski reported, the buzz around the league is they have their eye on Doug McDermott.

Don’t sleep on the Pacers this free agency, they have money, and while not targeting the top-tier of free agents, they want to upgrade and have the room to spend this summer.

NBA sets new salary cap level at $101.869 million for 2018-19 season

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 10:01 PM EDT
This is right about where the league had said it would land. This is what teams expected.

The NBA has closed the books on the 2017-18 season, which allows it to set the salary cap for next season and here are the numbers:

• $101.869 million salary cap
• $123.733 million luxury tax line
• $91.682 million is the salary floor (teams must spend that much)
• $8.641 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception
• $5.337 million taxpayer mid-level exception
• $4.449 million room exception

That is up from the $99.093 million salary cap for this past season.

This all falls in line with the expected numbers and a tight free agent market this year with teams not having money to spend. Expect the summer of 2019 to be different as the drunken sailor spending spree contracts of 2016 come off the books and the salary cap takes a little leap.

Reports: Kevin Durant to sign one-plus-one max deal with Warriors

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 9:51 PM EDT
Kevin Durant is not leaving the Golden State Warriors.

However, the two-time Finals MVP is not locking himself in for the long-term, either.

A player of Durant’s standing can dictate the terms of his contract and he wants a max offer from the Warriors — but on a one-plus-one deal, not a long-term contract, according to multiple reports. Marc Stein of the New York Times was first.

That $30 million salary would be a $5 million discount he’s again giving the Warriors this year.

Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, with a ridiculously efficient true shooting percentage of 64 and a PER of 26. Put simply, he is one of the three best players walking the face of the earth, and that may be underselling him.

Durant can get another max contract from the Warriors in 2019, but that summer the Warriors have to pay Klay Thompson as well. Max both of them out (Thompson has hinted he will take a discount) and throw in the repeater tax and the Warriors could have a record and staggering $350 million salary and tax bill come due.

Which is the cost of having a championship team, and in the new building ownership will pay it. For a little while.

All signs — including a Russell Westbrook party — point to Paul George re-signing in OKC

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
At midnight eastern Saturday night (into Sunday morning), NBA free agency opens. Minutes after that, the first signings will be announced. (Not that there’s tampering in the NBA. Nope. No sir. Teams and players are in no way setting everything up through back channels.)

One thing that appears to be a lock for an early announcement: Paul George returning to Oklahoma City. We’ve reported that’s the trend now for a while, but now there are signs it’s a lock. The best is from Royce Webb of ESPN.

Paul George is arriving in Oklahoma City early Saturday evening, as Russell Westbrook is hosting a private party in town late Saturday night as free agency opens, sources told ESPN.

Westbrook has organized the party, dubbed a “summer hype house party,” being held at a property near Lake Arcadia. He invited around 500 guests with the promise of a “surprise performance by a multi-platinum artist.”

Sources told ESPN that artist is Nas. The invitation says, “The FOMO will be real.” Invited guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Take that how you want, but it sure feels like that is more of a celebration than a recruitment party.

For a week now the buzz has been growing that George was leaning toward re-signing with the Thunder. OKC traded for him last summer — not thinking they were giving up that much, but then Victor Oladipo made a leap — and made the bet they could win him over with their culture, fans, Westbrook, the coach and system. It may have worked.

It’s expected George will sign a two-year contract (maybe a one-plus-one, more likely two-plus-one) at the max. Two reasons for that. The big one is money — right now his max deal is 30 percent of the salary cap, in two years that jumps to 35 percent (the cap is $101.8 this season). The other reason, it gives him control in case the Oklahoma City experiment goes sideways and he wants out.

Expect this announcement to come early in free agency.

Cap-strapped Minnesota in tricky spot for summer improvement

Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves made major strides this season in ending their 13-year absence from the NBA playoffs after a franchise-altering trade for All-Star Jimmy Butler.

With cornerstones Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in their early 20s and veterans Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague coming off productive debuts in Minnesota, there is a sturdy starting lineup in place around Butler to ideally take the Timberwolves deeper in the next postseason.

Advancement is easier stated than consummated.

The Wolves, even with coach Tom Thibodeau’s preference to give his first-teamers heavy minutes, need to add depth this summer with defense and 3-point shooting atop the skill-set wish list. There is no clear way to acquire more of it, though, after making the logical first moves by drafting versatile wing players Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop last week .

Wiggins will begin playing on his maximum contract in 2018-19, with a $25 million-plus salary that will account for more than 20 percent of the team’s cap and push the Timberwolves close to the luxury tax threshold. That means they won’t be spending aggressively in free agency, with the negotiation period set to start on Sunday. They’ll have to find some candidates on the market willing to sign for less, perhaps for the veteran minimum, to fill out the bench.

“With some players they may not have the deal that they initially wanted,” Thibodeau said, “but this may be the best opportunity in terms of the playing and the winning and then that sets it up for the following year.”

With Towns and Butler beginning the final year of their deals, salary cap management is going to be a challenge, too. Butler has to be convinced, too, that the cast in place will be strong enough for him to chase a championship with in the rugged Western Conference. Thibodeau said he’s comfortable if Butler plays the upcoming season without an extension in place, as several of the league’s stars did in 2017-18.

“Every day we work at it. We know how important he is, and we feel he’s one of the best players in the league,” Thibodeau said. “I know he loves living here. The winning is important to him, I know.”

Thibodeau said the Wolves have options for extending Butler, staying under the tax level and continuing to enhance the roster, but he predictably declined to be specific. So what about another headliner deal, using Wiggins to clear cap space and bring back some valuable players in return?

“Good players, they’re always going to be talked about as a possibility, but when you look at who Andrew is and what he’s accomplished at a very young age, we think he’s critical,” Thibodeau said. “So we’ll always talk to people, but we like Andrew a lot here.”

Nemanja Bjelica (restricted), Jamal Crawford (unrestricted) and Derrick Rose (unrestricted) are set to become free agents, leaving only Gorgui Dieng and Tyus Jones as reserves who regularly played last season and are assured of returning unless they’re traded. Given his history with Butler and Thibodeau, Rose could be one of those veterans the Wolves would court with a team-friendly contract.

Even if there’s more money to be made elsewhere, Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden spoke confidently this week of what they’re selling: a vibrant city, a winning track and popular teammates.

“We feel we’re in good position there,” Thibodeau said, “and we’ll have some good opportunities.”