Report: LeBron James opting out of contract with Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT

It’s time to cut Houston from the list of teams most likely to get LeBron this summer.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

It’s still technically possible for the Rockets to clear enough cap space to sign LeBron, but that would require gutting their roster. A sign-and-trade is also still technically on the table, but that would hard-cap Houston and also hamper the roster. LeBron is smart enough to know the most viable way to join the Rockets was an opt-in-and-trade, and that’s now unavailable with LeBron opting out. So, he clearly decided he wouldn’t join Houston (or any other team that must dismantle the appeal of its roster to clear max cap space or stay under the sign-and-trade-triggered hard cap).

Where will LeBron go now?

Los Angeles, Cleveland and Philadelphia remain the leading possibilities. The Lakers and 76ers can easily clear max cap space, and the Cavs hold his Bird Rights.

LeBron’s option-year salary would have been $35,607,968. His max starting salary in free agency projects to be about $35.35 million (though that won’t be determined until the salary cap is officially set).

So, returning to Cleveland could mean a slight pay cut. But LeBron can also gain more security by re-signing rather than opting in – whether that be on a 1+1 contract, five-year deal or something in between. Besides, I doubt LeBron is stressing a few hundred thousand dollars.

Plus, opting out keeps the spotlight on LeBron and his NBA-shaping decision.

James Dolan taking steps toward selling Knicks

AP Photo/Richard Drew
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT


Knicks owner James Dolan is a terrible owner in every way but one.

The exception: He spends.

Otherwise, he asserts himself when he should defer and defers when he should assert himself. When he asserts himself, he usually makes the wrong decisions. When he defers, it’s usually to someone he erred in hiring. He’s rude, inappropriate and maybe downright hostile.

But maybe his reign will finally end.

Aaron Elstein of Crain’s New York Business:

Late yesterday Dolan announced he was exploring a spin-off that would separate the Knicks and the Rangers from the rest of Madison Square Garden. While Dolan would remain in charge of the teams, at least at first, putting them together in a separate public company would offer him the chance to whittle down his stake easily if he chooses. Dolan is understood to be more interested in music and building cutting-edge entertainment venues than sports.

This doesn’t mean Dolan will sell the Knicks. It doesn’t even mean he’ll spin off the Knicks and Rangers. Even if he does, we don’t know his intent.

But spinning off the teams would at least better position him to sell them.

In a song – music is his true passion – Dolan once called owning the Knicks “a living hell.” Maybe he finally escapes it.

Long-suffering Knicks fans can only hope.

Report: LeBron James’ camp denies him texting Kevin Durant about Lakers team-up

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT


LeBron James reportedly texted Kevin Durant about playing together on the Lakers.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

File this under: What else is he supposed to say? LeBron doesn’t want to look weak – by needing to beg stars to join him, by trying to break up the Warriors, by getting rejected.

But Durant is the next-best free agent available. LeBron would be doing himself a disservice if he didn’t recruit Durant, especially because luring Durant would undermine LeBron’s biggest competition.

I don’t know whether LeBron specifically texted Durant about joining the Lakers. Again, whether or not he did, LeBron has every reason to deny it now. But I believe they’ve probably discussed the possibility of teaming up. Most stars have with each other. It’s a fun topic. Sometimes it’s more serious, sometimes less. But the idea often gets floated.

Perhaps, it got spun into something bigger than it was here. Perhaps, not.

Either way, LeBron wants to put it behind him as he enters free agency.

Report: 76ers, like Lakers, believe they’d take lead for LeBron James if they trade for Kawhi Leonard

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT


The Lakers clearly believe, if they trade for Kawhi Leonard, they can parlay that into signing LeBron James.

But they’re not the only team believing it has that extra incentive to deal for the Spurs star.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

But the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers have been pressing the Spurs to trade Leonard this week, as both teams believe that acquiring Leonard would put them in the pole position to try to sign LeBron James away from the Cleveland Cavaliers when free agency starts Sunday at 12:01 a.m., Eastern time.

Even without Leonard, the Lakers are already favored for LeBron (though the chances of acquiring Leonard are baked into the LeBron odds). Would the 76ers getting LeBron put them over the top? Maybe. I believe Los Angeles with Leonard would rate ahead of Philadelphia with Leonard – though obviously only one team will have Leonard.

This consideration separates the Lakers and 76ers from the Celtics, who aren’t diving headfirst into the Leonard sweepstakes. Boston wouldn’t get the same trickle-down effects from acquiring Leonard. Getting Leonard could be worthwhile on its own, but the LeBron factor could cause Los Angeles and Philadelphia to assemble stronger trade packages than Boston would.

The Lakers and 76ers aren’t in the same boat here, though. Leonard reportedly wants to play in Los Angeles, which carries significant weight as his 2019 free agency approaches. That incentives the Lakers even further – in a way that doesn’t apply to Philadelphia – to trade for him.

But the prospect of adding LeBron could be enough motivation for the 76ers, who have Dario Saric and Robert Covington to offer San Antonio.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

One team source says preliminary discussions with San Antonio revealed the Spurs have strong interest in a package involving burgeoning forwards Dario Saric and Robert Covington as well as a future first-round pick. A potential, more serious offer that Philadelphia is weighing internally includes Saric and Covington and the 2021 Miami Heat unprotected first-round pick the Sixers obtained in their draft-night deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Covington is a strong 3-and-D wing, and Saric has improved immensely. They’d help if the Spurs want to remain competitive after trading Leonard.

But the Lakers have Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball (who’d probably have to be conveyed to a third team) to forma  package.

Either Los Angeles or Philadelphia landing Leonard would be huge on its own right. The LeBron ramifications make it even bigger.

PBT Extra: Top 10 Free Agents on the market

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT


Saturday night at midnight on the East Coast, as it turns into Sunday, NBA free agency opens and it’s as organized as the island in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

However, there is a pecking order. While some deals will get done the second the clock flips to July 1 (of course, there’s no tampering in the NBA *cough*) the big dominoes generally need to fall first before the market shakes out. This year, that starts with LeBron James and Paul George — their decisions influence a lot of other things.

This video breaks down the top 10 free agents on the board, with those two unrestricted free agents near the top (along with Kevin Durant, who is a free agent but not going anywhere). Things shake out from there, and we eventually get into the restricted free agents, where the teams that have the player’s rights can match any offer. But will they?

This is going to be a tough summer for a lot of players — there are very few teams with much money to spend. After the handful of guys at the top of this list (LeBron and George are getting maxed out, obviously), a lot of players are not going to get what they feel they are worth. A lot of players are going to find offers smaller than players they think (or know) they are better than. The summer of 2016 skewed perspectives, last summer was a reality check for a lot of players, and this summer is going to be even a tighter market than a year ago. Offers are not going to be what players want or expect. There will be guys settling for one-year deals to get back in the market a year from now (there’s a lot more money in the market then) and some agents are going to get fired.