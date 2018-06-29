Getty Images

Report: Lonzo Ball suffers torn meniscus in his left knee

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Lonzo Ball‘s trade value — which was already limited — just dropped some more.

Ball has torn the meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports. That said, he should be good to go next season.

That’s not a ton of detail, we don’t know the type of surgery that will follow — can this be repaired, or is part of the meniscus going to have to be removed. Doctors prefer to repair, and that has fewer long-term ramifications — young players such as Ball fully bounce back from that kind of surgery. If some of the meniscus needs to be removed, that could signal more knee issues and maintenance down the line.

Bottom line, this should not be a long-term problem. However, it will give teams that might have considered taking him as a sweetener in a salary-dump trade of Luol Deng some pause.

Ball has been working hard on his game and conditioning this offseason. According to those that have seen him, he is in much better shape, which should help his push-the-pace style of play next season. More comfort with his jumper while being contested is another area of need.

Ball was not scheduled to play for the Lakers in Summer League anyway, this does not impact that.

Report: DeAndre Jordan to opt-out of Clippers contract; Mavericks to pursue

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2018, 7:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks had negotiated for days, but they couldn’t work out a trade for DeAndre Jordan that worked for both sides.

So Jordan is going to opt out of the $24.1 million final year of his contract with the Clippers and become a free agent. Dallas is going to try to sign him to a deal (this time it will go better than a couple of years ago). All of that according to multiple reports.

Jordan may end up taking a little less next season than the $24.1 million he was going to make to get the security of multiple years considering he will turn 30 before next season. It will be interesting to see how many years the Mavericks are willing to offer.

Jordan is a good fit for Dallas at the five spot. He is one of the top paint/rim-protecting bigs in the league, giving the Mavericks a defensive anchor. On offense, he sets a strong screen and is a rim runner with the best of them, but he needs to be paired with a quality point guard/ball handler to take advantage of that. The young core of Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic fit that bill.

If Jordan reaches a deal with the Mavericks not long after July 1, that’s trouble for DeMarcus Cousins, Julius Randle, and any other big that Dallas was eyeing. Those guys now have much less leverage to get other deals, particularly Cousins who now seems most likely to be back in New Orleans.

Report: John Wall’s lazy defense at center of squabble with Marcin Gortat

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As John Wall and his Wizards teammates – particularly Marcin Gortat and Bradley Beal – traded seemingly loaded comments about Wall’s offensive involvement, Wall delivered the most highly charged line. Of Gortat, Wall said, “It was more just shocking to hear from him and understanding that he gets the most assists from me and the most spoon-fed baskets ever.”

Apparently, Wall and Gortat weren’t copacetic on the other side of the ball, either.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

My sources tell me, obviously earlier in the year, Gortat had a real big-time issue with John Wall as teammates with the Washington Wizards. Scott Brooks constantly allowing folks to switch all the time instead of manning up and forcing them to guard folks, because Scott Brooks is known for not liking confrontation, basically took heat off individual players by allowing switches to take place every second. As a result, because John Wall wasn’t considered somebody too eager to guard anybody, Gortat found himself in the precarious situations of having to guard guards – quicker, smaller players. He’s older, clearly devoid of the lateral movement that will enable him to guard guys, was lamenting the fact that he was put in bad situations by John Wall’s lack of defense, said so in a team meeting. John Wall turned around and M.F.ed him to death. From that moment forward, Gortat wanted out of Washington.

Gortat got his wish, as the Wizards traded him to the Clippers (for Austin Rivers) this week.

Wall is an uneven leader. He’s clearly Washington’s franchise player, and at times, he takes that responsibility seriously. But he too often drifts defensively, which sets a poor tone. James Harden went through something similar with the Rockets.

Wall has other leadership issues, including how he communicates with teammates. He and Gortat particularly clashed.

But credit both for playing through it. They remained effective together, Washington outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per 100 possessions when those two shared the court. That’s aided by plenty of minutes with other good teammates, Beal and Otto Porter. But these disagreements can completely ruin chemistry and sabotage teams. Wall and Gortat never let it get that far.

Still, their issues with each other took a toll on everyone involved. It’s draining to manage that day after day, and the Wizards largely looked joyless last season.

With Gortat in L.A., not only should he be happier, so should everyone left in Washington.

GM Danny Ainge calls Celtics’ blockbuster trade “unlikely”

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

The San Antonio Spurs want the Celtics to go all-in on the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes — an offer of Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris (for salary balancing), and next year’s Kings’ first-round pick (No. 1 protected only) could win the bidding.

Danny Ainge and the Celtics are not moving fast on this — nor should they be. Do nothing this summer and the Celtics are still probably the team to beat in the East next season (let’s see how free agency shakes out before getting to formal with rankings). Sources say that Boston is not eager to include Brown in any deal, and they are not doing anything without both fresh medical reports on Leonard’s quadriceps tendonitis, and talking to the man and his representatives. Which is wise.

Boston president Ainge also admitted it makes a deal getting done unlikely. Here is what he said, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

“If I feel like it’ll help our team — we explore every trade of players of certain magnitude or superstar, first-ballot Hall of Fame-type of players,” Ainge said Friday after the Celtics formally introduced first-round pick Robert Williams at the Auerbach Center. “We’re going to take a look and kick the tires and see if there’s something there. But that’s all.

“I think those things are unlikely.”

Right now the Lakers and Sixers are the teams pushing hard to get a deal done, both feeling pressure because they believe that if they land Leonard, LeBron James will shortly follow.

The Lakers appear to be the frontrunner. Los Angeles is trying hard not to put all their best assets on the table — reportedly they have been slow to offer Brandon Ingram. It’s going to take him to get a deal done (I have been told the Spurs do not want Lonzo Ball), and probably Kyle Kuzma as well, plus a third team to absorb Luol Deng‘s contract (and that team will want a serious sweetener in the mix). For the Lakers, that is worth it if it lands Leonard and LeBron, but they are rightfully trying to extract the best deal they can. Los Angeles is also reported to be talking to Denver and other teams looking to unload a bad contract and would surrender a first-round pick the Lakers could give the Spurs as well, but taking on that contract would likely mean no Paul George (who, according to sources, is seriously considering a short contract to stay in OKC).

Philadelphia’s offer is reportedly Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and the Miami Heat unprotected 2021 pick. The Sixers ould include Markelle Fultz instead of Saric, if the Spurs wanted, and they have other picks and options to throw in the mix.

It’s in the Spurs hands right now, and they are going to be patient and wait for the best offer they can get. They can afford to wait on Boston, putting pressure on L.A. If the Lakers think they can get Leonard and not give up Ingram or other key assets, this could drag out. Complicating LeBron’s decision.

Still, things are trending the way Lakers fans want.

Report: Cavaliers would’ve traded Kevin Love for Paul George if LeBron James committed long-term last summer

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

While exploring Kyrie Irving trades last summer, the Cavaliers tried to get LeBron James to commit to them beyond last season. LeBron refused. We don’t know what Cleveland would have done with Irving – whom LeBron wanted to keep – if LeBron pledged to stay. But we know what they got: a package from the Celtics that devolved into meager return for the star.

The Cavs also apparently sought a commitment from LeBron earlier that summer, when they were discussing a three-way trade with the Pacers and Nuggets that would have sent Paul George to Cleveland and Kevin Love to Denver. That deal fell apart over the Cavaliers insisting on protecting a pick that would have gone to Indiana.

Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

James’ unwillingness to commit beyond the 2017-18 season made it challenging for Cavs management to execute a trade for George last summer, because George wanted a James commitment beyond next season to make one of his own, league sources said. One George-to-Cleveland deal fell apart when the Cavs declined to make a future first-round pick unprotected, a concession they felt they couldn’t make without assurances from James.

It is unlikely that the Cavaliers would’ve traded Kyrie Irving with James and George together on the Cleveland roster.

Even as a rental, George would have provided the Cavs with value. They were trying to win a championship last season, and he would have helped. Maybe they should have traded for him without a pledge to re-sign. There was always a chance of winning him and LeBron over. But it’s at least understandable the Cavaliers offered less for George without that pledge.

It’s also understandable George wanted assurances from LeBron before promising to stay in Cleveland long-term. That’s not a destination George would choose without the superstar.

And it’s understandable LeBron wasn’t ready to do that. Flexibility is important to him, and he has earned the ability to sign short-term contracts and repeatedly test the market.

But by wanting to keep his options open, LeBron reduced his chances of winning the 2018 title. LeBron, George and Irving would have formed a heck of a team – one with at least a better chance of beating the Warriors, even if Golden State would still be favored.

Perhaps, LeBron will build a super team in Los Angeles – maybe even with George (and Kawhi Leonard). But LeBron’s unwillingness to commit to the Cavaliers last summer leaves a big “what if?” over last season and beyond.