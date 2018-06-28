Rumor: Kawhi Leonard holds reservations about joining Lakers with LeBron James-fueled hoopla

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to leave the Spurs for Los Angeles, ideally the Lakers. If the Lakers get Leonard, that’d open the door for them signing LeBron James and maybe also Paul George.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

I’m hearing that Kawhi Leonard isn’t that enamored with the thought of coming to L.A. with LeBron. Not because of LeBron himself the person or the basketball player, but because of the paparazzi-like atmosphere he will ultimately create in L.A. Kawhi ain’t built that way. Kawhi ain’t the type of player that wants to be a part of all of that. Kawhi just wants to grab his lunch pail, go to work, go home. That’s the kind of guy he is. Now, obviously this could all be a smokescreen, ladies and gentlemen. It could be the Clippers leaking stuff out there to the masses, hoping somebody grabs hold of it and just puts that out there without acknowledging the fact that the Clippers could be putting this out there, because in their perfect world, they want folks to believe they have a chance at Kawhi Leonard.

I’m skeptical of this. Even Smith, while helpfully sharing what he has heard, acknowledged his reservations about the veracity.

Stars talk. When Leonard leaked word he wanted to join the Lakers, did he really have no idea that could be with LeBron?

We’ve assumed so much about Leonard because he’s quiet, including that he would always be content following the Spurs Way in small-market San Antonio. That obviously wasn’t the case. I’m not sure what else we got wrong, but we don’t know Leonard as well as we thought we did.

This seems like the type of rumor people believe, because it seems as if it would be true – even if not backed up by actual facts.