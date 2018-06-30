Getty Images

Another report Cavaliers will not trade Kevin Love if LeBron James leaves

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
With every passing hour (and every tracked plane flight), it looks more and more like LeBron James is leaving Cleveland this summer. Probably for Los Angeles, but one way or another he seems gone.

Maybe owner Dan Gilbert is good with that, but it begs the question: What’s next?

One consistent report was echoed again by Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: They are not planning to trade Kevin Love. Also, they may try to bring back Jeff Green.

Sources told cleveland.com this week that the Cavs would not trade Love, a five-time All-Star who is owed about $50 million over the next two seasons, if James leaves as a free agent. Sources say James is strongly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

“There is no reason to go backwards,” one source said, describing the Cavs’ situation….

Cleveland has a $5.3 million exception to the salary cap, and can go over the cap to re-sign restricted free agent Rodney Hood. The team is also interested in Jeff Green coming back. Green played on a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum last season.

The Cavaliers may come around to trading Love, who has one year ($24.1 million) plus a player option year ($25.5 million) on his contract. There is no reason for the Cavaliers to start a fire sale the minute LeBron announces his new home, but the Cavaliers will be heading into a full-on rebuild, and they should start considering options through the rest of the summer and heading into the trade deadline. Kyle Korver would be a trade target by playoff teams looking for shooting. If a team ends up needing a veteran point guard maybe George Hill draws interest, but at $19 million he will difficult to move.

The challenge with trading Love would be finding a team that would take on that much salary when most are capped out. While some fans like to malign him, Love brings skills — he’s an All-Star who averaged 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game, is strong on the glass and who can score inside and out.

As for Green, bringing him back should depend upon the price. Get him at the veteran minimum or something close to that again, go for it. He can be a decent if inconsistent part of the rotation. However, if another team steps up with more money, let him walk.

Report: LeBron James not going to meet with Cavaliers in person to start free agency

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
LeBron James does not want to sit through elaborate pitch meetings for this free agency. More than that, he has let his agent Rich Paul and the rest of his team handle dealings with teams (although LeBron himself has reached out to players he wants to team up with — player-to-player is not tampering under the NBA’s rules).

That said, LeBron is expected to have some conversations — likely in person — not long after July 1 with whatever team he is going to sign with. The Lakers remain at the front of that line.

LeBron is not meeting in person with the Cavaliers to start free agency, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

When NBA free agency officially opens up Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers will not meet in person with LeBron James or his representatives, sources told ESPN.

James’ camp and the Cavs front office has been in regular dialogue since the season ended, sources said, and James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, informed the Cavs on Friday morning that the four-time MVP would not be opting in to the final year of his contract with Cleveland worth $35.6 million.

Paul, who represents several other players entering into free agency — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nerlens Noel among them — will conduct all his business over the phone when free agency begins, sources told ESPN.

What does this mean? Nothing we didn’t already know, it’s just a confirmation.

Cleveland is LeBron’s fallback option. He’s trying to get to the Los Angeles Lakers, ideally with another star or two in tow (LeBron is not afraid to be first to sign, but he doesn’t want to be alone, according to sources). Philadelphia is not entirely out of the picture. If nothing else quite works, LeBron may return to Cleveland and he can meet with them then.

The first days of free agency are about his preferred choice and if that can be worked out.

With Mavericks pushing for Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins more likely to stay with Pelicans

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Dallas was every free agent big man’s fall back heading into free agency. The Mavericks had cap space — around $28 million — and the need for a center. For the other big men in free agency, that’s leverage.

Now the Mavericks are going hard at DeAndre Jordan, who will be an unrestricted free agent. They most likely make a deal (that this time will stick).

That leaves those other free agents with less leverage.

For DeMarcus Cousinswho had been tied to the Mavericks — it leaves the Pelicans as by far the most likely team to sign (or in this case re-sign) him, according to the buzz from teams around the league. That was always the most probable outcome, but it’s becoming more evident when talking to teams. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN emphasized that on SportsCenter last night.

Cousins is immensely talented, but coming off a torn Achilles it becomes a question of years. The money will not be the max, but it will still likely be in mid $20 million a year range. The question is how many years does the Pelicans, or any team want to committed to Cousins fully guaranteed? Because the history of big men, especially those who rely on their quickness as part of their game, coming back from this injury is not good.

Most likely this is a two-year deal. There could be a third year with Joel Embiid-style incentives — hitting thresholds of minutes and games played — but that’s probably the max.

Cousins wants more. Before this injury the Pelicans were going to lock him up with a five-year max deal, to have that and see it fall away is hard. Cousins was hoping to use Dallas and anyone else interested as leverage, but that is slipping away. Instead, the Pelicans are bidding against themselves and they are not going to overdo it.

From Cousins’ perspective, he just has to look forward. Put in the work on recovery. Can he bounce back? How close to his old form can he get? Because he is really playing for his next contract starting this September.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greek tourism campaign

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is appearing in a tourism campaign to promote his native Greece.

He’s in a promotional video launched by the Greek tourism ministry on Friday in Athens.

Antetokounmpo’s parents migrated to Greece from Nigeria, and the Milwaukee Bucks forward said he always encourages his friends to visit.

“My favorite place is Athens. I like it when I’m in (the eastern district of) Zographou and see the people I grew up with,” he said.

Zographou is the seat of Filathlitikos, the first club Antetokounmpo played for. He said on Friday it is the one Greek club he would ever consider joining.

Greek officials expect a record-high 32 million tourist arrivals this year.

First-round pick Robert Williams ready to rev his motor in Boston

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics boss Danny Ainge was puzzled by all the talk about how Texas A&M forward Robert Williams didn’t work hard enough to make it in the NBA.

“It’s hard to have a `low motor’ and be the defensive player of the year two years in a row in a tough conference,” Ainge said Friday after the news conference to introduce Williams.

Williams was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-defensive player of the year in 2018 after winning the award outright in 2017.

“That’s pretty hard to do if you don’t have the motor,” Ainge said. “But if the motor can get better, that’s an even bigger upside.”

A 6-foot-10, 237-pound native of Oil City, Louisiana, Williams had been considered a lottery pick after his freshman year but he returned to play another season in college. He was projected as an early first-rounder in this year’s draft, but he fell to the Celtics at No. 27 overall.

Williams said his mother believed he needed another year to mature in college. Asked if he regretted not coming out after his freshman year, Williams broke into a wide smile and shook his head to show he wasn’t second-guessing that decision.

“I mean, I’m standing right here,” said Williams, who was assigned the No. 44 that was worn by Ainge during his Celtics playing career. “I feel like I landed in a great place. It’s only up from here.”

Williams arrived in Boston earlier in the week and already has spent a couple of days working out at the team’s new training facility, the Auerbach Center. One of those workouts was at 6:30 a.m. on Friday before the news conference.

Incumbent power forward Al Horford was there to greet him on Wednesday.

“He just gave me the keys to success,” Williams said. “Boston is a place that loves hard work. They love players that give it their all.”

Speaking on the eve of the league’s free agency period, Ainge declined to comment on specific players who might be available but did say it was “unlikely” the team would land a superstar. LeBron James, Chris Paul and Paul George are expected to be free agents, and Kawhi Leonard has asked the Spurs to trade him.

“We explore every trade of certain magnitude or superstar first-ballot Hall of Fame-type player,” Ainge said. “We’re going to take a look and kick the tires and see if there’s something there, but that’s all. I think those things are unlikely.”

A year after a complete offseason overhaul – trading Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving and returning just four players from the team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2016-17 – Ainge said he doesn’t expect to make a major move.

“We don’t have the need,” Ainge said. “We have really good players and we want to surround them with role players.”