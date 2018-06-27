Report: Mavericks withdraw Doug McDermott’s qualifying offer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mavericks extended qualifying offers to Doug McDermott, Yogi Ferrell and Salah Mejri.

Would any of those players accept the – not so fast, Doug.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

In a quick turnaround, the Mavericks have withdrawn their qualifying offer to Doug McDermott, league sources say. They still have interest in retaining him, but this makes it easier to clear his ~$10M cap hold. Also makes him an unrestricted free agent, broadening his market. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 27, 2018

The Mavericks obviously feared McDermott accepting his $4,333,932 qualifying offer and eating into their cap space. I wonder whether they’ll also pull Ferrell’s $2,919,204 qualifying offer before he accepts it.

If they decline Dirk Nowitzki‘s $5 million team option,* waive all their unguaranteed players and renounce all their free agents, the Mavericks would open about $30 million in cap space. That’d go a long way in this market.

*Surely re-signing him with the room exception or to a minimum salary.

Dallas has been linked to DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Julius Randle. Obviously, center is a priority.

The Mavericks draft-night trade for Luka Doncic expedited their timeline. Doncic was the best current player in the draft, and Dallas relinquished its top-five-protected 2019 first-rounder to the Hawks. The Mavericks are better positioned and more incentivized to win next season.

McDermott is a good 3-point shooter, but also a defensive liability without much of an all-around game. He’s fine, and Dallas might still re-sign him.

But he’s not good enough to sacrifice flexibility on when the Mavericks can aim much higher.