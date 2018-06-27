AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Rumor: LeBron James Jr. likely to attend Los Angeles-area school

After Gary Payton said LeBron James Jr. committed to a Los Angeles-area private school, a Sierra Canyon official denied it.

But the rumor just won’t die.

TMZ:

LeBron James’ 13-year-old superstar son is very “likely” to enroll at Sierra Canyon School in L.A. … but our sources say “it’s not a done deal.”

That would point strongly to LeBron signing with the Lakers, though…

1. It seems quite possible Sierra Canyon is merely the plan if LeBron signs with the Lakers.

2. I wouldn’t completely rule out LeBron signing with the Rockets and – considering what he thinks of Houston – his family living year-round in Los Angeles.

Overall, though hardly conclusive, this is yet another indicator LeBron will pick the Lakers.

Jeremy Lin. Isaiah Thomas. Chandler Parsons.

All good players, albeit with flaws, but ones teams saw as potentially part of the long-term future for their teams. However, when they came up as a restricted free agent another team valued them more, came in with a big offer, and the team where they had been playing chose not to match it. That’s how Dallas snatched Parsons away from the Houston, while Houston did the same thing to get Lin from New York. Kings fans loved second-round pick Isaiah Thomas but team management wasn’t willing to pay to keep him.

This is what restricted free agency is: First round picks with enough flaws they and the team couldn’t reach a deal on an extension, or a second round pick or undrafted player who had a team option on the end of their contract.

The team that has the player’s rights can keep him — they have the right to match any offer. That’s why it’s restricted. Just sometimes they do not.

Who are the guys at the top of the restricted free agency food chain? Here’s our list. (Note, come back tomorrow for our list of the top unrestricted free agents, such as LeBron James and Chris Paul.)

1. Clint Capela (Houston Rockets). Rockets Grand Poobah Daryl Morey has made it clear he will match any offer and bring Capela back — as he should. Capela averaged 13.9 points, and 10.8 rebounds a game (with a 24.5 PER), plus was a crucial part of the Rockets starting lineup and switching defense (because he can handle himself on the perimeter fairly well, plus protect the rim). The Rockets were 4 points per 100 better with him on the floor, and he was a big part of their playoff run. He’s going to get near a max salary and while there are certainly other teams that would like him (he’d be a perfect fit in Dallas) the Rockets will match anything and keep him in-house.

2. Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic). There are times Gordon looks like a sure-fire franchise cornerstone player (usually the first half of the season), the prototype modern NBA four. Then there are times he looks pedestrian. Last season before the All-Star Game, Gordon averaged 18.4 points per game, hitting 34.6 percent from three and with a true shooting percentage of 54.7 (above the league average). Then after the All-Star break he had his problem with his shot, scoring 16 a night, hitting 31.6 percent from three and a 49.3 true shooting percentage. He can defend the three but performs offensively better as a four. Talking to teams around the league, they expect the Magic will match any offer, but another team who believes in the high-flying Gordon may try to poach him with a max deal (it would probably take that to get Orlando to balk, and the new management team may well match that anyway).

3. Julius Randle (Los Angeles Lakers). The Lakers like Julius Randle and how he’s developed into a bull of a player — he’s strong, attacks the basket, and can be the definition of “bully ball” as he pushes his way to the rim. Randle averaged 16.1 points and 8 rebounds a game last season, with an efficient PER of 19.9. He’s also a guy a number of teams are eyeing because they think he can be gotten — if the Lakers spend their cap space on two max free agents (which is the goal, landing both LeBron and Paul George) then they will not have the money to match an offer to Randle. Dallas has been linked to him, but they are looking at bigger name targets and may only come around on Randle if they strike out there; however, other teams could come in quicker with a Randle offer to try to force the Lakers’ hand (Indiana?).

4. Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics). The definition of the kind of player with flaws who ends up on the restricted free agency list: Smart is one of the better defensive two guards in the NBA, he can cover point guards and wings with anybody. He can switch, he plays with a high motor and gets loose balls, he can get steals. But on the other end of the court, you can help off him and not guard him on the perimeter, daring him to shoot. Boston values him in the $12-$14 million a year range, he thinks he deserves more than that. If another team agrees with him and comes in with a big offer in the higher teens, it will be interesting to see if Danny Ainge lets a key emotional part of his young team walk.

5. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors). He just came in third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting because he was the face and emotional leader of the best bench unit in the NBA last season. VanVleet has said he wants to return to Toronto, and Raptors head man Masai Ujiri has called keeping him one of the team’s highest priorities. The question is at what price? Likely at least $10 million a year, maybe a couple million more than that. If another team comes in hot and goes higher than that the Raptors may have to rethink their position, but that’s not likely. It’s hard to picture a deal not getting done.

6. Jabari Parker (Milwaukee Bucks). Is there a team out there willing to gamble that Parker can get back to his old form? He’s an incredibly versatile scorer, but he has had two ACL surgeries now, and when Parker came back last season he was solid to good, but not the 20-point-a-game guy he had been before. That scoring made up for his poor defense in the past. The Parker/Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing is not the frontline cornerstone of the future in Milwaukee, but they would like to keep him. A number of teams, including Sacramento, have been linked to him, but to get him away from the Bucks a team is going to have to come in with a big offer. That money may not be out there for Parker right now.

7. Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls). He’s got a world of potential, but his game is based on athleticism and he is coming off an ACL surgery, then had to be shut down last season with knee tendonitis. If he can get back to his old form and improve his defense, LaVine would be one of the better young two-guards in the league, a guy Chicago wanted in the Jimmy Butler trade. But will he? The injury and questions may keep teams from coming in with the max or near-max offer it would likely take to poach him away from Chicago, but as teams strike out on other options it’s something to watch. Most likely LaVine and the Bulls find some middle ground and get a deal done.

8. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers). For a couple of seasons now, he has been the inside to the Damian Lillard/C.J. McCollum outside in Portland, and last season he averaged 14.3 points, and 9 rebounds a game with a very efficient 19.2 PER. However, he’s not consistent, and with the growing emergence of Zach Collins the Trail Blazers may want to consider what they are willing to spend on Nurkic. That said, there are rumors around the league that Portland and Nurkic have a handshake deal in place already, it just can’t be signed until July 6. Maybe. But if a team was looking for a solid big man they could potentially steal with a healthy contract, Nurkic could suddenly find himself with options.

9. Kyle Anderson (San Antonio Spurs). “Slo-mo” is a crafty pick-and-roll ball handler and a long, switchable defender, he’s got an unorthodox game that fits well with what the Spurs will do, but would it work as well with another team? He averaged 8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this past season. Where he fits in with the Spurs ties into the bigger questions about the Spurs direction and what happens with Kawhi Leonard, but in a tight financial market is there another team that has the resources to come in hard and get Anderson? The two sides likely will work out a deal to keep him a Spur, but it’s something to watch.

10. Rodney Hood (Cleveland Cavaliers). No player has cost himself as much money in the past year as Hood. He went into last season as the expected go-to scorer of the Utah Jazz, and by the end of the season couldn’t get off the bench in Cleveland. Throw in some malcontent moments in the locker room, and teams will be hesitant. That said, 6’8” players who can score and defend are limited, so there will be interest (New Orleans is one rumor), and while the Cavaliers may want to keep him they will be focused on the LeBron situation to start free agency, and that outcome will dictate their moves after. A team may be able to slide in their and get Hood away from them.

NEW YORK (AP) — Six NBA teams will host teams from Australia’s National Basketball League for 2018-19 preseason exhibition games.

The NBA and NBL announced the plans Tuesday for five Australian teams to visit the U.S. for games from Sept. 28-Oct. 5. It’s the second straight year the Australian league will send teams for games.

The Philadelphia 76ers, with Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons of Australia and coached by former Australian national team coach Brett Brown, will host the Melbourne United on Sept. 28.

The Utah Jazz, featuring Australians Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, will host two of the games.

The other games:

-Utah hosts the Perth Wildcats on Sept. 29.

-The Los Angeles Clippers play former NBA player Andrew Bogut and the Sydney Kings on Sept. 30 in Honolulu.

-The Phoenix Suns host the New Zealand Breakers on Oct. 3.

-Denver welcomes Perth on Oct. 5.

-Toronto meets Melbourne at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 5.

-Utah hosts the Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 5.

Jaren Jackson Jr. tried to dissuade Memphis from picking him for much of the pre-draft process. But as it became clear the Grizzlies would select him No. 4 – which they ultimately did – Jackson got on board.

That’s usually how this goes. Some prospects make a lot of noise, but once their draft position comes into focus, they commit to their new team.

But Stephen Curry – whom the Warriors drafted No. 7 in 2009 – didn’t give up on his dream of going to the Knicks at No. 8 until it was officially dead.

Former Golden State executive and current Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on KNBR 680, and transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“We were getting ready to make the (pick) and Steph’s reps really wanted him to go to New York, who was right behind us at eight. And I remember getting a text from somebody in his agency saying, ‘Please don’t take Steph.’

“And I just texted back to him, I said ‘Sorry, that’s who we’re taking.’

That obviously turned out amazingly well for Curry and the Warriors. As hard as he pushed to join the Knicks, Curry got over his draft-night disappointment and built himself into a superstar who led Golden State to three titles.

This should serve as a lesson to teams – looking at you, Kings – that overly worry about what prospects think of them. Draft the best player available, and it’ll probably work out.

Even after they kept him past the trade deadline, DeAndre Jordan‘s future with the Clippers still looked perilous.

That won’t change by him exercising his $24,119,025 player option, either.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Even if Jordan opts in to the deal, the Clippers and Jordan would work together to find a trade out of Los Angeles, preferably well before the February trade deadline.

Jordan is reportedly trying to have his cake and eat it too, attempting to coordinate an opt-in-and-trade. At this point, that’d be ideal for all parties. The Clippers – who’ve already moved on from Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick – want to start a new chapter, and they already traded for a replacement in Marcin Gortat. Jordan would get his money. And the other team, by virtue of participating in the deal, would get a good center it wants.

But finding a satisfactory trade between the Clippers and a Jordan-approved team won’t be simple.

Without an opt-in-and-trade set, Jordan opting in wouldn’t mean the Clippers automatically trade him. They might not find desirable return for the soon-to-turn-30 center with a high salary and only one season until unrestricted free agency. Merely the Clippers and Jordan agreeing a trade is generally in both their best interests doesn’t mean another team cooperates.

If an opt-in-and-trade can’t be reached by Friday’s deadline, I’d advise Jordan just to opt in. This is probably his last chance to earn such a high salary. Maybe he still gets traded, though he wouldn’t hold nearly as much say in the destination. Even if he spends the whole season in L.A., how bad could it be?

But if Jordan truly wants to pick his next team and no opt-in-and-trade is struck, opting out is the only way to ensure it.