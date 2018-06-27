AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Travis Schlenk: Stephen Curry still tried to avoid Warriors while they were on the clock in 2009 draft

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Jaren Jackson Jr. tried to dissuade Memphis from picking him for much of the pre-draft process. But as it became clear the Grizzlies would select him No. 4 – which they ultimately did – Jackson got on board.

That’s usually how this goes. Some prospects make a lot of noise, but once their draft position comes into focus, they commit to their new team.

But Stephen Curry – whom the Warriors drafted No. 7 in 2009 – didn’t give up on his dream of going to the Knicks at No. 8 until it was officially dead.

Former Golden State executive and current Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on KNBR 680, and transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“We were getting ready to make the (pick) and Steph’s reps really wanted him to go to New York, who was right behind us at eight. And I remember getting a text from somebody in his agency saying, ‘Please don’t take Steph.’

“And I just texted back to him, I said ‘Sorry, that’s who we’re taking.’

That obviously turned out amazingly well for Curry and the Warriors. As hard as he pushed to join the Knicks, Curry got over his draft-night disappointment and built himself into a superstar who led Golden State to three titles.

This should as a lesson to teams – looking at you, Kings – that overly worry about what prospects think of them. Draft the best player available, and it’ll probably work out.

NBA teams to host Australian NBL teams for exhibition games

Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Six NBA teams will host teams from Australia’s National Basketball League for 2018-19 preseason exhibition games.

The NBA and NBL announced the plans Tuesday for five Australian teams to visit the U.S. for games from Sept. 28-Oct. 5. It’s the second straight year the Australian league will send teams for games.

The Philadelphia 76ers, with Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons of Australia and coached by former Australian national team coach Brett Brown, will host the Melbourne United on Sept. 28.

The Utah Jazz, featuring Australians Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, will host two of the games.

The other games:

-Utah hosts the Perth Wildcats on Sept. 29.

-The Los Angeles Clippers play former NBA player Andrew Bogut and the Sydney Kings on Sept. 30 in Honolulu.

-The Phoenix Suns host the New Zealand Breakers on Oct. 3.

-Denver welcomes Perth on Oct. 5.

-Toronto meets Melbourne at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 5.

-Utah hosts the Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 5.

Report: If DeAndre Jordan opts in, he and Clippers would work together to find trade before deadline

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 11:55 PM EDT
Even after they kept him past the trade deadline, DeAndre Jordan‘s future with the Clippers still looked perilous.

That won’t change by him exercising his $24,119,025 player option, either.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Even if Jordan opts in to the deal, the Clippers and Jordan would work together to find a trade out of Los Angeles, preferably well before the February trade deadline.

Jordan is reportedly trying to have his cake and eat it too, attempting to coordinate an opt-in-and-trade. At this point, that’d be ideal for all parties. The Clippers – who’ve already moved on from Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick – want to start a new chapter, and they already traded for a replacement in Marcin Gortat. Jordan would get his money. And the other team, by virtue of participating in the deal, would get a good center it wants.

But finding a satisfactory trade between the Clippers and a Jordan-approved team won’t be simple.

Without an opt-in-and-trade set, Jordan opting in wouldn’t mean the Clippers automatically trade him. They might not find desirable return for the soon-to-turn-30 center with a high salary and only one season until unrestricted free agency. Merely the Clippers and Jordan agreeing a trade is generally in both their best interests doesn’t mean another team cooperates.

If an opt-in-and-trade can’t be reached by Friday’s deadline, I’d advise Jordan just to opt in. This is probably his last chance to earn such a high salary. Maybe he still gets traded, though he wouldn’t hold nearly as much say in the destination. Even if he spends the whole season in L.A., how bad could it be?

But if Jordan truly wants to pick his next team and no opt-in-and-trade is struck, opting out is the only way to ensure it.

Report: Pistons hiring Malik Rose from Hawks as assistant general manager

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
It is becoming even more clear, one way or another, advisor to the owner Ed Stefanski will run the Pistons’ front office.

They hired a coach (Dwane Casey) before tabbing someone as president or general manager. Now, they’re even hiring an assistant general manager before giving someone the top title.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Rose – who played for the Hornets, Spurs, Knicks and Thunder in a 13-year career – is well-liked by most who know him. He could help the front office connect with Detroit’s players and continue to develop as an executive.

Expect the Pistons to hire a couple more assistant general managers… and formalize Stefanski’s place atop the front office.

Report: Celtics expected to re-sign Aron Baynes

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
Aron Baynes got dunked on a lot last season.

He also gave the Celtics a solid starting center, allowing Al Horford to spend time at power forward.

Baynes will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. What’s next for him?

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

according to multiple league sources, Baynes is expected to return to Boston next season.

The Celtics can give Baynes a starting salary of $5,193,600 through his Non-Bird Rights (a form of Bird Rights). Anything higher would require dipping into the mid-level exception, and Boston might not be able to stick under the hard cap triggered by using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Non-Bird Exception ought to be enough, though. It’ll be a tight market, especially for centers.

First-round pick Robert Williams gives the Celtics a higher-upside option. Daniel Theis is also younger.

But Baynes, 31, is best-positioned to help win-now-and-later Boston in the present. He’s too big and slow for every matchup, but that’s when Horford shifts to center.