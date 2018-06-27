Getty

Report: Spurs don’t feel pressure to move Kawhi Leonard, could slow play league

By Dane CarbaughJun 27, 2018, 9:42 PM EDT
It seems like the Kawhi Leonard saga with the San Antonio Spurs is nearly over. After an entire season of waiting to see what the real story was between the two sides, it now seems clear that at some point there will be a break between the team and the star wing.

We just don’t know when that will be.

LeBron James is apparently waiting to see what Leonard does before making his own free agency decision this summer. He has the ability to slow play the league, but so too do the Spurs. San Antonio reportedly does not want to trade Leonard within the Western Conference, and according to a new report from Chris Mannix, the Spurs will not be rushed into making a decision.

Leonard’s trade request is now publicly known, it has sort of hamstrung the Spurs in terms of trade value. Still, that apparently isn’t stopping RC Buford and Gregg Popovich as they trie to handle their team moving forward without Leonard.

Leonard has a desire to play in Los Angeles, and that doesn’t seem to be something the Spurs are willing to budge on. It’s a classic game of chicken, and there is no doubt the Spurs will likely have to settle for a bit less than they value Leonard at. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean San Antonio have to acquiesce to Leonard’s desires.

San Antonio is a pillar franchise in the NBA, and with the ownership and management they have there is no real concern that they will be able to right the ship in the long term post-Kawhi.

Leonard also doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so he has no real say in where he can go. That’s the Spurs’ big chip, and it’s possible that San Antonio can figure out a way to extract some top picks from Eastern Conference teams as part of a two-way or three-way deal. Both sides are still playing their cards close to the chest, but things are coming to a head as we approach free agency.

Report: Memphis Grizzlies to target Avery Bradley in free agency

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Will GMs be willing to write off Avery Bradley‘s rough 2017-18 season? He entered the season with the reputation as one of the better two-way two guards in the NBA, but he battled turnovers and didn’t really fit in Detroit last season (when nothing seemed to fit for that team), then his time with the Clippers was cut short by injury. Bottom line, he had a PER of 9.6 and just was not the guy we remembered from Boston.

That down year is going to cost him millions, but he’s just 27 years old and there will be teams lined up to roll the dice on him. Put Memphis on this list, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Thinking out loud: If I were Bradley’s agent, this is a leak I would put out there. The Grizzlies can offer up to $8.6 million with the mid-level exception to get him, an agent would love to get multiple teams in that process and maybe find one with some cap space willing to go a little higher. That said, that mid-level range is likely where Bradley lands after last season.

The Clippers likely will try to bring Bradley back.

The Grizzlies could use Bradley, especially if they want to push for the playoffs and 50 wins as their owner declared. Bradley at the two with Mike Conley at the point would be a strong defensive backcourt that can also shoot and get some buckets. It was expected the Grizzlies might use part of their mid-level exception to sign second-round pick Jevon Carter to a three-year deal (with team options), but that will depend on the market.

Big3 to permit use of cannabidiol (CBD) for pain management, recovery

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
The NBA — like other professional sports leagues — has a lot of players taking various (and, at times, extensive) pain medications to handle the rigors of playing in the sport (the human body was not meant to run multiple marathons on a hardwood surface every year, as regular rotation NBA players do over the course of a season). Those pain medications come with their own concerns and side effects that are a concern to players and medical staffs.

The Big3 Wednesday became the first league to allow the use of cannabidiol — better known as CBD — pain management and recovery.

“The BIG3 is uniquely positioned in professional sports as a player-powered league that looks at our players as partners not property,” BIG3 Co-Founder Jeff Kwatinetz said in a statement. “As a testament to our relationship with our players, we listened to their feedback on CBD, as well as feedback from professionals in the regulatory and CBD industry, and decided to take this major step to support their health.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) has removed CBD from its list of banned substances.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found in cannabis (meaning both hemp and, as your grandmother would call it, marijuana). However, CBD has exceedingly little to no THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana (what gets you stoned and gives you a craving for Doritos). Put simply, CBD will not get you high. Backers of CBD say it helps from inflammation, pain, anxiety, and other issues or conditions.

One of those backers is Al Harrington, the former NBA player who is now in the Big3 and has his own CBC business.

The NBA and other professional sports leagues should follow suit (they, however, will be much more cautious). The pain and anti-inflammatory medications that NBA players use take their own toll on the body, a steep one over time. CBD is natural and, if it helps, would be better for the players’ bodies over the long haul than prescribed painkillers.

Is CBD legal? Well, that is complex. Backers say CBD derived from hemp is legal in all 50 state. In 46 states it can be prescribed by a doctor, although enforcement of that can be spotty. CBD derived from marijuana (it can be isolated from THC) is only legal in states where marijuana use is legalized. The federal government — stuck in the 1950s in so, so many ways — says all of it is illegal, and with the Attorney General stuck in the old-school thinking that marijuana is a gateway drug who knows how and when that will shift. But it will. The old guard is on its way out on these issues.

 

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s contract extended to 2024

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
Everyone answers to someone.

In the case of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, that is the owners of the 30 NBA teams. Silver has a lot of power, he can influence and persuade owners, but at the end of the day he works for them and at their pleasure.

Right now, they’re happy — Silver’s contract was just extended through the 2023-24 season, it was announced out of the NBA Board of Governor’s meeting this week.

Silver has worked for the league since 1992, at first as legal counsel and eventually working his way up to deputy commissioner under David Stern. Silver became commissioner when Stern stepped down in February of 2014.

Silver has gotten mostly positive reviews. Since he got the big chair, the NBA has agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the players’ union in a process that was less acrimonious than in previous efforts (and avoided a lockout). Under Silver, the NBA also negotiated a massive new television deal that has boosted revenues for players and teams. He has the league both growing globally and being seen as active and progressive on social issues in the United States.

The owners know when they a good thing and locked Silver up with a new deal.

Paul George on free agency: ‘I hope I make the majority of the people happy’

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
7 Comments

Paul George has expressed affection for Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.

But he can sign with only one team this summer.

George, via ESPN:

Being a free agent is overwhelming. It’s a lot of things that go into it. Trying to find the right fit. What’s the best place for me to raise my kids? A lot is playing into this, so it’s a bit overwhelming.

I hope I make the majority of the people happy. But, ultimately, it’s my decision, and I want to be the happiest I can be with that decision. And I’m excited. I’m excited to go through this journey.

Even Kevin Durantthe ultimate people pleaser – went into his 2016 free agency stating a need to be selfish and separate himself from Russell Westbrook while considering options. (Durant didn’t fully abide by that, but at least he set a tone.)

There are 30 teams in the NBA. About 29 of them won’t be happy with George after this summer. Even if he picks the Lakers and their large fan base, the math is working against him.

If George reconciles that, maybe he won’t find free agency so stressful.