Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greek tourism campaign

Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is appearing in a tourism campaign to promote his native Greece.

He’s in a promotional video launched by the Greek tourism ministry on Friday in Athens.

Antetokounmpo’s parents migrated to Greece from Nigeria, and the Milwaukee Bucks forward said he always encourages his friends to visit.

“My favorite place is Athens. I like it when I’m in (the eastern district of) Zographou and see the people I grew up with,” he said.

Zographou is the seat of Filathlitikos, the first club Antetokounmpo played for. He said on Friday it is the one Greek club he would ever consider joining.

Greek officials expect a record-high 32 million tourist arrivals this year.

First-round pick Robert Williams ready to rev his motor in Boston

Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics boss Danny Ainge was puzzled by all the talk about how Texas A&M forward Robert Williams didn’t work hard enough to make it in the NBA.

“It’s hard to have a `low motor’ and be the defensive player of the year two years in a row in a tough conference,” Ainge said Friday after the news conference to introduce Williams.

Williams was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-defensive player of the year in 2018 after winning the award outright in 2017.

“That’s pretty hard to do if you don’t have the motor,” Ainge said. “But if the motor can get better, that’s an even bigger upside.”

A 6-foot-10, 237-pound native of Oil City, Louisiana, Williams had been considered a lottery pick after his freshman year but he returned to play another season in college. He was projected as an early first-rounder in this year’s draft, but he fell to the Celtics at No. 27 overall.

Williams said his mother believed he needed another year to mature in college. Asked if he regretted not coming out after his freshman year, Williams broke into a wide smile and shook his head to show he wasn’t second-guessing that decision.

“I mean, I’m standing right here,” said Williams, who was assigned the No. 44 that was worn by Ainge during his Celtics playing career. “I feel like I landed in a great place. It’s only up from here.”

Williams arrived in Boston earlier in the week and already has spent a couple of days working out at the team’s new training facility, the Auerbach Center. One of those workouts was at 6:30 a.m. on Friday before the news conference.

Incumbent power forward Al Horford was there to greet him on Wednesday.

“He just gave me the keys to success,” Williams said. “Boston is a place that loves hard work. They love players that give it their all.”

Speaking on the eve of the league’s free agency period, Ainge declined to comment on specific players who might be available but did say it was “unlikely” the team would land a superstar. LeBron James, Chris Paul and Paul George are expected to be free agents, and Kawhi Leonard has asked the Spurs to trade him.

“We explore every trade of certain magnitude or superstar first-ballot Hall of Fame-type player,” Ainge said. “We’re going to take a look and kick the tires and see if there’s something there, but that’s all. I think those things are unlikely.”

A year after a complete offseason overhaul – trading Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving and returning just four players from the team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2016-17 – Ainge said he doesn’t expect to make a major move.

“We don’t have the need,” Ainge said. “We have really good players and we want to surround them with role players.”

Report: Warriors will take longshot chance to recruit DeAndre Jordan

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 12:29 AM EDT
DeAndre Jordan did not pick up his option year with the Clippers, he is an unrestricted free agent. Most sources have him landing with the Dallas Mavericks, who tried to sign him three years ago, tried to trade for him days ago, and is clearing out cap space to land him.

But one suitor is going to make a longshot bid — the Golden State Warriors. From Marc Stein of the New York Times.

If you’re the Warriors, you take your shot. Why not?

While Golden State will not land Jordan, that $5.3 taxpayer midlevel is going to net them somebody of quality in what is a tight market. After the handful of big names at the top of the board getting max deals (LeBron James, Paul George, Chris Paul, etc.) there are a lot of good players on the market who are not going to get the money they expect — not that many teams have cap space, and a number don’t even have the full $9 million mid-level exception because they are too close to the tax line. For a good role player who can’t find the payday they hoped for, the Warriors are a chance to win and raise your profile.

One name I have heard tied to them: Jamal Crawford. That could even be for a league minimum deal, leaving the tax-payer midlevel for Golden State to add even more depth to their roster.

Enes Kanter made it official, opting into $18.6 million with Knicks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
Nobody sober really thought Enes Kanter was going to opt out of the last year of his deal. Despite what he said. That money was never going to be out there for him in the tight open market.

Still, when reports started coming out he was opting in, Kanter pushed back a little.

Then he opted in, like we all expected.

Kanter detailed that — and that he took a $20 million insurance policy out on himself — speaking to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

“I’ve seen all the fans’ reaction; of course, the Knicks, the city and everything,” he told The Athletic. “I think it was the right choice because also this market is terrible. Just wait and play. See what can happen next year.”

Kanter had hoped to sign a long-term deal but said if any talks were had they would have been between Bartelstein and the Knicks front office, not him. To mitigate the risk of playing a year without any certainty going forward, Kanter told The Athletic that he took out an insurance policy that would pay him $20 million in case he suffered a career-ending injury.

Kanter has good offensive value on the court, giving the Knicks 14.1 points and 11 rebounds a game last season. He’s a beast on the glass. His defense has improved… but it’s still not good. He is the kind of big who is still going to get played off the court at the end of games and in the postseason because of his defense.

However, with Kristaps Porzingis likely out for most if not all of next season, the Knicks will need what Kanter brings.

Report: Dallas declines Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 million for next season, working out new deal

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Dirk Nowitzki is going to end his career as a Dallas Maverick.

That is not in question — Mark Cuban will do what it takes to keep his friend and franchise talisman happy.

What is in question is the team around Nowitzki next season. What is that going to look like?

The Mavericks like their young core (Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, Harrison Barnes) and what they want to do is add DeAndre Jordan to the mix for a few years. Jordan is a free agent after declining his option with the Clippers. Dallas needs maximum financial flexibility to pull all this off.

Meaning Dallas will not pick up the $5 million option for Nowitzki for next season, instead using that cap space to work a deal with Jordan (and maybe other free agents), then re-signing the big German. Marc Stein of the New York Times breaks it all down.

The Dallas Mavericks on Friday night declined Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 million team option for next season to make him a free agent and maximize their financial flexibility this off-season, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The move was mutual, and a new contract for Nowitzki is expected in July, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.

Dallas will have up to $28 million in cap space to go after Jordan and any other free agents. They have Nowitzki’s Bird rights and plenty of options on how to re-sign him after the team is rounded out.

Dallas also will likely spend July trying to unload Wesley Matthews ($18.6 million, although he still provides value on the court) and Dennis Powell ($9.6 million). That is not going to be easy, there are a lot of teams that want to dump salary and only a few (Atlanta, Sacramento, Chicago possibly, Phoenix possibly) who could take on those deals — the price in sweeteners is going to go up. Simple supply and demand.