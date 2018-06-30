Report: LeBron James not going to meet with Cavaliers in person to start free agency

LeBron James does not want to sit through elaborate pitch meetings for this free agency. More than that, he has let his agent Rich Paul and the rest of his team handle dealings with teams (although LeBron himself has reached out to players he wants to team up with — player-to-player is not tampering under the NBA’s rules).
That said, LeBron is expected to have some conversations — likely in person — not long after July 1 with whatever team he is going to sign with. The Lakers remain at the front of that line.
LeBron is not meeting in person with the Cavaliers to start free agency, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
James’ camp and the Cavs front office has been in regular dialogue since the season ended, sources said, and James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, informed the Cavs on Friday morning that the four-time MVP would not be opting in to the final year of his contract with Cleveland worth $35.6 million.
Paul, who represents several other players entering into free agency — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nerlens Noel among them — will conduct all his business over the phone when free agency begins, sources told ESPN.
What does this mean? Nothing we didn’t already know, it’s just a confirmation.
Cleveland is LeBron’s fallback option. He’s trying to get to the Los Angeles Lakers, ideally with another star or two in tow (LeBron is not afraid to be first to sign, but he doesn’t want to be alone, according to sources). Philadelphia is not entirely out of the picture. If nothing else quite works, LeBron may return to Cleveland and he can meet with them then.
The first days of free agency are about his preferred choice and if that can be worked out.
Don’t read too much into this. By itself, it doesn’t say much.
With that disclaimer, LeBron James is in Los Angeles. The city at the front of the line to have him playing for them next season (the Lakers, not the Clippers).
We know this because the NBA Twitter star and must follow @World_Wide_Wob was on the case, tracking LeBron’s private plane from his vacation rental in Anguilla to the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.
Which in turn had other people heading to the airport to confirm this and…
Again don’t read too much into this: LeBron owns homes and spends his summers in Los Angeles anyway, being close to his entertainment company business interests, enjoying the weather and working out. L.A. is the unofficial off-season home of the NBA anyway, it’s where a lot of players are, it’s where the runs happen and trainers flock.
Also, for free agency, Los Angeles becomes a hub. A lot of agents and players set up in Los Angeles, teams send representatives, and everyone can meet with a short drive rather than a cross-country flight. Plus, when free agency starts at midnight on the East Coast, it’s just 9 p.m. in L.A. — you can get your business done and still go out for a drink/late meal.
That said, it feels different when you combine LeBron flying to L.A. today with all the other sources around the league (not just mine but every NBA reporter) saying LeBron wants to be a Laker, and the Lakers’ efforts to land Kawhi Leonard as a second star with LeBron (and maybe Paul George, although he is leaning toward staying with the Thunder according to the buzz around the league). It just seems to all be coming together for the Lakers.
Dallas was every free agent big man’s fall back heading into free agency. The Mavericks had cap space — around $28 million — and the need for a center. For the other big men in free agency, that’s leverage.
Now the Mavericks are going hard at DeAndre Jordan, who will be an unrestricted free agent. They most likely make a deal (that this time will stick).
That leaves those other free agents with less leverage.
For DeMarcus Cousins — who had been tied to the Mavericks — it leaves the Pelicans as by far the most likely team to sign (or in this case re-sign) him, according to the buzz from teams around the league. That was always the most probable outcome, but it’s becoming more evident when talking to teams. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN emphasized that on SportsCenter last night.
Cousins is immensely talented, but coming off a torn Achilles it becomes a question of years. The money will not be the max, but it will still likely be in mid $20 million a year range. The question is how many years does the Pelicans, or any team want to committed to Cousins fully guaranteed? Because the history of big men, especially those who rely on their quickness as part of their game, coming back from this injury is not good.
Most likely this is a two-year deal. There could be a third year with Joel Embiid-style incentives — hitting thresholds of minutes and games played — but that’s probably the max.
Cousins wants more. Before this injury the Pelicans were going to lock him up with a five-year max deal, to have that and see it fall away is hard. Cousins was hoping to use Dallas and anyone else interested as leverage, but that is slipping away. Instead, the Pelicans are bidding against themselves and they are not going to overdo it.
From Cousins’ perspective, he just has to look forward. Put in the work on recovery. Can he bounce back? How close to his old form can he get? Because he is really playing for his next contract starting this September.
With every passing hour (and every tracked plane flight), it looks more and more like LeBron James is leaving Cleveland this summer. Probably for Los Angeles, but one way or another he seems gone.
Maybe owner Dan Gilbert is good with that, but it begs the question: What’s next?
One consistent report was echoed again by Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: They are not planning to trade Kevin Love. Also, they may try to bring back Jeff Green.
Sources told cleveland.com this week that the Cavs would not trade Love, a five-time All-Star who is owed about $50 million over the next two seasons, if James leaves as a free agent. Sources say James is strongly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
“There is no reason to go backwards,” one source said, describing the Cavs’ situation….
Cleveland has a $5.3 million exception to the salary cap, and can go over the cap to re-sign restricted free agent Rodney Hood. The team is also interested in Jeff Green coming back. Green played on a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum last season.
The Cavaliers may come around to trading Love, who has one year ($24.1 million) plus a player option year ($25.5 million) on his contract. There is no reason for the Cavaliers to start a fire sale the minute LeBron announces his new home, but the Cavaliers will be heading into a full-on rebuild, and they should start considering options through the rest of the summer and heading into the trade deadline. Kyle Korver would be a trade target by playoff teams looking for shooting. If a team ends up needing a veteran point guard maybe George Hill draws interest, but at $19 million he will difficult to move.
The challenge with trading Love would be finding a team that would take on that much salary when most are capped out. While some fans like to malign him, Love brings skills — he’s an All-Star who averaged 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game, is strong on the glass and who can score inside and out.
As for Green, bringing him back should depend upon the price. Get him at the veteran minimum or something close to that again, go for it. He can be a decent if inconsistent part of the rotation. However, if another team steps up with more money, let him walk.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is appearing in a tourism campaign to promote his native Greece.
He’s in a promotional video launched by the Greek tourism ministry on Friday in Athens.
Antetokounmpo’s parents migrated to Greece from Nigeria, and the Milwaukee Bucks forward said he always encourages his friends to visit.
“My favorite place is Athens. I like it when I’m in (the eastern district of) Zographou and see the people I grew up with,” he said.
Zographou is the seat of Filathlitikos, the first club Antetokounmpo played for. He said on Friday it is the one Greek club he would ever consider joining.
Greek officials expect a record-high 32 million tourist arrivals this year.