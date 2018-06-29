Getty Images

Mexico stuns, upsets U.S. in World Cup qualifying, 78-70

Associated PressJun 29, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jeff Van Gundy warned the Americans that they were in for a serious challenge.

To his chagrin, he was right – and the U.S. was handed a rare loss.

Francisco Cruz scored 24 points, Mexico opened with an 18-0 run and went on to beat the United States 78-70 on Thursday night in a qualifying game for next year’s FIBA World Cup.

According to USA Basketball, it was just the second loss by the U.S. in 30 games against Mexico – with the other defeat coming in the 2011 Pan Am Games.

Orlando Mendez-Valdez added 20 points for Mexico, which held the U.S. scoreless for the first 5:51 and forced the Americans into missing their first 10 shots from the floor.

Marcus Thornton scored 14 points for the U.S., which is using a roster composed primarily of G League players for the qualifying rounds. Xavier Munford added 11 points while David Stockton and Reggie Hearn each had 10 for the Americans.

The U.S. lost for the first time in 10 contests under Van Gundy, who is coaching this team that’s tasked with getting the team of NBA stars that will be coached by Gregg Popovich to the World Cup.

“We can’t underestimate how hard it is going to be to play on the road, at altitude, and against a team desperate to qualify for the FIBA World Cup,” Van Gundy said leading up to the game. “We have to make sure we match that type of intensity and passion that we know they’ll bring.”

By the time the U.S. found its stride, it was already in deep trouble. Mexico led 31-10 after the first quarter, then staved off a big second-half rally try by the U.S.

Trey McKinney-Jones’ basket late in the third quarter capped a 15-1 run and put the U.S. within 53-51. Thornton made a pair of 3-pointers about a minute apart in that burst, and Hearn’s 3-pointer early in the fourth cut Mexico’s lead to 56-54.

But the U.S. never got the lead.

The Americans (4-1) – who have already ensured a spot in the second round of qualifying that starts in September – end the first-round series of games Sunday when they go to Havana to face Cuba (0-5). It’ll be the first time a U.S. men’s national team has played in Havana since the 1991 Pan American Games. Mexico (3-2) also wraps up its first round on Sunday, when it plays at Puerto Rico (3-2).

David Huertas had 18 points, Angel Rodriguez and JJ Barea each had 15 and Puerto Rico rallied in the fourth quarter in another qualifying game Thursday to top Cuba 84-80.

Under FIBA’s new qualifying format, teams are playing home-and-home games against teams in their region to earn places in the World Cup in China, which begins on Aug. 31, 2019. That tournament will qualify seven teams for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

This was the first time the U.S. played a true road game during this tournament. The Americans opened qualifying in November with an 85-78 win in what was a “home” game for Puerto Rico – but the contest was actually played in Orlando, Florida because of continued problems in San Juan following Hurricane Maria.

And this was very much a real road atmosphere.

Not only was the game played at Mexico City’s 7,500-foot altitude, but in a filled 5,000-seat arena that Mexican officials said sold out in only 45 minutes.

The tone was set by the U.S. turning the ball over on each of its first three possessions, and Mexico was off and running.

The U.S. routed Mexico back in November, winning by 36 points.

That was a very different Mexico team.

Only four players from the Mexican roster then were in uniform on Thursday night, with the team now able to add those who were playing in their various professional leagues and unable to take part when the qualifying rounds began. Cruz and Mendez-Valdez each had 13 points by halftime, and Gustavo Ayon was a big factor even without big numbers – four points, four rebounds and five assists by the break.

If their names are familiar to U.S. basketball aficionados, it’s for good reason.

Ayon appeared in 135 NBA games in parts of three seasons with four different franchises, and just helped Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid win the EuroLeague. Mendez-Valdez was part of the Western Kentucky team that went to the Sweet Sixteen in 2008, and he won the Sun Belt’s player of the year award in the following season. Cruz played at Wyoming and has played in pro leagues in Mexico, Latvia, Argentina and Spain.

PBT Extra: Top 10 Free Agents on the market

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday night at midnight on the East Coast, as it turns into Sunday, NBA free agency opens and it’s as organized as the island in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

However, there is a pecking order. While some deals will get done the second the clock flips to July 1 (of course, there’s no tampering in the NBA *cough*) the big dominoes generally need to fall first before the market shakes out. This year, that starts with LeBron James and Paul George — their decisions influence a lot of other things.

This video breaks down the top 10 free agents on the board, with those two unrestricted free agents near the top (along with Kevin Durant, who is a free agent but not going anywhere). Things shake out from there, and we eventually get into the restricted free agents, where the teams that have the player’s rights can match any offer. But will they?

This is going to be a tough summer for a lot of players — there are very few teams with much money to spend. After the handful of guys at the top of this list (LeBron and George are getting maxed out, obviously), a lot of players are not going to get what they feel they are worth. A lot of players are going to find offers smaller than players they think (or know) they are better than. The summer of 2016 skewed perspectives, last summer was a reality check for a lot of players, and this summer is going to be even a tighter market than a year ago. Offers are not going to be what players want or expect. There will be guys settling for one-year deals to get back in the market a year from now (there’s a lot more money in the market then) and some agents are going to get fired.

Grayson Allen ready to embrace new role with Jazz

Getty
Associated PressJun 28, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Ongoing roster turnover from one season to the next forced Grayson Allen to become a basketball chameleon at Duke. He adapted to changes as they occurred and took on a new role each season.

Those experiences helped Allen get ready for whatever role is required of him as he embarks on his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.

“I’ve never been just a single focal point of an offense since I’ve been in college,” Allen said during his introductory news conference Wednesday. “I know how to play with other talented guys. I know how to play with other really good guys and that’s what you’re going to have to do in the NBA, especially coming in as a rookie and coming into a team who’s already a playoff team.”

Allen had to adapt his game over four seasons with the Blue Devils as he adjusted to the influx of one-and-done prospects. Nine different teammates were first round NBA draft picks and four others were second-rounders.

The turnover opened the door for Allen to go from being a drive-and-shoot scorer who averaged 21.6 points as a sophomore to a capable defender, playmaker and ball handler as a senior.

His goal is to improve in each of those areas as an NBA rookie, a goal shared by Jazz coaches and management.

Allen was quick to note that his assist rate improved to a career-high 4.6 per game by his senior season. He also offered a spark as an outside shooter who could hit contested 3s, finishing with a 37 percent average from the perimeter in his final year.

Utah’s playing style appeals to him because of the trajectory his own game has taken.

“They play basketball the right way,” Allen said. “I can’t say that enough. I said it right after I got drafted, but watching them play even more games, I see it more and more. They make the right pass. They pass up good shots for great shots. They move the ball. It doesn’t stick in anyone’s hands.”

Allen also likes his odds of climbing the development ladder simply because he gets an opportunity to play with Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was the runner-up to Ben Simmons for NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his debut season.

Mitchell and Allen were rivals at one time during their college days, but now Allen is embracing Mitchell as a mentor and role model for his own NBA journey.

“One of the big things I’m looking forward to in development is I have Donovan to go up against every day in practice,” Allen said. “He’s a guy who had an incredible rookie year. If I can just measure up against him each day in practice, and go against him, that’s great for me.”

Allen will make his NBA debut Monday, the opening day of the Utah Jazz Summer League.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Rumor: No Lonzo (and no LaVar) Ball for the Spurs in potential Spurs-Lakers trade

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJun 28, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
16 Comments

We don’t know where Kawhi Leonard will end up playing next season. NBA free agency is nearly upon us, and already it appears to be a game of musical chairs with nobody willing to be the one left standing up.

LeBron James is reportedly waiting to make his decision until it is determined where — if anywhere — Leonard will end up. The San Antonio Spurs are slow playing the rest of the league, waiting for the best offer after Leonard cut some of their leverage after prematurely leaking that he would like to leave the organization.

The Lakers have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday for James to opt in or out of his contract, which has implications about Los Angeles signing him outright or having to trade for him. Obviously LA would rather have James opt out, which would allow them to sign James. Trading for LeBron sort of takes the Lakers out of the Leonard sweepstakes financially.

The problem for Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka appears to be that the Spurs are uninterested in some of the current assets the Lakers have to offer. Last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Lonzo Ball, is not on San Antonio’s radar. The team reportedly wants nothing to do with the former UCLA point guard (or, presumably, his loudmouth father).

Via Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post:

The question now is whether the Lakers even have enough to convince the San Antonio Spurs to send Leonard there. With San Antonio believed to be uninterested in Lonzo Ball, the Lakers have three other intriguing young players — Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart — plus their future first-round picks to include in a deal.

In an attempt to sweeten the pot, multiple sources said the Lakers and Denver Nuggets are discussing a potential deal that would see Los Angeles take back bad money for a draft pick. The Nuggets, who will be deep into the luxury tax after re-signing restricted free agent center Nikola Jokic next month, have about $34 million in expiring contracts for Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur and Wilson Chandler to send out in possible deals.

Can you really blame the Spurs if this is the case? As a player, Ball had sort of a disappointing rookie season, although he wasn’t a lost case. Far from it — he will be one of many top-flight picks that simply need time to develop over the next several years.

However, Lonzo’s father LaVar Ball is another story. The plastic shoe-hawking, Facebook reality show-producing former College basketball player has introduced himself unnecessarily into just about every position he can as a means to create brand value for both him and his son. One would think playing for the Lakers would be enough to do that, but that was not the direction LaVar took over this last year.

If you are familiar with the ethos of the Spurs, it’s no surprise that they aren’t very interested in dealing with LaVar and the circus that he pays to follow him around. And, from a basketball perspective, the Spurs are already in a position to move on from Tony Parker at the guard spot. The team has Dejounte Murray and signed Patty Mills to a new four-year deal in 2017 that runs through 2020-21.

The takeaway here I think is twofold. First, because the Lakers have a timeline they would like to meet, it really plays into San Antonio’s hands, much better than you would expect given the fact that Leonard sort of killed their leverage. If they really are scrambling to find another first round pick they can ship over to Texas, that really supports the idea of the Spurs holding out and making everyone else sweat.

Second, if San Antonio gets what they really want out of this deal, which includes at least one good Lakers youngster plus a couple of first-round picks, we could be in for the first major rebuild the Spurs have undergone in a couple of decades. There has been chatter about LaMarcus Aldridge potentially being traded as well, which would mean at least another first round pick. That would put San Antonio in a position to build themselves back up through the draft, paired with some of the better young players they have, like Murray.

What the Spurs do from here on out is anyone’s guess, but they are handling the end of the Leonard situation with aplomb.

Rumor: Jamal Crawford could take minimum deal to join Warriors

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJun 28, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
11 Comments

We are all waiting for the big pieces in this summer’s free agent period to choose their destinations. Destinations for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are up in the air, not to mention LeBron James.

But separate from the elite are the guys who are going to help fill out rosters, especially for championship-contending teams. The salary cap crunch many teams find themselves in thanks to outrageous spending during the summer of 2016 has tempered our expectations for what might happen come the end of the moratorium on July 6th.

The mid-level exception and taxpayer mid-level exception will be important weapons as teams try to round out their rotations heading into 2018-19. Then again, some players might just take a huge discount. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, one player who might be willing to take a pay cut is Jamal Crawford.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves bench scorer recently opted out of his $4.5 million contract and is free to sign where he likes this summer. Crawford, 38, is a veteran hunting for his first ring, and apparently could head to the champion Golden State Warriors on a league minimum deal.

Via ESPN:

There is some mutual interest between the Warriors and Jamal Crawford in a potential minimum deal, sources say. He might want more than the minimum. It’s unclear if the Warriors will use their mini-midlevel exception, but if they do, it likely will not be on Crawford.

Crawford is a good fit for Golden State’s system, and perhaps would bring a more dynamic and intelligent offensive punch then former wing backups like Nick Young. The Seattle native played in 80 games last year for Tom Thibodeau, and his advanced numbers are still relatively in line with his career averages.

If you are thinking that the beginning of free agency will be boring, it’s probably best to look at minutiae — like a potential Crawford deal — to get yourself into understanding just how this summer will shape this season and the one after.