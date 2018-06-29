AP Photo/Matt York

New Suns coach Igor Kokoskov tampers with Clippers guard Milos Teodosic

By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Though the Clippers reportedly plan to drop Milos Teodosic, he’s still under contract with L.A. He opted in for next season, but even if he hadn’t, his contract still would have run for a couple more days.

So, new Suns coach Igor Kokoskov violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s tampering rules here.

Kokoskov, via Saša Ozmo of Sport Klub, as translated by Antonis Stroggylakis of Eurohoops.net:

“I think all the best about Milos, he is my friend and we had the opportunity to meet here. He is basketball legend. These are the names we take a look at when it comes to free agents, but of course, everything is far from a decision. What I can say is that Milos is absolutely an NBA player. He has done a lot both at the level of the (Serbian) national team and at the EuroLeague level, so his path now is the USA – he had a good season and certainly is one of the names we [Suns] discuss.”

This sounds similar to Mike Malone, who – upon getting hired by the Kings in 2013 – said Chris Paul would “look pretty good in a Sacramento Kings uniform.” That benign comment got the Kings fined.

Another first-time head coach, Kokoskov must get accustomed to the volume of interviews he’ll do and what he can and can’t say. This early slip will probably get the Suns fined, too.

Or not. Who knows with the NBA’s arbitrarily enforced tampering rules?

Report: Cavaliers would’ve traded Kevin Love for Paul George if LeBron James committed long-term last summer

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While exploring Kyrie Irving trades last summer, the Cavaliers tried to get LeBron James to commit to them beyond last season. LeBron refused. We don’t know what Cleveland would have done with Irving – whom LeBron wanted to keep – if LeBron pledged to stay. But we know what they got: a package from the Celtics that devolved into meager return for the star.

The Cavs also apparently sought a commitment from LeBron earlier that summer, when they were discussing a three-way trade with the Pacers and Nuggets that would have sent Paul George to Cleveland and Kevin Love to Denver. That deal fell apart over the Cavaliers insisting on protecting a pick that would have gone to Indiana.

Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

James’ unwillingness to commit beyond the 2017-18 season made it challenging for Cavs management to execute a trade for George last summer, because George wanted a James commitment beyond next season to make one of his own, league sources said. One George-to-Cleveland deal fell apart when the Cavs declined to make a future first-round pick unprotected, a concession they felt they couldn’t make without assurances from James.

It is unlikely that the Cavaliers would’ve traded Kyrie Irving with James and George together on the Cleveland roster.

Even as a rental, George would have provided the Cavs with value. They were trying to win a championship last season, and he would have helped. Maybe they should have traded for him without a pledge to re-sign. There was always a chance of winning him and LeBron over. But it’s at least understandable the Cavaliers offered less for George without that pledge.

It’s also understandable George wanted assurances from LeBron before promising to stay in Cleveland long-term. That’s not a destination George would choose without the superstar.

And it’s understandable LeBron wasn’t ready to do that. Flexibility is important to him, and he has earned the ability to sign short-term contracts and repeatedly test the market.

But by wanting to keep his options open, LeBron reduced his chances of winning the 2018 title. LeBron, George and Irving would have formed a heck of a team – one with at least a better chance of beating the Warriors, even if Golden State would still be favored.

Perhaps, LeBron will build a super team in Los Angeles – maybe even with George (and Kawhi Leonard). But LeBron’s unwillingness to commit to the Cavaliers last summer leaves a big “what if?” over last season and beyond.

Report: Dan Gilbert told people he wants LeBron James to leave Cavaliers ‘because I’ll get my team back’

By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
4 Comments

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said, “Dan Gilbert believes that he can build a championship team without LeBron, and I think he is looking forward to trying.” Windhorst later clarified he was making his own comment, not citing the Cavaliers owner. But the distinction, though significant, carried only so much consequence.

Because Gilbert says things like that about LeBron James.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN:

According to a couple of owners I’ve spoken to and a few executives I’ve spoken to, Dan Gilbert is known for not being particularly fond of LeBron James. He doesn’t mind the thought of LeBron James leaving at all. As a matter of fact, I had one executive tell me, “Excuse me, I can’t wait until he leaves, because I’ll get my team back.” This is something Dan Gilbert has actually echoed.

That is an exact quote from my sources that said that Dan Gilbert said that.

I believe Gilbert wants LeBron to re-sign with the Cavs. But, while the rest of us believe they’d be left in ruins without LeBron, I believe Gilbert sees silver linings.

Having LeBron on your team brings challenges. He demands so much – spending, say on personnel and just generally that everyone follows his lead. The Cavaliers have directly lost a lot of money the last few years (though Gilbert has received indirect financial benefits due to their LeBron-fueled success).

But give Gilbert this: He sucked it up and dealt with those challenges. He apologized for his infamous letter and convinced LeBron to return (against the initial wishes of LeBron’s family). He promised unconditional spending and backed up that pledge by paying huge luxury-tax bills. He remained mostly in the background while LeBron got all the credit.

Is Gilbert tired of that? Probably.

Would he keep doing it to keep LeBron? Probably.

At this point, Gilbert likely looks forward to LeBron departing, because what other choice is there? Most – likely including Gilbert – believe LeBron will Cleveland this summer. Gilbert would take greater control of the Cavaliers at that point. They’ll be far worse with a provenly bad structure. But they’ll be more clearly Gilbert’s.

Billionaires typically like to be in control, and this type of talk is an attempt to give the impression Gilbert is in control. “I can’t wait until he leaves, because I’ll get my team back” seems like something he would spout off trying to sound impressive.

In reality, Gilbert would be a driving force behind LeBron leaving the Cavs again. But nobody wants to talk in depth about how he alienated the greatest player of his generation.

So, Gilbert spins another tale – for others and, maybe more importantly, for himself.

James Dolan taking steps toward selling Knicks

AP Photo/Richard Drew
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
11 Comments

Knicks owner James Dolan is a terrible owner in every way but one.

The exception: He spends.

Otherwise, he asserts himself when he should defer and defers when he should assert himself. When he asserts himself, he usually makes the wrong decisions. When he defers, it’s usually to someone he erred in hiring. He’s rude, inappropriate and maybe downright hostile.

But maybe his reign will finally end.

Aaron Elstein of Crain’s New York Business:

Late yesterday Dolan announced he was exploring a spin-off that would separate the Knicks and the Rangers from the rest of Madison Square Garden. While Dolan would remain in charge of the teams, at least at first, putting them together in a separate public company would offer him the chance to whittle down his stake easily if he chooses. Dolan is understood to be more interested in music and building cutting-edge entertainment venues than sports.

This doesn’t mean Dolan will sell the Knicks. It doesn’t even mean he’ll spin off the Knicks and Rangers. Even if he does, we don’t know his intent.

But spinning off the teams would at least better position him to sell them.

In a song – music is his true passion – Dolan once called owning the Knicks “a living hell.” Maybe he finally escapes it.

Long-suffering Knicks fans can only hope.

Report: LeBron James’ camp denies him texting Kevin Durant about Lakers team-up

By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
5 Comments

LeBron James reportedly texted Kevin Durant about playing together on the Lakers.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

File this under: What else is he supposed to say? LeBron doesn’t want to look weak – by needing to beg stars to join him, by trying to break up the Warriors, by getting rejected.

But Durant is the next-best free agent available. LeBron would be doing himself a disservice if he didn’t recruit Durant, especially because luring Durant would undermine LeBron’s biggest competition.

I don’t know whether LeBron specifically texted Durant about joining the Lakers. Again, whether or not he did, LeBron has every reason to deny it now. But I believe they’ve probably discussed the possibility of teaming up. Most stars have with each other. It’s a fun topic. Sometimes it’s more serious, sometimes less. But the idea often gets floated.

Perhaps, it got spun into something bigger than it was here. Perhaps, not.

Either way, LeBron wants to put it behind him as he enters free agency.