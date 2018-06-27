AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Report: Cavaliers trying to clear cap space to be aggressive in free agency

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
The Lakers are trying to pry Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs in order to attract LeBron James and maybe Paul George.

The Cavaliers are…

Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

The Cavaliers have been working on several trade and salary-cap clearing possibilities to be aggressive in free agency

Even if they decline Kendrick Perkins‘ team option, waive unguaranteed Okaro White, renounce all their free agents besides LeBron and somehow dump George Hill, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith without taking any salary in return… the Cavs would still have just the mid-level exception to spend.

Cleveland clearing significant cap space to appeal to LeBron is fantasy. Hopefully for their sake, the Cavaliers’ front office has other ideas. I’d like to give them the benefit of the doubt and believe this report misconstrues their intentions.

Though free agency is a pipe dream, Cleveland can can upgrade it roster via trade. The two Cavs with most trade value are Kevin Love and Collin Sexton. But Cleveland reportedly plans not to trade Love, and LeBron’s camp reportedly likes Sexton.

If LeBron returns to Cleveland, it won’t be because of his supporting cast. It’s far more likely to be a reason he leaves. Again.

Report: Mavericks withdraw Doug McDermott’s qualifying offer

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
The Mavericks extended qualifying offers to Doug McDermott, Yogi Ferrell and Salah Mejri.

Would any of those players accept the – not so fast, Doug.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Mavericks obviously feared McDermott accepting his $4,333,932 qualifying offer and eating into their cap space. I wonder whether they’ll also pull Ferrell’s $2,919,204 qualifying offer before he accepts it.

If they decline Dirk Nowitzki‘s $5 million team option,* waive all their unguaranteed players and renounce all their free agents, the Mavericks would open about $30 million in cap space. That’d go a long way in this market.

*Surely re-signing him with the room exception or to a minimum salary.

Dallas has been linked to DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Julius Randle. Obviously, center is a priority.

The Mavericks draft-night trade for Luka Doncic expedited their timeline. Doncic was the best current player in the draft, and Dallas relinquished its top-five-protected 2019 first-rounder to the Hawks. The Mavericks are better positioned and more incentivized to win next season.

McDermott is a good 3-point shooter, but also a defensive liability without much of an all-around game. He’s fine, and Dallas might still re-sign him.

But he’s not good enough to sacrifice flexibility on when the Mavericks can aim much higher.

Report: Spurs promote Becky Hammon to on-bench assistant coach

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
The simplest knock on Becky Hammon’s head-coaching candidacy: The Spurs rated her at least fourth in the hierarchy of their assistant coaches. Ettore Messina, James Borrego and Ime Udoka sat on the bench, a more prestigious position. Hammon was relegated to behind the bench.

But, with Borrego leaving to become the Hornets’ head coach, Hammon will fill that hole on her résumé.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted. Hammon fills the position vacated by James Borrego

Hammon is on the right track. By all accounts, she performs well in her job. Now, she’s getting more responsibility. Succeed in that position, and she’ll get even more head-coaching looks.

She’s a pioneer as woman coaching in the NBA, and because of that, her career gets more attention. That sometimes includes calls for teams to hire her as a head coach.

Maybe she’s a prodigy and ready despite her relatively limited experience.

More likely, she’ll need time in her new position to become adequately prepared to succeed as a head coach.

Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘adamant’ he wants to leave Spurs before season

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard put out word a couple weeks ago he wants to leave the Spurs, ideally for the Lakers. His camp even used words like betrayal.

But since Leonard and San Antonio president-coach Gregg Popovich met in San Diego last week, we haven’t heard much.

There was a rumor Leonard told Popovich directly he wanted out. Otherwise, the Spurs have shown no urgency to move Leonard. The draft came and went without a deal or even talk of anything getting close. San Antonio general manager R.C. Buford said the Spurs’ preference was to keep Leonard.

Are both sides working toward repairing their relationship? Could they at least start the season together?

Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Leonard has been adamant that he doesn’t want to step into the San Antonio locker room again, and the Spurs have been adamant that they won’t be forced into a trade, or a timetable, prior to the February trading deadline, league sources said.

Obviously, something must give.

The Lakers – with an eye toward LeBron James and maybe even Paul George – are trying to pry Leonard from San Antonio. Other teams are definitely interested.

But the Spurs, who’ve never faced a crisis like this, aren’t rushing.

Would Leonard threaten to sit out to get what he wants? San Antonio essentially accused him of doing that last year. Leonard insisted he was legitimately injured (and misdiagnosed by the Spurs), but he’s nearing full health now. Could he follow Kyrie Irving‘s reported lead on this?

Maybe, despite all his agitating now, Leonard would just show up and work hard. That’s usually how this goes. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, so it’s not as if he’d be stuck in San Antonio for long.

But if the Spurs don’t trade him this summer, there will be big questions for them and Leonard come fall.

Report: Lakers trying to start superstar dominoes with Kawhi Leonard, because LeBron hesitant to be first

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to join the Lakers. A lot of people are convinced LeBron James will sign with the Lakers. Paul George has openly expressed his desire to play for the Lakers.

Those stars could form a core capable of challenging the Warriors. But if only one of LeBron and George signs in Los Angeles and the Spurs won’t trade Leonard there, that lone Laker could be stuck on a middling team still too young to compete.

Who will blink first?

Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

As LeBron James remains hesitant to be the first superstar to decide on the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, pressure is mounting for the Lakers front office to execute a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire disgruntled All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, league sources told ESPN.

There’s a race to secure Leonard before James is faced with deciding whether to become a free agent on Friday, especially with concern that Oklahoma City’s Paul George is no longer assured of signing with the Lakers, league sources said.

Another preference by James that could impact free agency, league sources said, is that he wants to make a decision quickly in July free agency.

Hope for the LeBron-Kawhi-Paul super team remains alive. But it’s contingent on the Spurs, and San Antonio has rebuffed the Lakers’ inquiries. However, according to this report, the Spurs are willing to trade Leonard to any team – but are also taking their time. Would they deal Leonard before LeBron decides on his next team?

The Lakers – with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart – have the assets to spur action (pun intended). Even if San Antonio doesn’t like those particular players, the overall value could be about right. A third team could take a Laker and send the Spurs a preferable player or draft pick.

If Los Angeles gets Leonard, that’d open the door for LeBron. And would George really turn down an opportunity to play on his hometown team with LeBron and Leonard?

But if the Lakers can’t get Leonard, maybe LeBron goes elsewhere. His player-option deadline is Friday, and that’s his last, best opportunity to join the Rockets. He could also opt out and re-sign with the Cavaliers or sign with the 76ers or any other team. At that point, George might just prefer to stay with the Thunder.

The Lakers are at the center of the NBA universe once again, and their success or failure here will alter the entire league landscape. The stakes are high, and time is running out.