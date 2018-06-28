Associated Press

Reports: Spurs want Celtics all-in for Kawhi Leonard trade talks, Boston slow playing it

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
The Spurs have come to grips with the fact they are going to have to trade Kawhi Leonard.

We know the Lakers are coming hard — if they can swing a Leonard trade in the next week they are almost assured of landing LeBron James in free agency. (As an aside, don’t buy the rumor that Leonard doesn’t want to play with LeBron, sources told me that is not the case.) The 76ers are trying to get in on the Leonard sweepstakes, too, although it’s fair to ask if their offer (centered around Markelle Fultz or Dario Saric and picks) will get much traction.

Who the Spurs want to get deeply involved with is the Boston Celtics. Boston has the combination of good young players (Jaylen Brown, for example) and picks (Boston could have four first rounders in 2019) that interests the Spurs more than Brandon Ingram an anything the Lakers can push into the pot.

Boston, however, is slow playing it. They are not all in yet, according to multiple reports. That starts with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

I had heard before Jayson Tatum is not available for a Leonard trade. Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald confirmed that and reports that Boston wants medical reports and to talk to Leonard before they get serious.

As noted in a recent Herald story, the Celts would need assurances that Leonard’s quadriceps injury is healed and that he would be willing to stay with the team beyond next year. Leonard can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season. He played in just nine games this season because of the quad problem, and questions about whether he could and should have played more strained his relationship with the Spurs…

It’s not believed the Celts are willing to move either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, and whether they’d put the 2019 Sacramento first round pick (protected only if it’s No. 1 overall) on the table likely is dependent on the sides getting serious enough to allow the C’s permission to speak with Leonard, gauge his interest in Boston and check his medical information.

Brown and that Kings’ pick is what the Spurs are reportedly most interested in. So if the young studs are off the table, what exactly is Boston looking to trade. Meet Kyrie Irving, reports Jake Fischer at Sports Illustrated.

San Antonio has informed teams its preferred target in any Leonard trade is the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, sources say. Teams have noted this is likely a negotiating tactic, and it’s widely believed in league circles Boston is more likely to propose a deal centered around Kyrie Irving and future picks. But based on previous behavior, the Celtics are unlikely to overpay for Leonard.

It’s hard to picture the Spurs — who are doing some serious rebuilding if/when they trade Leonard — taking on Kyrie Irving, who will be a free agent in 2019.

The Spurs have to be careful with the timing of their moves. On the one hand, they would be happy to drag this out for a while, see if they can get more teams involved, and if that makes life difficult for the Lakers then that’s a nice bonus. However, wait too long and have Boston pull out of the running altogether, and suddenly they lose leverage. If the Spurs can pressure the Lakers to going all in on this (likely with a third team to absorb Luol Deng‘s contract, hello Atlanta), that may get it done. It depends on the signals Boston sends.

There are so many moving parts, all of this could still go just about any direction.

Report: Enes Kanter planning to opt in with Knicks

By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Knicks center Enes Kanter had one of the most no-brainer player-option decisions in the NBA this year.

He’s due $18,622,514 – FAR more than he could get on the open market. And he has repeatedly touted how much he enjoys New York.

But Kanter said he was leaning toward declining his option, which got the attention-hungry player a lot of attention.

Of course, after New Yorkers spent plenty of time considering Kanter, this saga will end in the inevitable place.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

This essentially nukes the Knicks’ cap space for this summer. They’ll still have the mid-level exception, but they’ve preached patience and will emphasize flexibility for next year.

New York projects to have about $36 million in cap space next summer (counting stretching Joakim Noah, not counting a contract extension signed this offseason for Kristaps Porzingis). In that market with Porzingis on board, that money could go far.

Report: Pacers could sign Magic RFA Aaron Gordon to offer sheet

By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Thaddeus Young‘s player-option decision looms over the Pacers’ offseason, but I’m not sure how much it would change their plans.

If Young opts out, Indiana’s starting power forward would be an unrestricted free agent and the Pacers would have about $33 million in cap space. If Young opts in, Indiana’s starting power forward would be on the wrong side of 30 and on an expiring contract and the Pacers would still have about $20 million cap space (assuming Al Jefferson gets stretched either way).

In both scenarios, a long-term solution at power forward would be important.

Maybe that’s Magic restricted free agent Aaron Gordon, a long-rumored Indiana target.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Gordon (22) would fit nicely in a young core with Victor Oladipo (26) and Myles Turner (22). Veterans like Darren Collison, Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe even Young could help the team win now, and the future would get even brighter.

But Orlando will reportedly match any offer sheet the restricted Gordon signs.

Sometimes, teams say that just to scare off other suitors and get the player more cheaply. Sometimes, teams say that because they really mean it.

Remember, Magic president Jeff Weltman inherited Gordon from the previous regime. There are political considerations here. Weltman took over a stuck team and has mostly bided his time – delaying judgment of himself. The more he puts his fingerprints on the roster, the sooner Weltman will face consequences for its performance. If he lets Gordon walk, Weltman can insist he needs more time to build up the team.

But Gordon is a good young player who has shown plenty of promise. It’d be a shame to lose him.

What will the Magic actually do if Gordon signs a large offer sheet? Indiana might force them to decide.

PBT Podcast: NBA Free Agency preview with Sean Deveney

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Welcome to the wild west of NBA free agency. Rules? We don’t need no stinkin’ rules?

LeBron James is leaning toward Los Angeles, but can he get Paul George to jump with him? What about the Kawhi Leonard trade — is it going to happen with the Lakers? If it does, is LeBron to Los Angeles a lock? If LeBron and Leonard are in L.A., is George going to ditch his OKC plans and follow?

Kurt Helin from NBC Sports and Sean Deveney of The Sporting News break all that down, plus talking Chris Paul, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan, J.J. Redick, the Indiana Pacers trying to pick players off (possibly restricted free agents), and everything else going on. Even Brook Lopez.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard holds reservations about joining Lakers with LeBron James-fueled hoopla

By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
14 Comments

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to leave the Spurs for Los Angeles, ideally the Lakers. If the Lakers get Leonard, that’d open the door for them signing LeBron James and maybe also Paul George.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

I’m hearing that Kawhi Leonard isn’t that enamored with the thought of coming to L.A. with LeBron. Not because of LeBron himself the person or the basketball player, but because of the paparazzi-like atmosphere he will ultimately create in L.A.

Kawhi ain’t built that way. Kawhi ain’t the type of player that wants to be a part of all of that. Kawhi just wants to grab his lunch pail, go to work, go home. That’s the kind of guy he is.

Now, obviously this could all be a smokescreen, ladies and gentlemen. It could be the Clippers leaking stuff out there to the masses, hoping somebody grabs hold of it and just puts that out there without acknowledging the fact that the Clippers could be putting this out there, because in their perfect world, they want folks to believe they have a chance at Kawhi Leonard.

I’m skeptical of this. Even Smith, while helpfully sharing what he has heard, acknowledged his reservations about the veracity.

Stars talk. When Leonard leaked word he wanted to join the Lakers, did he really have no idea that could be with LeBron?

We’ve assumed so much about Leonard because he’s quiet, including that he would always be content following the Spurs Way in small-market San Antonio. That obviously wasn’t the case. I’m not sure what else we got wrong, but we don’t know Leonard as well as we thought we did.

This seems like the type of rumor people believe, because it seems as if it would be true – even if not backed up by actual facts.