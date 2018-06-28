Getty

PBT Mailbag: LeBron is definitely going to the Lakers, right?

By Dane CarbaughJun 28, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Free agency is almost upon us, and almost everyone thinks that it’s going to be sort of boring. It’s never good when the two biggest guys around the league — LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard — are talking about waiting each other out, but I’m not so sure it’s going to be all that bad. Meanwhile, Paul George is talking about staying put in Oklahoma City, which is great for Thunder fans when it comes to the win column but bad for Clay Bennett’s wallet.

The coolest thing that could have happened — LeBron going to Philly — is now a long shot, so I’m not sure what there is to look forward to. I guess if you’re a Lakers fan you are excited that you might finally get a big-time free agent. Then again, that realization has to come attached to the fact that one of the reasons LA never really got a bunch of free agents was explicitly because of Kobe Bryant.

The NBA has been wild during the offseason for the past few years, often surpassing the excitement of the regular season itself. That’s a good track record, so I’m not willing to rule out the idea that free agency this year could still be pretty fun. That’s even considering how boring the draft itself was.

Meanwhile, you all have questions about the team in your neck of the woods and who is going where, so let’s try to suss some of that out.

Let’s get to your questions.

John C

What is the Over/Under date on when LeBron informs the Cavs of his future plans?

There’s really not a rush for LeBron James to make a decision this summer. His opt-in date to take his current salary and thus be eligible to get traded to a team like the Houston Rockets is Friday June 29th. Outside of that, he doesn’t need to be hasty in his decision. The entire league is waiting around for him to make his choice, and there isn’t a lot of power on the other side of the table, whomever it may be.

So many NBA teams are capped out this season that the mid-level exception will become a powerful tool for teams that aren’t pressing their luck with the luxury tax. Meanwhile, only a few teams really have cap space and the enticing roster situation that LeBron wants. He knows who those teams are, and it really is about making that decision for him and his family.

It’s easy to say that LeBron has likely already chosen his destination, but the NBA season is such a cluster that it really did need to end for him to soundly decide from all of his options. No doubt LeBron has needed the time since the Finals ended to seriously choose between the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Obviously free agency starts on July 1st, but I think this year will play a bit slower than we are used to. I don’t think we see some 12:01 AM announcement that LeBron has verbally chosen LA. Then again, the biggest free agent decisions of the year also won’t necessarily impact the rest of the league. So many teams will be angling for some of those mid-level type of guys that LeBron’s decision (or where Kawhi Leonard goes) might not create as much as a sequential effect we’ve seen in years past.

The chatter has been that everyone is going to get to enjoy their July 4th festivities in peace, although as Kurt pointed out this week that has rarely been the case.

I am setting the over-under date at 12:01 AM July 5th. I’m not sure if that means we know that LeBron has actually verbally agreed to sign with a team (remember the moratorium is still in effect until July 6) or we just get reports that his decision has been made. I think either counts, and I don’t think he will jump the gun on informing the Cavaliers ahead of time either way.

Daniel V

Hello Dane, would it be tampering if I proposed a deal for a certain man from Akron in this weeks mailbag, and he responded with a counter in the next mailbag? Asking for a friend named Tragic.

This question really plays to my ego as it makes me seriously consider how many times Top 10 NBA stars read the words I write every week. I’ve been in the game long enough and know what kind of pageviews I’ve gathered over my career in sports journalism, and I think the numbers really play to my advantage. Plus, you have to understand how obvious it is that players read just about everything on social media and across websites like ours. They’re so bad at hiding that fact. Like, LeBron saying that he doesn’t pay attention to social media during the playoffs is complete nonsense. That guy knows every single new meme that’s come out over the last three months. He’s also definitely read my columns about, I don’t know, Evan Turner.

I think you’re in the clear as a fan per NBA rules. It’s not like the NCAA, where sending one tweet to a college football recruit will get you a three-year bowl ban. I think you are more than allowed to offer to any player you want to through this medium. Whether they would be allowed to respond via NBA rules is another question.

Plus, there is no way for us to verify whether an NBA player was actually the person responding. We would have to keep things anonymous, but that makes things hard to verify. If any agent wants to reach out to us here at Pro Basketball Talk, we of course have journalistic integrity and will protect our sources. Could I negotiate via proxy Will Barton’s new contract? It’s worth a shot. Get at me.

Josh B

Who does LA land?

Statistically? Nobody. Historically the Lakers have really struck out on guys who have been rumored to want to head to the City of Angels. That was mostly for one reason, that dudes didn’t want to play in Kobe Bryant’s shadow.

Now that Kobe has retired it does make the Lakers a more hospitable place to play basketball. I’m not sure I personally buy into the idea of needing to be in a market like Los Angeles unless you have very specific career aspirations. Even when it comes to LeBron, I don’t think living somewhere else would prevent him from being able to star and produce “Blue Chips 2: Slush Money” or whatever it is he wants to do. This is 2018, he can charter a private jet and fly to Los Angeles in a few hours if he wants to. Thanks to transportation and technology, distances state-to-state have shrunk greatly.

But if you are like Kawhi Leonard or Paul George and want to play close to home (allegedly) more power to you. Then again, “homeward bound” rumors also usually don’t pan out. The NBA is about money, and whoever offers the most usually scores the stars, at least within reason.

I don’t think there is a way for Leonard to end up in Los Angeles, especially if LeBron is waiting his turn. That’s just not something that the Spurs are going to do unless the offer is too good to pass up. George seems to be wavering, and he might stay in Oklahoma City. So I will say the answer is LeBron, just because there aren’t that many teams who can actually sign him outright and his time in Cleveland seems to be over.

Man, LeBron on the Lakers is going to be so wack.

Vince Q

Say the Sixers dont land any big names, who’s a good mid tier fit?

I think it depends on what you consider a big name.

The Sixers have tons of cap space to burn, but if they don’t get LeBron it’s not as though there are many guys out there on the market. Remeber, next summer is the big leagues. Players like Paul George aren’t out there in spades, and even then PG himself appears ready to perhaps go back to OKC.

Honestly, the thing that seems to make sense the most for Philadelphia with their cap space, specifically with regard to a mid-tier or impactful type of talent, is to re-sign JJ Redick. That team needs shooting, and he was valuable for them last year not only as a veteran presence and 3-point specialist, but as a dribbler as well.

Brett Brown put Redick in a situation last year to dribble more than he did in prior seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, and I think he was good at making decisions for them off the dribble and opening up the shooting lanes for others.

Not to be a Debbie Downer, but I also think Philly needs to bolster their frontline a little bit just as an injury buffer for Joel Embiid. It’s been suggested that the Sixers could go after guys like Brook Lopez, but the talent pool at center is deep this summer in the NBA and extends all the way down to guys like Kyle O'Quinn. It’s hard to predict what Philadelphia will do given they don’t have a general manager at this time, but they will need to be measured this offseason if they swing-and-miss on big names, if only so they don’t have a domino effect after the firing of Bryan Colangelo.

Jason

What incentive do the Clippers have to deal DeAndre Jordan and what would they want from Mavericks?

The only real incentive to move Jordan for the Clippers is to clear cap space and make way for the tank. Helping a Western Conference foe is never the goal of a rival. Likewise, it’s not as though Dallas has much to send back in return.

Zach Lowe said on his podcast this week that he thought it made the most sense for them to simply accept a trade exception, and I tend to agree with that sentiment. Some teams will be willing trade partners, taking on bad contracts in exchange for draft picks as they try to actively be bad for the next few years. With Doc Rivers, I’m not sure the Clippers are in that same mode. They would rather open up cap space and try to make way for the fabled summer of 2019, when more teams will have money and lots of big name free agents will be on the market. If a deal gets done between the Clippers and the Mavericks, that will be the impetus behind it.

Nick S

Portland: What the hell are we doing?

Portland is doing the same thing they always do: Play it smarter than everybody in the room while publicly acting as though the real world limitations on the team aren’t hampering them.

Neil Olshey said that it wasn’t their job to play things safe, which looks sort of hilarious given Portland whiffed on their main goal during the 2018 NBA Draft. The Blazers wanted to bring in a veteran player on the wing with their draft selection and whatever other assets they could dangle via trade. They weren’t able to get that done, and ended up having to select Anfernee Simons with the 24th overall pick. He’s a long-term plan to replace Shabazz Napier, or perhaps bolster their guard rotation if the unthinkable happens and they have to trade one of Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum.

The reality is that there’s not much to be done. Olshey hamstrung Portland with a series of bad contracts in 2016, largely led by Evan Turner. Now that the rest of the league has also had their cap space locked up by poor deals, the big wait is for 2019. The Blazers are in the same boat as everyone else, and they will need to wait to make drastic moves until other teams have cap space open up or until their own bad contracts run out.

Meanwhile, the best case scenario for the Blazers is largely one that we all have heard before. Moe Harkless needs to play up to his potential, perhaps the biggest swing for Portland outside of the re-signing of Ed Davis. Harkless, when he is in a good mental place, plays above his $10 million-a-year contract. When he is down in the dumps, he’s welded to the bench and not worth the roster spot.

There is a small nugget for Blazers fans here though. Jusuf Nurkic turned down a giant contract at the end of last year, a blessing in disguise given how he played over the course of this season. It’s possible his agent will help Nurkic negotiate a short-term contract this offseason with Portland at a more palatable number moving forward. Much has been made about how that’s good news for Nurkic, who will get to try for another big contract before he’s 30. But a shorter Nurkic contract also gives Portland some flexibility moving forward. Paul Allen is going to pay the luxury tax if the team is good and contending, so Nurkic’s next big contract isn’t that scary for the Blazers. They just need to duck the repeater. Meanwhile, if Nurkic doesn’t realize his potential, Portland can bail. It’s win-win.

Free Agency Preview: Top 21 unrestricted free agents

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

These are the guys everybody is talking about.

The players on the top of this list can reshape a franchise and move them into contender status. Even farther down they are players who can play critical roles for teams next season, pushing them up the ladder in the NBA.

These are the players who are true, unrestricted free agents and can go to any team that can afford to pay them. Or, they can choose to stay right where they are and make a little more money.

Here is our list of the top 21 unrestricted free agents this summer, and it starts with an obvious choice:

1. LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers). The biggest domino on the board, until he makes a move a lot of other decisions by teams and players will be held up. There is a lot of buzz around the league that LeBron wants to come to Los Angeles, but he doesn’t want to come alone — can the Lakers convince the Spurs to make a trade with them for Kawhi Leonard? Will Paul George come to LA with LeBron? LeBron wants assurances before he pulls the trigger, but that puts the Lakers on a tight timeline, they have to figure it out before LeBron feels compelled to turn to other options (including possibly staying in Cleveland). Until we know what happens with LeBron, a lot of other dominos will not fall.

2. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors). He is technically a free agent so we have to list him here, but Durant is not going anywhere, he is all in on the Warriors. Him becoming a free agent only means is he’s not taking a big discount for the team again.

3. Paul George (Oklahoma City). In Oklahoma City, they are convinced he is staying. In Los Angeles, they are convinced he is coming. George says he hopes his decision will make the most people happy, but his call may hinge what LeBron does. There is a lot of buzz he could take a one-plus-one deal with the Thunder, keeping his future options open, but Los Angeles is still on the table (with Philadelphia trying to get a foot in the door).

4. Chris Paul (Houston Rockets). CP3 is expected to stay with the Rockets, it’s all but a lock. Does Houston want to give a 33-year-old a five-year contract? Not ideally, they’d like to trim a year off that, but they will pay the price to keep him in Houston to keep a contender together.

5. DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans). The Pelicans would like to keep him, a few teams including Dallas would like to steal him away. His decision comes down to this: how many guaranteed years will a team give Cousins coming off a torn Achilles? Will teams give him a second guaranteed year? A third if he meets minutes requirements in year two? Whoever offers the most security will land him. That’s probably the Pelicans, but after their playoff run without him they are more willing to move on if another team comes in over the top.

6. DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers). It is possible he will not be a free agent, instead opting-in to the last year of his contract with the Clippers ($24.1 million) and then trying to force a trade. Either way, he’s likely on the move, the Clippers trading for Marcin Gortat is a sign they expect Jordan to be in a different uniform next season. However he becomes available, Jordan may be the best defensive paint protector/rim running center in the league. He needs to be paired with a strong point guard/ball handler to be the most effective, but he could help a lot of teams.

7. J.J. Redick (Philadelphia 76ers). He’s not going to get the $23 million he got last season from the Sixers, but he’s going to draw interest because he’s the kind of shooter teams could use (42 percent from three last season), he’s a tireless worker on the offensive end, a solid team defender, and the kind of professional, veteran presence teams want in the locker room. Philly wants to keep him, but the Sixers are big game hunting and may not have the money to retain him.

8. Trevor Ariza (Houston Rockets). He was a key part of Houston’s run to the Western Conference Finals, but he plans to capitalize on that and meet with multiple teams. He can shoot the three, is a versatile and switchable defender, and plays a high IQ game. There are going to be several teams interested, but his camp has denied he’s looking for $50+ million that was reported.

9. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Los Angeles Lakers). While everyone was focused on the Lakers’ young stars, KCP was having a solid season — 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds a game, shooting 38.7 percent from three, and playing strong defense. He took a one-year, $17.8 million contract with the Lakers hoping to show his value and get paid more (like a max) on the back end. He may not find everything he wants in this tight free agent market, but he will get paid.

10. Will Barton (Denver Nuggets). One of the better sixth men in the NBA last season (he finished fourth in the voting), he averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. He’s not providing much of anything on defense, but the rest of his game provides real value. He reportedly turned down four-years, $42 million before last season from the Nuggets, he will want more than that after a strong season.

11. Tyreke Evans (Memphis Grizzlies). Memphis screwed up not trading him at the deadline, now they will lose him for nothing in free agency. One of the bounce-back players of the year (and possibly a Sixth Man candidate if he had stayed healthy, he played in just 52 games), Evans averaged 19.4 points per game and had a PER of 21.1 last season. He’s going to make a lot more than the $3.3 million the Grizzlies got him for last summer when his stock was down, the question is how many years will teams offer?

12. Thaddeus Young (Indiana Pacers). He has yet to decide if he will be a free agent, opting-out of the $13.7 million he is owed next season, although he is expected to. Defensively the Pacers leaned on Young, who is long and switchable doing a good job on the perimeter. He does the little things on the court. Offensively he can finish inside and works well in transition, but his shot is inconsistent. At age 30, another guy that may struggle to get a longer-term deal from teams, but one of them will step up to try to grab him.

13. Derrick Favors (Utah Jazz). One of the more interesting free agents in that he’s not a modern NBA big — he can’t really space the floor and he isn’t a high-flying rim protector — but he has value as a big man who can do a lot of things fairly well. He can shoot from the midrange, he plays within himself, and on defense he is well positioned and can use his length and size to bother shots in the paint. Will any team value him as much as the Jazz?

14. Avery Bradley (Los Angeles Clippers). He had a down season last campaign: He didn’t fit in the Detroit offense and struggled with turnovers, then his chance to redeem himself after being traded to the Clippers was cut short by injury. He was scoring points last season, but he wasn’t efficient. Some GM is going to look past this most recent campaign and remember that a year ago Bradley was considered one of the better two-way guards in the NBA. The Clippers want him back but other teams (including the Memphis) will make a run at him.

15. Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers). Nobody in the NBA has seen their stock fall — and lost more money — in the past year than Thomas. The Brinks truck is not backing up to his house. The combination of the hip injury/surgery that sidelined him for the first half of last season, and perceived attitude problems in Cleveland that helped lead to a trade, will have teams hesitant. That said, a year ago he was an All-NBA player, one team will take a chance he can find something close to that again. Would he accept a sixth man role?

16. Luc Mbah a Moute (Houston Rockets). He was a key part of the Rockets’ regular season defensive success — the team was 4.2 points per 100 possessions better on defense when he was on the court last season. He’s a switchable wing defender, plus he shot 36.4 percent from three. At age 31 he’s not getting a long deal, but the Rockets want to bring him back and other teams will try to steal him. Mbah a Moute will have options.

17. Rajon Rondo (New Orleans Pelicans). His play was okay during the regular season, but he picks it up in big games and the playoffs, and was an important part of the Pelicans’ late-season run. He can play with Jrue Holiday in a backcourt as needed. He still has flaws (his shot is at the top of that list) but he fits well with a playoff team looking for veteran backcourt help. He brings competitiveness and a high IQ game.

18. Dwight Howard (Charlotte Hornets/Brooklyn Nets). He’s not a free agent yet — he will get traded to Brooklyn on July 6, and the sides are already talking buyout. Most around the league expect Howard will be on the market this summer — but who is buying? He was solid for the Hornets last season averaging 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds a night, but he’s old school wanting touches in the post, his defense isn’t what it used to be, and he hasn’t been popular with teammates in a long time. In a limited role, he could help a team, if he accepts it.

19. Wayne Ellington (Miami Heat). Every team could use more shooting, and Ellington shot 39.2 percent from three last season — he’s going to have suitors. He’s one of the best knock-down shooters in the game. The challenge is he doesn’t bring much defense, rebounding, or anything else, but if a team is looking for a sniper Ellington can be their guy.

20. Brook Lopez (Los Angeles Lakers). While we don’t think of him as a modern NBA center, he has learned to shoot the three (34.5 percent) and took 41 percent of his shots from deep last season. Plus, he’s an efficient scorer around the basket, hits the boards hard, and uses his size and length to defend the paint. He’s got value, even if his role is somewhat limited, and there will be multiple teams with interest.

21. Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs). He’s not the same athlete he was before his torn Achilles, but he averaged 11.5 points a game last season for the Spurs, picked his spots and shots better on offense, and played some defense. He turned down an $8.8 million player option, not sure he gets more than that next season, but a team might commit to him for more than just one season. That team may be the Spurs, who would like him back.

Report: As expected, Paul George informs Thunder he will opt-out of last year of contract

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
5 Comments

Let the free agency frenzy begin.

Whatever Paul George decides to do this summer — stay in Oklahoma City or take his talents to Los Angeles — he was never going to opt into the final year of his existing contract. That would pay him $20.7 million for next season, opt-out and re-sign with the Thunder or Lakers (or Sixers or Rockets anyone else) and his new salary starts at $30.6 million. That’s a lot of cash to leave on the table.

So as expected, George has informed the Thunder he is opting out of the last year of his contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George has informed franchise officials that he will not be opting in for the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN.

George has an 11:59 PM ET Friday deadline to formally decline to opt in.

In Oklahoma City, the team is convinced he is coming back, and that is a real possibility. However, if he stays sources around the league expect he will not sign the five-year, $176 million max deal and will instead ink a shorter one-plus-one contract that gives him the ability to move on in a year or two if he so chooses. It gives George more control over his future.

In Los Angeles, the team believes George wants to come home (he grew up in Southern California). They have their pitch prepared for him (which was a smart leak by the team… if one thinks the Lakers would do such a thing). If George comes it is probably with LeBron James and/or Kawhi Leonard (with Leonard through a trade and the other two as free agents). The Lakers are working hard to make the Leonard trade happen fast, but the Spurs are not in that same rush and will need to be blown away by an offer. The Lakers need Leonard or George to commit to convince LeBron to come (although you can be sure LeBron and George, and their reps, are talking).

The Sixers and Rockets would like to get in the conversation, but they are long shots to get invited to the dance.

Report: Chasing Kawhi Leonard, Lakers engage Spurs yet again

By Dane CarbaughJun 27, 2018, 11:29 PM EDT
15 Comments

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly aren’t in a hurry to trade Kawhi Leonard. They especially don’t want to move him to the Los Angeles Lakers, a Western Conference rival who would then also likely be in line to land LeBron James in free agency.

Still, the Lakers continue to pester San Antonio about the former NBA Finals MVP.

It was reported that the Spurs had backed off of talks with Los Angeles recently, but now it appears that the Lakers are yet again trying to get into the ear of San Antonio GM RC Buford to pry Leonard away from the state of Texas.

According to ESPN, the Lakers have re-engaged the Spurs about a trade package centered around Leonard. There is some considerable urgency for LA, who need to try to get a deal done before Friday when LeBron can opt in or out of his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Via ESPN:

The Lakers are using the Paul George and Kyrie Irving trades as proportional models for a Leonard deal, but San Antonio understands that this trade, for intents and purposes, would mean Leonard and James coming to the Lakers, and will likely command a massive package of young players and draft picks for Leonard, a two-time first-team All-NBA and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Lakers are in no rush to sign the 25th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, Michigan forward Mo Wagner, to his rookie scale deal, which would allow the Lakers to include his draft rights into a trade package, league sources said. Wagner couldn’t be traded for 30 days once he signs his rookie deal.

The Lakers are pursuing an additional first-round pick on the trade market too, offering to incur a salary dump of contracts to get a pick, league sources said.

Time is not on the side of Los Angeles, and this is a smart tactic from the San Antonio front office. Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson are not as experienced in these type of deals as Buford and his staff, and this is a clever way to drive up the price on Leonard, who deflated his own trade value after reports he wanted to leave the Spurs leaked.

It will be hard for the Lakers to get a deal done in a one-on-one swap. What makes more sense is for the Lakers and Spurs to bring in a third team looking to take on bad salary in exchange for picks to help facilitate.

Assessing Leonard’s value at this point is fairly difficult, but no doubt San Antonio is doing all they can to make sure they are well-compensated for his services. The consequences of getting a deal done around Leonard are so vast that it seems to make sense that the Lakers would get something done. Whether or not they bet the farm and go in too deep, with nothing to surround Leonard and perhaps LeBron with, is a whole other can of beans.

Free agency starts on Sunday, and the moratorium ends on July 6th.

Report: Spurs don’t feel pressure to move Kawhi Leonard, could slow play league

By Dane CarbaughJun 27, 2018, 9:42 PM EDT
11 Comments

It seems like the Kawhi Leonard saga with the San Antonio Spurs is nearly over. After an entire season of waiting to see what the real story was between the two sides, it now seems clear that at some point there will be a break between the team and the star wing.

We just don’t know when that will be.

LeBron James is apparently waiting to see what Leonard does before making his own free agency decision this summer. He has the ability to slow play the league, but so too do the Spurs. San Antonio reportedly does not want to trade Leonard within the Western Conference, and according to a new report from Chris Mannix, the Spurs will not be rushed into making a decision.

Via Twitter:

Leonard’s trade request is now publicly known, it has sort of hamstrung the Spurs in terms of trade value. Still, that apparently isn’t stopping RC Buford and Gregg Popovich as they trie to handle their team moving forward without Leonard.

Leonard has a desire to play in Los Angeles, and that doesn’t seem to be something the Spurs are willing to budge on. It’s a classic game of chicken, and there is no doubt the Spurs will likely have to settle for a bit less than they value Leonard at. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean San Antonio have to acquiesce to Leonard’s desires.

San Antonio is a pillar franchise in the NBA, and with the ownership and management they have there is no real concern that they will be able to right the ship in the long term post-Kawhi.

Leonard also doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so he has no real say in where he can go. That’s the Spurs’ big chip, and it’s possible that San Antonio can figure out a way to extract some top picks from Eastern Conference teams as part of a two-way or three-way deal. Both sides are still playing their cards close to the chest, but things are coming to a head as we approach free agency.