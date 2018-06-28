AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Report: Bulls prepared for Western Conference team (Kings?) to purse RFA Zach LaVine

By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
There have been mixed signals about the Bulls’ willingness to pay Zach LaVine in restricted free agency.

Enter the Sacramento Leverages Kings.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

The Bulls are expected to make a good-faith, proactive offer to LaVine, but if he seeks a maximum contract, he likely will need to get an offer sheet. The Bulls are prepared for at least one Western Conference team to make a run at LaVine, for whom they can match any offer.

Overpaying LaVine – a good 3-point shooter whose athleticism hasn’t translated into a strong all-around game, especially defensively – would be very on brand for the Kings. But so would a player using Sacramento for leverage.

The Kings get no benefit of the doubt. It’s quite believable they’ll try to lure LaVine, which plays to his advantage.

Would Sacramento actually pursue LaVine? They have Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield at shooting guard, but neither is good enough to justify ignoring other options. LaVine would add young talent, and the Kings could always use more of that.

Is Sacramento a real or contrived threat to sign LaVine? Chicago must evaluate the possibilities when determining its own initial offer, but at least the Bulls have matching rights as a safety net.

Pacers’ Thaddeus Young reads market correctly, reportedly will opt-in to $13.7 million

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
In 2016, when the salary cap spiked at nearly every team was flush with cash, teams threw around money like they were in that Fat Joe/Lil Wayne “Make It Rain” videoChandler Parsons, four years, $94.4 million; Bismack Biyombo, four years, $72 Million; Joakim Noah, four years, $72.6 million. And the list went on and on and on.

A lot of players headed into the 2017 free agency thinking the gold rush was still on, but teams had sobered up, they didn’t have the same cap space, and the market was very tight for free agents. Players were frustrated, some taking shorter contracts with the thought they could re-enter the market in a year and get their cash then.

Except 2018 is going to be a tighter market than 2017. The guys at the top — LeBron James, Paul George, Chris Paul — are going to get maxed out, but there is a shrinking middle class in the NBA already and not a lot of teams with money to spend now.

In the face of that, Indiana’s Thaddeus Young has decided to opt into the $13.7 million he is owed next season, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It is the smart move financially.

Young provided some veteran leadership — and 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds a game — for the Pacers last season. More than the offense, defensively the Pacers leaned on Young, who is long and switchable, exactly the kind of defender needed in the modern NBA. He’s a guy that brings intangibles, effort and a bit of an unorthodox game to the court that just works for him.

Expect a number of other players to follow Young’s lead in the next 24 hours. Most players expecting a pay raise, and anyone thinking 2016 was the benchmark and not an anomaly, are not going to find this free agent summer to their liking. Some guys may just want out of their current situations, but many players leaving for the promise of a bigger payday are in for a harsh reality check.

Report: Enes Kanter planning to opt in with Knicks

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Knicks center Enes Kanter had one of the most no-brainer player-option decisions in the NBA this year.

He’s due $18,622,514 – FAR more than he could get on the open market. And he has repeatedly touted how much he enjoys New York.

But Kanter said he was leaning toward declining his option, which got the attention-hungry player a lot of attention.

Of course, after New Yorkers spent plenty of time considering Kanter, this saga will end in the inevitable place.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

This essentially nukes the Knicks’ cap space for this summer. They’ll still have the mid-level exception, but they’ve preached patience and will emphasize flexibility for next year.

New York projects to have about $36 million in cap space next summer (counting stretching Joakim Noah, not counting a contract extension signed this offseason for Kristaps Porzingis). In that market with Porzingis on board, that money could go far.

Reports: Spurs want Celtics all-in for Kawhi Leonard trade talks, Boston slow playing it

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Spurs have come to grips with the fact they are going to have to trade Kawhi Leonard.

We know the Lakers are coming hard — if they can swing a Leonard trade in the next week they are almost assured of landing LeBron James in free agency. (As an aside, don’t buy the rumor that Leonard doesn’t want to play with LeBron, sources told me that is not the case.) The 76ers are trying to get in on the Leonard sweepstakes, too, although it’s fair to ask if their offer (centered around Markelle Fultz or Dario Saric and picks) will get much traction.

Who the Spurs want to get deeply involved with is the Boston Celtics. Boston has the combination of good young players (Jaylen Brown, for example) and picks (Boston could have four first rounders in 2019) that interests the Spurs more than Brandon Ingram an anything the Lakers can push into the pot.

Boston, however, is slow playing it. They are not all in yet, according to multiple reports. That starts with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

I had heard before Jayson Tatum is not available for a Leonard trade. Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald confirmed that and reports that Boston wants medical reports and to talk to Leonard before they get serious.

As noted in a recent Herald story, the Celts would need assurances that Leonard’s quadriceps injury is healed and that he would be willing to stay with the team beyond next year. Leonard can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season. He played in just nine games this season because of the quad problem, and questions about whether he could and should have played more strained his relationship with the Spurs…

It’s not believed the Celts are willing to move either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, and whether they’d put the 2019 Sacramento first round pick (protected only if it’s No. 1 overall) on the table likely is dependent on the sides getting serious enough to allow the C’s permission to speak with Leonard, gauge his interest in Boston and check his medical information.

Brown and that Kings’ pick is what the Spurs are reportedly most interested in. So if the young studs are off the table, what exactly is Boston looking to trade. Meet Kyrie Irving, reports Jake Fischer at Sports Illustrated.

San Antonio has informed teams its preferred target in any Leonard trade is the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, sources say. Teams have noted this is likely a negotiating tactic, and it’s widely believed in league circles Boston is more likely to propose a deal centered around Kyrie Irving and future picks. But based on previous behavior, the Celtics are unlikely to overpay for Leonard.

It’s hard to picture the Spurs — who are doing some serious rebuilding if/when they trade Leonard — taking on Kyrie Irving, who will be a free agent in 2019.

The Spurs have to be careful with the timing of their moves. On the one hand, they would be happy to drag this out for a while, see if they can get more teams involved, and if that makes life difficult for the Lakers then that’s a nice bonus. However, wait too long and have Boston pull out of the running altogether, and suddenly they lose leverage. If the Spurs can pressure the Lakers to going all in on this (likely with a third team to absorb Luol Deng‘s contract, hello Atlanta), that may get it done. It depends on the signals Boston sends.

There are so many moving parts, all of this could still go just about any direction.

Report: Pacers could sign Magic RFA Aaron Gordon to offer sheet

AP Photo/AJ Mast
By Dan FeldmanJun 28, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Thaddeus Young‘s player-option decision looms over the Pacers’ offseason, but I’m not sure how much it would change their plans.

If Young opts out, Indiana’s starting power forward would be an unrestricted free agent and the Pacers would have about $33 million in cap space. If Young opts in, Indiana’s starting power forward would be on the wrong side of 30 and on an expiring contract and the Pacers would still have about $20 million cap space (assuming Al Jefferson gets stretched either way).

In both scenarios, a long-term solution at power forward would be important.

Maybe that’s Magic restricted free agent Aaron Gordon, a long-rumored Indiana target.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Gordon (22) would fit nicely in a young core with Victor Oladipo (26) and Myles Turner (22). Veterans like Darren Collison, Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe even Young could help the team win now, and the future would get even brighter.

But Orlando will reportedly match any offer sheet the restricted Gordon signs.

Sometimes, teams say that just to scare off other suitors and get the player more cheaply. Sometimes, teams say that because they really mean it.

Remember, Magic president Jeff Weltman inherited Gordon from the previous regime. There are political considerations here. Weltman took over a stuck team and has mostly bided his time – delaying judgment of himself. The more he puts his fingerprints on the roster, the sooner Weltman will face consequences for its performance. If he lets Gordon walk, Weltman can insist he needs more time to build up the team.

But Gordon is a good young player who has shown plenty of promise. It’d be a shame to lose him.

What will the Magic actually do if Gordon signs a large offer sheet? Indiana might force them to decide.