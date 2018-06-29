Report: Steve Kerr finalizing contract extension with Warriors

The Warriors are going to take care of their core. Stephen Curry got paid last summer, Kevin Durant will get his this summer, and the days are coming for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
There’s also Steve Kerr.
The coach that was the architect of the style that has changed the league, the guy with the rings who has the respect of his players and knows when to push the right buttons, is part of that core, too. And now he is going to get paid as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
“Highest paid” means he’s going to be making at least $7 million a year, although we don’t know the details.
Kerr has said he loves coaching this team, which is why he keeps coming back. He missed time a couple of years ago with a back issue, which forced Luke Walton to coach during the season. Mike Brown has had to step up into the big chair as well at times for Kerr.
Kerr loves this team, these players, and the challenge of coaching an all-time great team. He likes coming up with ways to keep them engaged and fresh (even if it frustrates him at times). He loves the challenge of teams rising up to go at them, from Cleveland and LeBron James through Houston this season. Kerr doesn’t want to walk away from it. Not yet.
The Warriors are making sure he doesn’t have to.
Dirk Nowitzki is going to end his career as a Dallas Maverick.
That is not in question — Mark Cuban will do what it takes to keep his friend and franchise talisman happy.
What is in question is the team around Nowitzki next season. What is that going to look like?
The Mavericks like their young core (Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, Harrison Barnes) and what they want to do is add DeAndre Jordan to the mix for a few years. Jordan is a free agent after declining his option with the Clippers. Dallas needs maximum financial flexibility to pull all this off.
Meaning Dallas will not pick up the $5 million option for Nowitzki for next season, instead using that cap space to work a deal with Jordan (and maybe other free agents), then re-signing the big German. Marc Stein of the New York Times breaks it all down.
The Dallas Mavericks on Friday night declined Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 million team option for next season to make him a free agent and maximize their financial flexibility this off-season, according to two people familiar with the decision.
The move was mutual, and a new contract for Nowitzki is expected in July, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.
Dallas will have up to $28 million in cap space to go after Jordan and any other free agents. They have Nowitzki’s Bird rights and plenty of options on how to re-sign him after the team is rounded out.
Dallas also will likely spend July trying to unload Wesley Matthews ($18.6 million, although he still provides value on the court) and Dennis Powell ($9.6 million). That is not going to be easy, there are a lot of teams that want to dump salary and only a few (Atlanta, Sacramento, Chicago possibly, Phoenix possibly) who could take on those deals — the price in sweeteners is going to go up. Simple supply and demand.
The Kings have lured a few notable veterans over the last few years by overpaying them.
They usually wind up unhappy in Sacramento, anyway.
The Kings gave Garrett Temple a contract that included an $8 million player option for next season. Yet, the 32-year-old merely fine player took until option-deadline day to exercise it.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
This is the choice I would’ve advised Temple to make. He’ll never earn nearly that high a salary again in his life. Make that money while he can, and get to a more favorable situation later.
Maybe the Kings will trade him. They’re extremely unlikely to win this year, anyway. But they also already dealt their first-round pick, giving them minimal incentive to tank. (They’ll have the lower of their own and the Bucks’ second-rounders.) If Temple has to spend the year mentoring the young super team while making $8 million, it could be worse.
The Kings project to have about $19 million in cap space to accept salary dumps and/or chase restricted free agents like Zach LaVine.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks had negotiated for days, but they couldn’t work out a trade for DeAndre Jordan that worked for both sides.
So Jordan is going to opt out of the $24.1 million final year of his contract with the Clippers and become a free agent. Dallas is going to try to sign him to a deal (this time it will go better than a couple of years ago). All of that according to multiple reports.
Jordan may end up taking a little less next season than the $24.1 million he was going to make to get the security of multiple years considering he will turn 30 before next season. It will be interesting to see how many years the Mavericks are willing to offer.
Jordan is a good fit for Dallas at the five spot. He is one of the top paint/rim-protecting bigs in the league, giving the Mavericks a defensive anchor. On offense, he sets a strong screen and is a rim runner with the best of them, but he needs to be paired with a quality point guard/ball handler to take advantage of that. The young core of Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic fit that bill.
If Jordan reaches a deal with the Mavericks not long after July 1, that’s trouble for DeMarcus Cousins, Julius Randle, and any other big that Dallas was eyeing. Those guys now have much less leverage to get other deals, particularly Cousins who now seems most likely to be back in New Orleans.
Lonzo Ball‘s trade value — which was already limited — just dropped some more.
Ball has torn the meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports. That said, he should be good to go next season.
That’s not a ton of detail, we don’t know the type of surgery that will follow — can this be repaired, or is part of the meniscus going to have to be removed. Doctors prefer to repair, and that has fewer long-term ramifications — young players such as Ball fully bounce back from that kind of surgery. If some of the meniscus needs to be removed, that could signal more knee issues and maintenance down the line.
Bottom line, this should not be a long-term problem. However, it will give teams that might have considered taking him as a sweetener in a salary-dump trade of Luol Deng some pause.
Ball has been working hard on his game and conditioning this offseason. According to those that have seen him, he is in much better shape, which should help his push-the-pace style of play next season. More comfort with his jumper while being contested is another area of need.
Ball was not scheduled to play for the Lakers in Summer League anyway, this does not impact that.