Report: LeBron James texted Kevin Durant about teaming up on Lakers

By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
LeBron James appears to want to join the Lakers – but with another star.

The Lakers are trying to trade for Kawhi Leonard, but the Spurs aren’t rushing (though they’re finally moving toward a deal). Paul George could re-sign with the Thunder.

What about luring Kevin Durant from the Warriors?

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN:

LeBron James reached out to Kevin Durant via text, from what I’m told, about coming to Los Angeles. I don’t know what Kevin Durant’s response to him was. That is not the information that I got. But I will tell you what I did hear is that behind the scenes, Kevin Durant was like, “Why would I do that? You know what, as far as I’m concerned, LeBron James is a big-time player, what have you. But the way I look at it, I should be perceived as the best in the world. I’m the reigning two-time champion. I’m the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP. Why would I think about doing something like that?”

This was always a long shot. Durant has said for months he’ll stay with Golden State.

But it was worth trying.

Durant is better than George and Leonard (definitely considering Leonard’s health issues and maybe even ignoring those). Plus, nabbing Durant would weaken LeBron’s main competition.

There was even a pitch to be made:

But convincing Durant he and LeBron would truly partner is a tough sell. Durant is a regular basketball superstar. LeBron is a megastar unlike anyone we’ve ever seen. He’s not only a great player, but a publicity force who transcends sports.

Durant outplayed LeBron in the 2017 NBA Finals. Durant even talked about LeBron passing the torch to him.

But over a larger sample, including the 2018 playoffs, LeBron proved his on-court superiority. I think even Durant knows that.

Maybe Durant eventually leaves the Warriors. They certainly joked plenty about it. But I doubt he’s ready to embrace becoming even more of a villain by teaming up with LeBron in Los Angeles now.

PBT Podcast: NBA Free Agency preview with Sean Deveney

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Welcome to the wild west of NBA free agency. Rules? We don’t need no stinkin’ rules?

LeBron James is leaning toward Los Angeles, but can he get Paul George to jump with him? What about the Kawhi Leonard trade — is it going to happen with the Lakers? If it does, is LeBron to Los Angeles a lock? If LeBron and Leonard are in L.A., is George going to ditch his OKC plans and follow?

Kurt Helin from NBC Sports and Sean Deveney of The Sporting News break all that down, plus talking Chris Paul, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan, J.J. Redick, the Indiana Pacers trying to pick players off (possibly restricted free agents), and everything else going on. Even Brook Lopez.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard holds reservations about joining Lakers with LeBron James-fueled hoopla

AP Photo/Darren Abate
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to leave the Spurs for Los Angeles, ideally the Lakers. If the Lakers get Leonard, that’d open the door for them signing LeBron James and maybe also Paul George.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

I’m hearing that Kawhi Leonard isn’t that enamored with the thought of coming to L.A. with LeBron. Not because of LeBron himself the person or the basketball player, but because of the paparazzi-like atmosphere he will ultimately create in L.A.

Kawhi ain’t built that way. Kawhi ain’t the type of player that wants to be a part of all of that. Kawhi just wants to grab his lunch pail, go to work, go home. That’s the kind of guy he is.

Now, obviously this could all be a smokescreen, ladies and gentlemen. It could be the Clippers leaking stuff out there to the masses, hoping somebody grabs hold of it and just puts that out there without acknowledging the fact that the Clippers could be putting this out there, because in their perfect world, they want folks to believe they have a chance at Kawhi Leonard.

I’m skeptical of this. Even Smith, while helpfully sharing what he has heard, acknowledged his reservations about the veracity.

Stars talk. When Leonard leaked word he wanted to join the Lakers, did he really have no idea that could be with LeBron?

We’ve assumed so much about Leonard because he’s quiet, including that he would always be content following the Spurs Way in small-market San Antonio. That obviously wasn’t the case. I’m not sure what else we got wrong, but we don’t know Leonard as well as we thought we did.

This seems like the type of rumor people believe, because it seems as if it would be true – even if not backed up by actual facts.

Report: Celtics have assets Spurs most desire in Kawhi Leonard trade

Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
The Spurs finally appear ready to trade Kawhi Leonard.

But where?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Lakers – with the trickle-down effect of becoming more appealing to LeBron James and Paul George – are mostly strongly incentivized to trade for Leonard. Los Angeles should consider its increased chances of landing those other stars when offering San Antonio.

Trading for Leonard would get the Celtics Leonard and only Leonard. But Boston is so loaded with assets – Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, the Kings’ first-rounder, the Grizzlies’ first-rounder and more. The Celtics could deal a lot for Leonard and still have a lot leftover, which is why they should consider trading for the superstar even without a pledge of him re-signing next summer.

Which of those Celtics players and picks do the Spurs especially covet? Boston’s list of valuable pieces is too long even to guess.

It’s also possible the Spurs leaked that, true or not, to extract more from the Lakers.

Report: Spurs ‘ready’ to trade Kawhi Leonard

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Kawhi Leonard has made clear for weeks he wants to leave San Antonio.

The Spurs have talked about their desire to keep him. They met with him in an apparent attempt to repair the relationship. They’ve heard out trade offers, but seemingly barely engaged other teams.

That appears to be changing.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Spurs will still operate on their own timeline, but – now that the draft has passed – this appears to be the optimal time to trade Leonard.

Getting Leonard could position the Lakers to land LeBron James and maybe even Paul George, too. Accordingly, Los Angeles should offer more for Leonard than it would otherwise. And if the Lakers offer more, that will force other teams – like the Celtics – to offer more themselves.

But if LeBron signs elsewhere while San Antonio holds Leonard, the Lakers lose that urgency. They’d obviously still want Leonard, but LeBron considerations would no longer factor. If they lower their offer, Boston and other teams could too. Los Angeles might even just wait until next year to try to sign Leonard in free agency.

There’s no good way to trade an in-his-prime superstar, but San Antonio’s window for optimizing its return is open right now. Finally, the Spurs appear to realize that.